Open house provides info on sponsored recruits

The Grand Rapids Police Department will host an open house for those interested in learning more about sponsored recruit positions. The sponsored recruit program pays for enrollment in the Grand Rapids Community College police academy, starting with Spring semester 2024, which begins in January. Sponsored recruits also earn wages and benefits during their time at the academy.

The drop-in format open house takes place Monday, July 17, 4-6 p.m. at GRPD Headquarters, 1 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids. There is no formal presentation and attendees do not need to stay for the full two hours. Recruiters will be on hand for one-on-one conversations about the different opportunities within GRPD. Representatives from various specialty units within the department will also be available.

RSVPs are not needed but there are a number of ways to get in contact with GRPD recruiters, including visiting joingrpd.com, texting “JoinGRPD” to 616-433-1058, or sending an email to grpdrecruiting@grcity.us. After July 14, visit grandrapidsmi.gov and select the “Jobs” tab for application materials.

GRPD is also interested in talking with certified law enforcement professionals who want to learn more about lateral transfer opportunities. More information is available at joingrpd.com.