City parks open for winter activities

The City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department would like people to know that city parks are open year ’round.

“Michigan is a four-season state, so it makes sense for Grand Rapids to be a four-season City,” said David Marquardt, the City’s parks and recreation director.

Many parks have multi-use trails and parking lots that are plowed and maintained throughout the winter. If a city park has a closed gate in front of the entrance that may indicate it’s not a suitable place to park, but it’s still open daily (from dawn to dusk) for pedestrian-only traffic.

“Winter offers opportunities for unique and inspirational experiences in our parks and public spaces. From ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle, to fat tire biking, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing at Indian Trails Golf Course, to sledding at some of the best hills the city has to offer, there’s something for everyone.”

The following multi-use trails are plowed during periods of snowfall:

Ah-Nab-Awen Park (220 Front Ave. NW) – All paved paths are plowed.

Burton Woods/Garfield Park Nature Center (2259 Everest Ave. SE) – Walking path connecting Jefferson Ave. to Francis Ave. is plowed.

Grand River Edge Trail East – Paved trail is plowed from the south end of Sixth Street Park to Leonard St. NW.

Leffingwell Trail (Trailhead at Leonard St. NE and Leffingwell Ave. NE) – Paved trail is plowed from Leonard St. to Knapp St.

Riverside Park (2001 Monroe Ave. NW) – River edge paved trail is plowed from Ann St. NW to north boundary of the park. The bike lanes adjacent to the park along Monroe Ave. are also plowed.

Seward Bikeway (Trailhead at Leonard St. NW and Seward St. NW) – Paved trail is plowed from Leonard St. to Richmond St.

The following parks have open entrance gates and some have plowed parking lots:

Aberdeen Park (2230 Eastern Ave. NE) – Parking lot off Eastern Ave. is open but not plowed.

Aman Park (O-1859 Lake Michigan Dr. NW) – Parking lot is open and plowed.

Briggs Park (324 Knapp St. NE) – Parking lot is open and plowed.

Cambridge Park (1501 Gladstone Dr. SE) – Parking lot is open and plowed.

Canal Park (941 Monroe Ave. NW) – Parking lot is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and plowed.

Covell Dog Park (526 Covell Ave. NW) – Parking lot is open and plowed.

Fuller Park (250 Fuller Ave. NE) – North parking lot is open but not plowed. South parking lot gate is closed.

Fish Ladder Park (606 Front Ave. NW) – Parking lot is open and plowed.

Garfield Park (2111 Madison Ave. SE) – Parking lots off Madison Ave. and Burton St. are open and plowed. Parking lot off Jefferson Ave. is open but not plowed.

Highland Park (700 College Ave. NE) – Parking lot is open and partially plowed.

Hillcrest Dog Park (1309 Lyon St. NE) – Parking lot off Lyon St. is open and plowed, parking lot off Fuller Ave. NE is not.

Huff Park (2399 Ball Ave. NE) – Parking lot off Aberdeen St. is open and plowed. Parking lot off Ball Ave. is open but not plowed.

Joe Taylor Park (1001 Baxter St. SE) – Parking lot is open and plowed.

Ken-O-Sha Park (1353 Van Auken St. SE) – Parking lot is open and plowed.

Lincoln Park (231 Marion Ave. NW) – Parking lot off Marion Ave. is open and plowed. The parking lot off Garfield Ave. is open but not plowed.

MacKay-Jaycees Park (2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE) – Parking lot open and plowed.

Martin Luther King Park (900 Martin Luther King, Jr. St. SE) – Main parking lot off Fuller Ave. is open and plowed.

Mary Waters Park (1042 Lafayette Ave. NE) – Parking lot off Lafayette Ave. is open and plowed.

Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave. SE) – Parking lot open but not plowed.

Ottawa Hills Park (2060 Oakfield Ave. SE) – Parking lot off Oakfield Ave. is opened but not plowed.

Richmond Park (963 Richmond St. NW) – Main parking lot is open and plowed. North parking lot is closed.

Riverside Park (2001 Monroe Ave. NW) – Northernmost and southernmost parking lots are open and plowed. Guild St. and Little League parking lots are closed.

Roosevelt Park (739 Van Raalte Ave. SW) – Parking lot is open and plowed.

Sixth Street Park (647 Monroe Ave. NW) – Parking lot is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and plowed.

Learn more about winter activities at the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation website HERE.