Faces of the Family

In celebration of Loving Day and the historic 1967 Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia, which struck down laws against interracial marriage, Grand Rapids is hosting a vibrant array of activities and programs.

Kick off the day with “Faces of Family,” a family-oriented celebration by Ebony Road Players and the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. Celebrating its ninth year, this event takes place June 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum on 11 Sheldon Avenue NE. Enjoy free outdoor activities and more inside with GRCM admission. Ebony Road Players, a Grand Rapids theater company, aims to inspire, educate, and engage through high-quality theater focused on the Black experience.

Next, head to Fountain Street Church for a GR Stories panel discussion titled “A June Wedding in Grand Rapids: Celebrating the Humanity of Love.” This event, starting at 4 p.m., features local families whose relationships were affirmed by Loving v. Virginia. Listen to the stories of Juan and Mary Olivarez, Ruth and Carl Kelly, Edye Evans and Mike Hyde, and Arick Davis and Sarah Laman-Davis, moderated by Chaplain Margie Derks Peterson. Stick around for a reception with wedding cake and light refreshments until 6 p.m.

GR Stories, an ongoing series by the Grand Rapids Public Museum, showcases the rich history and contributions of the community. Later this summer, the series will explore “Living in Grand Rapids” with “Shelley v. Kramer and the Fair Housing Act” in partnership with the Gerald R. Ford Museum.

This series is presented in collaboration with Fountain Street Church, the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives, the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, Kent District Library, and the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum.

For more information on the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and the Grand Rapids Public Museum, visit grcm.org and grpm.org. Don’t forget to register in advance for the GR Stories panel discussion at www.grpm.org/gr-stories/.

Celebrate the unity and diversity of Grand Rapids this Loving Day!