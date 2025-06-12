Taco ’bout a party!

Prepare your taste buds and grab your stretchy pants—Grand Rapids is about to get a whole lot zestier.

The third annual Grand Rapids Taco and Tequila Fest rolls into Riverside Park on Saturday, June 28, turning the north end into a full-blown fiesta. From 4 to 8 p.m. (VIPs get early entry at 3 p.m.), guests will sip, savor and salsa their way through a sprawling lineup of 165+ tequilas, gourmet tacos, and more margaritas than you can shake a salt-rimmed glass at.

The festival is hosted in the grassy field by the little league diamonds at 2001 Monroe Ave. NE. Think of it as your favorite summer block party—just with better tacos and way more tequila.

Whether you like your agave straight, shaken or stirred, the festival features options across the board, from recognizable names like Cabo Wabo to top-shelf sippers like Don Julio. For those who want to keep it mellow, there’s also beer, sangria and non-tequila cocktails.

Of course, what’s tequila without tacos? Local favorites such as El Globo and Tamales Mary Food Truck (among others) will be on-site, slinging handheld bites worth every napkin. The full list of vendors is available here.

Festivalgoers can also enjoy live music, local vendors, lawn games and a family-friendly vibe. Kids 10 and under get in free—because even the little ones deserve a good taco (minus the tequila, of course).

Tickets start at $30, with tiered pricing up to $60 for VIP+ packages. Each level includes different perks and pours, so plan accordingly—these tickets move faster than a blender at happy hour.

Get your tickets now at this link, and come thirsty. Grand Rapids has never looked so lime-lit.