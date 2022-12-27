Experience the season with a light show

Each winter, Meijer Gardens transforms into a botanic wonderland with fresh poinsettias, evergreens and 350,000 lights. New this year is an audio-visual light show at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater.

The Meijer Gardens Seasonal Light Experience is an innovative and interactive, 20-minute immersive spectacle that begins nightly at 6 p.m. (and takes place in half-hour intervals until 8 p.m) through Friday, Dec. 30. The “performance” plays in a loop, with additional shows at 6:30, 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. Guests may stay for as many shows as they wish and are encouraged to bundle up (snow pants and winter boots are appropriate gear) for this unique outdoor experience.

Warm beverages and adult cocktails are available for purchase. Hot handheld bites, sweet treats and blazing fire pits will keep viewers warm.

Food and drink specials for all ages will be available, courtesy of the James & Shirley Balk Café Pop Up located at the Cook Transportation Center.

The light show is intended to be a free-flowing experience. While in attendance, guests are encouraged to explore the Gardens & Sculpture Park.

The fee for the Seasonal Lights Experience is included with admission to Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Members and nonmembers can reserve tickets here.