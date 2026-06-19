FireKeepers Championship scores winning debut at Medalist Golf Club

The 2026 FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship concluded June 14 after three days of competition at The Medalist Golf Club, marking a successful first year for the Epson Tour event at its new home in Marshall.

The tournament drew top talent from the Epson Tour, the LPGA’s official qualifying tour, while attracting increased attendance, strong community support and a championship performance from first-time winner Lauryn Nguyen.

Nguyen, an Epson Tour rookie and former standout at Northwestern University, captured her first professional victory at the championship. The win represents a significant milestone for the rising golfer, who helped lead Northwestern to an NCAA national championship and is pursuing an LPGA Tour card through the Epson Tour’s “Road to the LPGA.”

The tournament’s move to The Medalist Golf Club was met with positive reviews from players and spectators alike. Competitors praised the course’s condition and layout, while fans welcomed the opportunity to watch professional golf on a course familiar to many area golfers.

Attendance more than doubled compared with last year’s event, according to tournament organizers. Nearly 300 volunteers and more than 90 sponsors and community partners contributed to the championship’s success.

“The success of this year’s championship is a testament to the incredible partnership between FireKeepers Casino Hotel, The Medalist Golf Club, the Epson Tour, our sponsors, volunteers and the local community,” co-tournament director Ray Vorraber said in a statement. “From the moment planning began, everyone involved shared a commitment to creating a first-class experience, and the results exceeded our expectations.”

Beyond the competition, the event generated more than $25,000 for The Haven of Battle Creek, supporting the nonprofit’s work serving individuals and families in need throughout the region.

The championship is sponsored by FireKeepers Casino Hotel, the Battle Creek resort destination owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi. The property is also the title sponsor of the FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race and host of the annual Epson Tour championship.

Following the tournament’s successful debut at The Medalist, organizers have already begun planning for its return June 11-13, 2027. Tournament officials say they hope to build on this year’s momentum while continuing to bring professional women’s golf to southwest Michigan.

Sponsorship and Pro-Am opportunities for the 2027 championship are currently available through tournament organizers.