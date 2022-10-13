City announces trick-or-treating hours

As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

For those who plan to pass out candy:

Turn on porch lights.

For those trick-or-treating:

Only visit homes with a lit front porch light.

Trick or treat with a parent or adult chaperone.

Wear light-colored or reflective clothing after dusk.

Carry a flashlight.

Consider going house to house on the same side of the street and then double back on the other side. This will reduce the need to cross the street.

Walk on sidewalks. If you must walk in the street, walk on the left side facing traffic.

Do not go into any stranger’s home or car even if you are offered candy.

Do not eat any candy or other food until it has been examined by an adult.

Drivers should be especially aware and observant when driving through residential neighborhoods.