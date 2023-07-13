Summer symphony schedule features free kick-off concert

During the month of July, our hometown symphony will perform concerts throughout West Michigan, some for free! From Sullivan Field and Frederik Meijer Gardens, to DeVos Hall – and even as far away as Hastings – there’s a lot of opportunity to hear the seductive sounds of the Grand Rapids Symphony this summer.
A few highlights include:
July 15, 6:30 p.m. – FREE performance at Sullivan Field, 650 Valley Ave. NW, Grand Rapids. This concert will feature a preview of the Symphony’s upcoming 2023-24 season and will include children’s instrument discovery activities. Food and drinks are available for purchase. People may bring their own picnic items, however, adult beverages must be purchased onsite.
While the Sullivan Field concert is free, attendees to need to reserve a free ticket
Another bonus for attending the summer kick-off concert is that those in attendance at Sullivan Field on July 15 can visit the ticket sellers and secure tickets to the 2023-2024 concerts two weeks early– including Violent Femmes concert scheduled for Oct. 6 and 7. Otherwise, individual tickets for the upcoming season’s concerts will not be available to the public until August 1.
July 21, 7:30 p.m. – FREE performance featuring members of the brass and percussion sections at Thornapple Plaza, 301 E. State St., in Hastings.
July 27, 7 p.m. and July 28 at 2 p.m., Rick Steves’ “EUROPE: A Symphonic Journey” at DeVos Performance Hall. Steves will be in person onstage at DeVos Performance Hall to share his most memorable imagery from his travels to Europe, while the Grand Rapids Symphony performs familiar classics.
July 26, 7 p.m. – Full length feature film “The Goonies” will be projected on the big screen while the Grand Rapids Symphony plays the full movie soundtrack live at DeVos Hall. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase and allowed inside the hall.
For more information on these programs and ticket information, visit grsymphony.org.
*July 20 and 26 performances are sold out. Also, Grand Rapids Symphony will not be presenting Picnic Pops at Cannonsburg in the summer of 2023.
