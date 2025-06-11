GRFD raises alarm on lithium-ion batteries

As the popularity of e-bikes, scooters, and hoverboards continues to rise across Grand Rapids, fire officials are sounding the alarm on the increasing dangers linked to lithium-ion batteries used in these devices. The Grand Rapids Fire Department recently held a press briefing at its M.L.K. Jr. Street Fire Station to address a concerning uptick in fires caused by improper charging, handling, and storage of these batteries.

In just the past month, GRFD has responded to three fires related to lithium-ion batteries in micromobility devices, underscoring the urgency of public education and safety measures. Assistant Fire Chief Keith Borreson, Fire Marshal Bill Smith, and Captain Michael Witteveen emphasized the serious property damage and risks to public safety these incidents pose.

Fire Marshal Smith noted that while rechargeable lithium batteries are efficient, they can become hazardous if not used properly. He urged residents to buy devices tested by recognized laboratories such as UL and avoid off-brand chargers or DIY modifications. Smith also recommended following guidance from the U.S. Fire Administration and Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“One of the recent fires occurred in a home and caused significant damage to the room of origin,” said Captain Mike Witteveen. “It’s a growing issue and education is one of our best tools to prevent further incidents.”

In preparation for these challenges, GRFD firefighters have received specialized hazmat training, including sessions with the New York City Fire Department, which has extensive experience managing lithium battery fires. Captain Matt Dumond explained that Grand Rapids has adopted many FDNY best practices to enhance local response efforts.

“FDNY has been on the front lines of this issue, and we’ve learned a great deal from their experience,” Dumond said. “We’ve already integrated their practices into our operations here in Grand Rapids.”

GRFD shared important safety tips for residents and businesses to reduce the risk of battery-related fires. These include using only manufacturer-approved chargers, charging devices in ventilated areas away from flammable materials, unplugging once fully charged, and avoiding storage or charging near exits or escape routes. Users are also advised to stop using batteries showing signs of damage such as swelling or overheating.

For building owners and property managers, the department recommends establishing designated charging areas equipped with fire suppression systems, banning charging in hallways and stairwells, posting clear safety guidelines, and installing outdoor lockers for battery-powered devices.

In the event of a lithium battery fire, GRFD warns against attempting to extinguish the fire personally. Instead, residents should evacuate immediately and call 911, as these fires can reignite hours after being put out.

GRFD continues to remind the public about the importance of functioning smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Homeowners can schedule free safety assessments and detector installations by calling 311 or (616) 456-3000.

As lithium-ion batteries become increasingly common, Grand Rapids fire officials urge vigilance and responsible handling to protect lives and property.