A Grand New Location

A new tasting room is slated to open in Grand Haven this summer. New Holland Brewing Company announced today its latest venture will occupy the lobby of the historic Grand Theatre, located in the heart of Grand Haven at 24 S. Washington Ave.

With indoor seating for roughly 40 guests and additional seasonal outdoor seating, the tasting room is set inside the boundaries of the Grand Haven Social District. Proposed plans include a to-go window.

“As part of our vision to create savored moments for the world, we are excited to bring the New Holland tasting room experience to the Grand Haven community,” said Brett VanderKamp, CEO and founder of New Holland Brewing Co. The renowned brewer and distiller of award-winning spirits also operates tasting rooms in South Haven and Saugatuck.

“We continue to expand our footprint along the shores of Lake Michigan, and Grand Haven is nationally recognized as a top destination in the area,” said VanderKamp. ‘We’re thrilled to introduce the New Holland brand to the tourists and locals alike.”

The tasting room will offer cocktails made with New Holland spirits, flights of spirits, and a retail area where people can purchase New Holland’s bottled and branded merchandise.

“Our plan is to maintain as much of the character and charm of the space while still introducing the New Holland Brewing Company’s brand to the community,” says Dave White, Vice President of Development and Facilities at New Holland Brewing Co. “Our special projects team is hard at work to get the space ready to welcome guests this summer.”