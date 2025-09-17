Nick Cave to plant monumental sculpture in Grand Rapids

On October 3, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park will unveil a new, monumental work by Nick Cave — a towering bronze sculpture titled Amalgam (Origin). The unveiling marks the arrival of a significant new addition to the Gardens’ permanent collection as well as a pivotal moment in the trajectory of a major American artist: this is Cave’s first public outdoor sculpture.

Nick Cave — known widely for his groundbreaking Soundsuits — has long blurred the boundaries between fashion, performance, sculpture, and social commentary. But with Amalgam (Origin), installed in the wooded landscape near the Japanese Garden, his work takes on a new dimension: permanence. The piece, which stands at an impressive 26 feet tall, is rooted, quite literally, in the earth — as though growing out of the Michigan soil.

“I am thrilled that Amalgam (Origin) has a permanent home at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park,” Cave says. “It was developed specifically to be placed outdoors, and I can’t imagine a better home than at Meijer Gardens.”

For Cave, who completed his graduate studies at Cranbrook Academy of Art, the sculpture’s placement in Michigan represents something of a homecoming — “a full-circle moment,” as he puts it.

More than a technical feat, Amalgam (Origin) is a conceptual evolution of Cave’s past work. While the piece draws from his earlier Soundsuits, created in response to the beating of Rodney King, this new sculpture speaks in the language of resilience and renewal. “The sculpture’s branching crown and wooded site harken back to his very first Soundsuit, made of discarded twigs,” notes Suzanne Ramljak, Vice President of Collections & Curatorial Affairs. “It recalls the primal sustenance of nature itself.”

There’s a quiet, powerful symbolism to this shift. Where Soundsuits were worn — armor-like and kinetic — Amalgam (Origin) stands still, unmoving, and monumental. It’s a sentinel. A beacon. In Cave’s words, the piece “celebrates each person’s unique individuality while connecting it to humanity’s shared grounding in the natural world.”

This theme of shared humanity, of fragmentation and regeneration, runs throughout Cave’s work. His practice has long mined the aesthetics of found materials, vintage textiles, craft traditions, and elaborate ornamentation — always with an eye toward social justice and memorial. In Amalgam (Origin), these traditions are translated into bronze. From fragmented human forms, delicate metal flowers emerge — subtle affirmations of beauty and growth in the aftermath of trauma.

While his work reflects the “anxiety of severe trauma brought on by catastrophic loss,” Cave doesn’t stop there. He uses his art as a vehicle for transformation. “While there may be despair,” Cave reminds us, “there remains space for hope and renewal.”

In today’s cultural climate Amalgam (Origin) asks something of its viewers: to reposition, reflect, and reimagine. In a moment when the pace of progress feels painfully slow, Cave’s work remains a call to action — and to compassion.

The placement of Amalgam (Origin) at Frederik Meijer Gardens — a setting known for its intentional integration of art and nature — feels particularly fitting. Located near the North Path, the sculpture stands amid trees and gardens, contextualizing Cave’s message within the natural world.

It is also a significant acquisition for Meijer Gardens, expanding the institution’s already diverse collection of over 300 international works. It marks a commitment not just to aesthetic beauty, but to art that challenges, reflects, and engages with the present moment.

With Amalgam (Origin), Nick Cave has planted something in Michigan. Not just a sculpture, but a reminder: that healing is possible, that beauty can grow from fragmentation, and that we are all, in some way, rooted together.