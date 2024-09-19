Belushi adds spark to cannabis convention

The inaugural Michigan Cannabis Convention will be held on September 20-21 at DeVos Place, open to anyone over 18.

The event will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including a keynote address from actor and comedian Jim Belushi on Friday. Belushi will share insights about his own cannabis venture and field questions.

A pinned post on Belushi’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account offers a poignant reminder of the untimely passing of his brother, John Belushi, who died at the age of 33 due to use of “hard” drugs: “To the people just finding out I became a cannabis farmer, I have this to say – if my brother John was a pothead, he’d still be with us today. I got into cannabis because I believe in the medicine, and I believe it can help me heal my traumas. That’s the “mission from God.” The last line an obvious nod to the beloved late comedian’s role in the Chicago-set Blues Brothers (1980).

Inaugural Michigan Cannabis Convention promises to be the largest gathering of cannabis professionals in the state, bringing together more than 3,000 attendees and more than 100 exhibitors showcasing the latest products and services in the cannabis industry.

Marc Shepard, Founder and President of New England New England Cannabis Convention, the company that’s hosting the event, told Grand Rapids Magazine that Michigan has the most “Robust” cannabis industry in the nation. “In a strong cannabis market like Michigan, it’s a timely opportunity for operating and new businesses alike to engage with and learn from consumers, promote their businesses, and promote their products,” Shepard said.

Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance; otherwise, cash is required. Despite Michigan legalizing recreational cannabis in 2018, payment processors like PayPal and Square continue to reject cannabis-related transactions, Shepard told Grand Rapids Magzine—even at this educational event where no products will be sold.

In addition to the keynote sessions, attendees can choose from three educational tracks that delve into the latest trends, innovations, and challenges within the Michigan cannabis market. The exhibit hall will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., providing opportunities for networking, product demonstrations, and learning about emerging technologies.

As part of the convention experience, a series of networking mixers will allow participants to connect with industry leaders and fellow cannabis enthusiasts. Highlights include the Official NECANN After Party, hosted by Cannababe, as well as gatherings at Ashe Lounge and Falling Leaves.

“Like all NECANN events, the Michigan Cannabis Convention is individually designed for this state’s cannabis market, giving a real opportunity for local industry leaders, advocates, entrepreneurs, career and knowledge seekers, and the canna-curious to come together to learn and meet the people paving the way for this exciting new industry,” Shepard said.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or simply curious about the world of cannabis, the Michigan Cannabis Convention promises to educate, inspire, and foster connections within this dynamic industry.

Admission: $30 for one-day pass; $50 for two-day pass. Advance tickets are available at: CLICK HERE.Tickets are also available at the door. Cash only.