Social House goes to the next level

A downtown restaurant has something to raise the roof about! Social House Kitchen and Bar, located at 25 Ottawa Ave. SW, and known for its modern dishes that capture the flavors of the season, is expanding upwards.

“We wanted our food to be elevated, but at a price that everyone can come and enjoy,” reads a statement on the restaurant’s website. With that philosophy in mind, the trendy downtown eatery that opened in 2019 in a prime location adjacent to Van Andel Arena has seen an increase in demand for seating. By adding a second story rooftop to its existing patio, the space will be able to accommodate 49 additional guests.



“We want to continue to bring people together, to be social and connect over a meal,” said Social House’s General Manager Mandi Sala. “As we expand our restaurant, we are excited for what the summer will bring.”

According to a spokesperson for the company, rooftop renderings have been approved by the City of Grand Rapids Planning Commission and Quest Design contractors – along with Robert Andrus Architecture, Fabtec, Mitten Concrete, Hoffman Consultants and Iconic Painting – are in the process of turning the patio renderings into a reality.



The new space is scheduled to be completed in early summer, 2023. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and official launch party (date TBA) will introduce the rooftop in style. Follow Social House’s Facebook page for event details.