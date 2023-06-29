‘Watercolors 6’ breaks down barriers

An event designed to celebrate Black culture and to support students of color will return to Grand Rapids July 28-30. Watercolors 6 is a three-day celebration that includes music, business, dance, culinary endeavors and art. The event was founded in 2018 by the Asher Legacy Group, a nonprofit organization that helps break down barriers for students of color to tour and attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (as well as other colleges).

“Watercolors 6 is a celebration of black excellence and community,” said R. Emma Johnson, founder of the Asher Legacy Group. “Our goal is to bring people together in celebration and to support students of color in achieving their dreams to live a life in full bloom.”

The weekend kicks off with a golf outing, followed by a free concert at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, featuring a variety of jazz, blues, and R&B musicians. On Saturday, the main event features a lineup of national recording artists and local talent and includes dining. An “intimate and relaxed” rooftop brunch with live music will take place on Sunday.

“We are grateful for the support of our sponsors, artists, venues, and attendees,” said Johnson. The event’s sponsors include Meijer, Corewell Health, DTE, Experience GR, Amway Grand Plaza, Grand Rapids Community Foundation, DFCU, Bimbo’s Bakery and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

“Together we continue to build upon an infrastructure that seeks to give space for our wellbeing and create a community where everyone can flourish and be celebrated,” Johnson said.

Charity Golf Outing

This event will feature a round of golf at The Meadows, and includes lunch, an awards ceremony, and a swag bag. The team fee is $450 and the individual player fee is $125.

Jazz & More

This free community event is the highlight of the weekend’s activities and features national talent Tim Cunningham, Uneek Soul, and Big Daddy Fox. Tickets are free for general admission and $30 for VIP admission, which guarantees reserved seating. All others are asked to bring chairs and blankets. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Main Event

The main event will be a star-studded affair with dinner and highlighting 2x Grammy nominee, Karen White, along with O’Bryan and Parllo. Hosted by Lorenzo Bradshaw, there will be a battle of the DJs and other entertainment. Tickets are $100 for general admission and $175 for VIP admission.

Rooftop Brunch

Attendees will enjoy a delicious brunch while listening to live music and inspirational speakers. Tickets are $55 for general admission and $75 for VIP admission.

For details and to purchase tickets, visit watercolorsgr.com.