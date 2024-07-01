Curated solutions for summertime skincare

Summer means more sun-soaked skin. As a result, skincare routines—especially those meant for people with rosacea, eczema, acne, sensitive skin, and other conditions—must switch it up now that all the cold weather is gone. Defensive measures like sunscreen and products full of antioxidants are in, while heavy moisturizers (great in frigid weather) can be packed away like winter scarves and coats.

But just what types of products should you use if you want to keep your skincare routine au naturale? Natural sunscreen, for example, can replace chemical-based sunscreens, but oftentimes its zinc-rich formula is hard to blend into skin, leaving behind a white residue. To help explain what products to use this summer for maintaining a natural glow while protecting skin, Patrick Stoffel, owner and head formulator of Fox Naturals Skincare, shares some of his best advice.

First off, opt for mineral powder sunscreen, still relatively new to the skincare market. “I don’t recommend anything under 30 SPF, especially for those with sensitive skin or rosacea,” says Stoffel. “People with rosacea and acne are already prone to burning and having irritation as it is, so it’s good to go full spectrum.” What he loves about powdered sunscreen is that it doesn’t clog pores because there’s no oil in it. The product is also reef safe and lake safe—it won’t harm wildlife. Plus, it’s refillable and comes with powder and brush. “Just powder your face as you would makeup,” he explains. “As a powder, it doesn’t have as much zinc, so there’s no white cast or shine, something usually left behind with mineral sunscreens.”