Tater tots, suds and Napoleon Dynamite

A tater tot festival is on the horizon and Grand Rapids area residents will be among the first to take part. Outlier Events, which has hosted sold-out events since 2108, will bring and event they are touting the first of its kind to Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

“We hand select each city to host our events and are excited to announce Grand Rapids as the first location to host one of the first ever tater tot festivals in the country,” said Kendall Soto, the events company’s general manager. Outlier also hosts the world’s only Donut and Beer Festival, a Mac and Cheese Festival, and Taco and Tequila Festival. Grand Rapids was chosen over 12 other cities for the inaugural tot-showcasing event.

At Tots & Taps Festival, celebrity judges, including Patrick Cutler – renowned for his portrayal of Napoleon Dynamite– will be on hand to taste and critique tot dishes to decide the winners. Dave Bruneli, reigning champion of the National Tater Tot Eating World Championship, will also be in attendance, along with the Chris Stapleton tribute band Tennessee Whiskey. Other event highlights include a tater tot eating competition, local vendors serving one-of-a-kind tater tot dishes, more than 150 beers, ciders and seltzers, plus entertainment for all ages.

“We can’t wait to bring the first Tots & Taps Festival to LMCU Ballpark,” said Soto. “We have always had an amazing turnout in Grand Rapids with LMCU Ballpark being the first ballpark [where] we took Outlier Events on the road.”

Each ticket provides an all-inclusive experience as attendees will receive food and drink sampling tokens with their tickets, a drink sampling cup and a branded lanyard. There are a limited number of VIP tickets which grant 90-minutes early entry into the festival. To sign up for tickets, click here.

Interested in becoming a vendor, or have questions about the festival? Email admin@outliereventsgroup.com.