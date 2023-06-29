A new adventure for foodies

Experience Grand Rapids has announced Flights of Flavor, a first-of-its-kind promotion that allows locals to check in and earn points redeemable at a wide range of food and beverage venues. Each participating business will curate a flight menu featuring food, beverages or a combination of both.

“Flights of Flavor seamlessly pairs our world-class food with the incredible craft beverages that put us on the map,” says Kate Lieto, Associate VP of Marketing at Experience Grand Rapids. “Flights are great for sharing, visually exciting for social media, and just plain fun to eat.”

Nearly 30 participating locations, offering a variety of delicious flight menus, are signed up. On offer are cupcake flights, pizza flights, margarita flights, soju flights, cider cocktail slushie flights, oyster & cocktail flights, biscuit & cocktail flights and many more.

Check-ins & Rewards

In addition to the culinary adventure, guests who order Flights of Flavor dishes can check-in on their smartphones to earn points, redeemable for exclusive merchandise like t-shirts, hats, and flight boards.

Experience Grand Rapids is offering grants to assist businesses in acquiring “serviceware” to enhance the presentation of their Flights of Flavor offerings.

“This campaign is just as much about style as it is about flavor,” says Lieto. “We want to help build excitement around every flight, and to support businesses that need to buy materials to make it possible.”

Flights of Flavor kicked off the first day of summer and will run indefinitely. Participating venues are added to the list regularly. For more information, visit FlightsofFlavor.com