Art of the Burger

All their burgers are made with locally sourced meat from Sobie Meats. Menu options include the Lost Art Burger, a smash burger available as a single, double, or triple, the Polska Burger, made from Sobie’s ground Kielbasa, and if you’re feeling adventurous, the Frankenstein Burger: a mix of the signature meat

blend and ground kielbasa. (There is an Impossible Burger available for the non- meat- inclined.) They also do a Burger of the Month to keep things exciting!

Being a basic Michigander, an olive burger draws me in like a tractor beam, so I went with a double Olive Burger and fries. The patties were perfectly cooked and seasoned, with just the right amount of olives, aioli, and Swiss cheese. The sesame seed bun brings it all together beautifully. And special mention to the fries, which were totally on point, crispy and salty without being overpowering. So good!

Austin Sylvester says, “We try to keep our beer and food as fresh as possible. Our ground beef for our burgers is ground and picked up fresh three times a week. We tried every meat blend, fat content, cheese, frying oil, and every other ingredient you could think of before finalizing our original menu. ‘Never stop improving’ is something that is said around here a lot.”

Restaurant hours are consistent throughout the summer: Tuesday 4-8 p.m., Wednesday 4-9 p.m., Friday/ Saturday noon–9 p.m., Sunday noon–3 p.m., and closed on Monday.

Does the food truck travel? Yes! Lost Art Burger has two food trucks,

one permanently parked outside the Brewhouse, and another catering truck which travels greater Grand Rapids. Their focus is corporate events and special occasions like graduation parties or weddings, but they do participate in community festivals and events. The truck can serve up to 150 people an hour!

So if you’re on a quest for great burgers and great beer, may your travels bring you to Lost Art Burger, a truly exceptional dining experience!