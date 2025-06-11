Paddle pros poised for action

Pickleball fever continues to sweep Grand Rapids as the Beer City Open makes its highly anticipated return to Belknap Park this summer. Running July 8 through 13, this event has firmly established itself as one of the standout tournaments on the professional pickleball circuit — and it’s easy to see why.

For 2025, the Beer City Open is proud to host all 22 teams from Major League Pickleball’s Edward Jones Mid-Season Tournament, a unique convergence of the sport’s best talent and fiercest rivalries. Alongside the pros, over 1,000 amateur players from across the country and Canada will compete, making for a truly inclusive pickleball celebration.

Tournament director and pro player Andrea Remynse Koop points out that this year’s event marks a new chapter — not only reflecting the sport’s explosive growth nationwide, but also Grand Rapids’ emergence as a premier destination for pickleball fans and athletes alike.

Tickets are now available online for general admission, with a Grounds Pass priced at $20 for Thursday and Friday and $30 for the weekend. Kids eight and under get in free. Early rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday remain free to attend, so it’s a perfect chance to catch amateur matches and pro practice sessions before the action heats up.

Off the courts, festival vibes abound. Expect local favorites like Pizza Parliament, Crepes by the Lakes, and 616 Kabob at food trucks, plus a New Belgium beer garden and a Pepsi refreshment station to keep everyone fueled. A Vendor Village featuring the latest gear from leading pickleball brands rounds out the experience.

AHC Hospitality, title sponsor and official hotel partner, welcomes visitors to stay downtown at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids or AC Hotel by Marriott, putting guests minutes from Belknap Park and in walking distance of Grand Rapids’ top restaurants, breweries, and cultural hotspots.

With additional support from sponsors including Pepsi, New Belgium’s Lightstrike Hard Refresher, University of Michigan Health-West, Priority Health, and more, the Beer City Open promises a week of high-level pickleball and good times.

Tickets are available at TIXR, and full tournament details can be found at beercityopen.com.