Renowned Piano ‘Master’ Returns for Show in Kalazmazoo

Renowned pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet returns to West Michigan Thursday, March 30 with a performance at the Stetson Chapel, 1200 Academy St., in Kalamazoo as part of the Gilmore Piano Festival’s “Piano Masters” series. Known for delighting audiences with pieces beyond the well known standards, Thibaudet’s repertoire a range of solo, chamber and orchestral pieces, from jazz to opera.

In 2010, Thibaudet was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame. Currently, an Artist-in-Residence at the Colburn School in Los Angeles, Thibaudet is considered one of the finest pianists of our time and has recorded over 50 albums. In October 2018, he performed the Khatchaturian Piano Concerto with the Grand Rapids Symphony and will return in 2024 to perform “Pavane pour une infante défunte” (“Pavane for a Dead Princess”); “Piano Concerto in G” by Ravel; DeBussy’s “La Cathédrale engloutie” (“The Sunken Cathedral”); and Camille Saint-Saens’ Piano Concerto No. 5, “The Egyptian” with the Grand Rapids Symphony, with Marcelo Lehninger, conducting.

In addition to his recording career and as a concert pianist, Thibaudet performs music for motion picture soundtracks. Recently, he was the soloist on Wes Anderson’s 2021 film “The French Dispatch” and his music can also be heard on soundtracks for “Pride and Prejudice,” “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close,” “Wakefield” and the Oscar-winning and critically acclaimed film “Atonement.”

Purchase tickets to Thibaudet’s performance in Kalamazoo here. Patrons of the Grand Rapids Symphony are eligible to receive a special “Buy One, Get One” offer for this performance by using the promo code GRS23.