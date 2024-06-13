A new boil water advisory

At approximately 3:15 a.m. this morning (June 13), Grand Rapids Water System crews responded to a water main break in Southeast Grand Rapids at the corner of Adams St SE & Philadelphia Ave SE. GR Water field crews are currently on-site, working to repair the main break which has affected approximately 200 homes.

Currently, residents in this area of Adams Street SE – Fuller Avenue SE to Cambridge Drive SE., Edward Avenue SE – Adams to Boston Street SE, Sylvan Avenue SE – Adams to Boston St., and Philadelphia Avenue SE – Adams to Boston do not have water service. Once crews restore water service in this area (see attached map), customers should boil their drinking water as a precaution.

Water System staff will be distributing water bottles, donated by Meijer, door-to- door to those affected by the boil water advisory. Those customers who live outside of this area are not impacted by the boil water advisory, as that water is safe for use.

The City will continue to update customers as they become available. The City will post updates at www.grandrapidsmi.gov/boil-water-advisory-updates. A boil water advisory may stay in effect for three to four days as GR Water repairs the break, flushes the system, and samples water according to State and Federal requirements. Customers will receive a notification when the City lifts the advisory.

The CDC website has a lot of useful information on safety precautions during a Boil Water Advisory: https://www.cdc.gov/…/drinking…/boil-water-advisory.html Customers with further questions, or needing to report a water/sewer emergency, can get in touch with customer service by dialing 616-456-3000, or dialing 311 if they are within the city limits.