Storm Cleanup: City Extends Facility Hours

Do you have yard debris from the severe storm that hit our area Tuesday morning?

The city is extending yard waste disposal hours for residents, allowing free disposal of twigs, branches and other debris from the storm that caused significant damage, toppling trees, tearing down power lines, and leaving tens of thousands of Michiganders without power.

To assist with the cleanup efforts, the City of Grand Rapids has extended the hours of its yard waste drop-off and compost site at 2001 Butterworth St SW. Starting today, June 27, through Saturday, June 29, the site will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Grand Rapids residents can bring tree limbs, debris, and other storm-related items for free disposal with proof of residency.

Yard Waste includes:

Grass clippings

Leaves

Brush

Twigs (less than two inches in diameter)

Garden Plants

Yard Waste does not include:

Sod

Dirt

Stones

Broken concrete

Trees

Tree limbs

Logs

Railroad Tires

Stumps

Animal feces and dead animals

If you have questions, call 311 or 616-456-3000 to make sure your waste is eligible for drop off. Stay safe and take advantage of this opportunity to clear your property of storm debris.