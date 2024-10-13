From Vision to Reality

In a significant milestone for local athletics, the West Michigan Sports Commission officially launched the expansion of the Meijer Sports Complex in Rockford with a ceremonial groundbreaking on October 11. This event marks nearly two years since the introduction of a capital campaign aimed at enhancing and expanding this beloved facility. This vastly expanded athletic facility is poised to enhance the local sports landscape for years to come.

Originally opened in 2014, the Meijer Sports Complex has become a cornerstone of community sports, featuring eight baseball and softball fields, a championship field, and the Nate Hurwitz Miracle League Field. The facility has hosted 208 events and attracted over 265,000 visitors, generating an impressive economic impact of $60 million in Kent County.

The expansion will significantly enhance the Meijer Sports Complex, introducing a range of new features designed to elevate the sports experience. At the heart of the upgrade is the Alro Steel Championship Field, a state-of-the-art facility for youth, amateur, and collegiate softball, complete with synthetic turf, grandstands, and modern lighting. Alongside this, two flexible-use diamond fields will cater to youth and amateur baseball and softball, ensuring versatility for various sporting events.

“We’re thrilled to be part of expanding the Meijer Sports Complex to further serve athletes of all ages and abilities,” said Ray Hancart, Vice President of Communications & Community Engagement at Meijer. “As a partner of the West Michigan Sports Commission for more than a decade, supporting youth and amateur sports continues to be an important way we live our purpose of enriching lives in the communities we serve,”

Additionally, the complex will include 20 pickleball courts, featuring a championship court to accommodate this rapidly growing sport. New facilities will enhance visitor convenience, with a concession building, restroom facilities, expanded storage options, and a dedicated playground area for families. To support the increased activity, the complex will also add 300 parking spaces and covered seating canopies, creating a more comfortable and accessible environment for all attendees.

Improvements to existing facilities are already underway, with synthetic turf installed on the DeVos Family Championship Field and resurfacing completed on the Nate Hurwitz Miracle Field.

The ambitious project is projected to generate $1 million in new visitor spending each year. Completion is anticipated by October 2025, heralding a new chapter for sports in West Michigan.