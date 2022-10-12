Disney on Ice set to Dazzle GR

Advanced tickets are now available for the 2023 Disney On Ice tour, “Let’s Celebrate’” featuring 14 classic and modern Disney stories in one production.

The long-running show featuring familiar Disney characters on skates returns to Grand Rapids Feb. 2-5, 2023.

In this new show, the legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in an epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a breathtaking set.

With more than 30 musical numbers including “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata,” Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate is the ultimate Disney fan experience. An exciting opening number that salutes Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as the original hosts of Disney On Ice.

Performances are Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5, there will be three daily performances: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. All shows take place at Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton West, in Grand Rapids.

“Preferred customers” can purchase tickets to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 18.

Fans can sign up here to become a Disney On Ice preferred customer and to get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Pricing is subject to change based on market demand.