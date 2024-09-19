Youth invited to connect with mayor candidates

Hey, Grand Rapids youth! Want to get up close and personal with the city’s future mayor? Join the Grand Rapids Mayor’s Youth Council for an exciting Mayoral Candidates Forum on Wednesday, September 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the City Hall Commission Chambers.

This is your chance to dive into the issues that matter most to you and hear directly from the candidates in a fun, relaxed Q&A format—no boring debates here! The spotlight will be on YOU, with questions and comments coming straight from youth in grades K-12.

This forum serves a vital purpose: to connect the youth of Grand Rapids with candidates David LaGrand and Senita Lenear, who are vying for the mayoral seat set to be vacated in January by Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. The MYC aims to elevate youth voices and encourage participation in civic affairs, while engaging candidates in meaningful dialogue about issues that matter to young residents.

In a departure from traditional debates, the MYC has designed this event as an interactive Q&A session, specifically allowing questions from students in grades K-12.

“As we know, the vast majority of youth in kindergarten through 12th grade have yet to reach the legal age to vote, but they still have priorities that need to be heard by decision-makers,” said Shannon L. Harris, executive director of Our Community’s Children. “This is why the forum will create a brave space in which to honor the voices of youth.”

Attendees will have the chance to meet the candidates during a reception before the Q&A begins.

“This is going to be a great opportunity for youth to talk with the mayoral candidates in a space just for them,” said Ivan Schury, student moderator and 2023-2024 MYC President. “I hope the candidates take time to present solutions and are influenced by what they hear.”

In addition to the forum, the Michigan Afterschool Partnership will highlight the crucial role of out-of-school time programs in fostering the social, emotional, and academic growth of young people.

“Events like the upcoming mayoral candidates’ forum underscores the critical role OST programs play in empowering young people and equipping them for future leadership roles,” said Erin Skene-Pratt, executive director for Michigan Afterschool Partnership. “By giving youth a platform to engage in civic life and express their voices, OST programs are empowering youth to be the leaders of tomorrow.”

The Mayoral Candidates Forum is presented in partnership with the Grand Rapids City Clerk’s Office, and voter registration and election information will be available on-site. Parents, educators, and community leaders are invited, too! It’s a great opportunity to connect, learn, and engage with local leaders. Make sure to register in advance because this event is FREE! Let’s make your voices heard!

All attendees are encouraged to register here. For those unable to attend, the forum will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 26 and streamed live on the City of Grand Rapids’ Facebook page and YouTube channel.