Be Prepared to be Scared

Julie Rathsack stands as a unique figure, intertwining local history with the supernatural. An author of two books on Grand Rapids’ haunted past, Rathsack has taken her passion for the paranormal beyond the pages, offering immersive outdoor walking tours that unveil ghostly tales rooted in the city’s rich heritage.

Rathsack’s journey into the realm of the unknown began in an unassuming setting: her childhood home, which she describes as “haunted.”

“I used to use (Ouija boards) when I was younger, and I believe that’s why my house was haunted. I do not recommend them. That is when activity really picked up.” Growing up, she often experienced strange occurrences—phantom apparitions and eerie sensations that sparked her lifelong fascination with the paranormal. “My arm hair would stand up, and I’d see things walk through the room,” she recalls. It’s this personal connection to the supernatural that laid the groundwork for her future endeavors.

Rathsack has spent the better part of two decades collecting ghost stories from local residents and businesses.

“I thought it was the coolest thing to have ghost stories of our town. I collected all these stories during the 20 years I worked downtown,” Rathsack said.

Each tale, jotted down in her ever-present notebooks, added to a growing repository of urban legends and ghostly encounters. Inspired by these narratives, she joined the West Michigan Ghost Hunters Society in 2003, finding a community that shared her passion for exploring the unexplained.

In 2013, Rathsack, along with co-authors Nicole and Rob DuShane, published Ghosts of Grand Rapids. This book, which dives into the city’s spectral history, quickly gained popularity, leading to the establishment of the Ghosts of Grand Rapids tours. Rathsack and her co-Authors initially led a tour around only West side hauntings, sharing chilling stories from the book. As the demand for these experiences grew, she expanded her repertoire to include an East route, which she leads herself.

“Other companies began offering ghost tours, often sharing stories that originated from our extensive research. To ensure these tales are told accurately and with the depth they deserve, I released this new book, especially as we celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the Ghosts of Grand Rapids tours,” said Rathsack.

Rathsack’s new book, A Haunted History of Grand Rapids, further cements her dedication to preserving the city’s haunted legacy. “As interest in Grand Rapids’ haunted history grew, I realized it was important to ensure these stories were told accurately and with depth,” she explains. The book not only compiles various ghostly encounters but also provides historical context, allowing readers to explore the darker aspects of the city’s past.

Among the many haunting tales included in her literary works, notable locations feature a range of eerie encounters. At MeXo on Fulton St., a tragic story of unrequited love unfolds in the worst way possible. The Old Grand Rapids Museum on Jefferson is home to a ghost reminiscent of Sloth from “The Goonies,” who waves from the window and makes unwelcome visits to passersby. The Ladies Literary Club on Sheldon holds its own share of spectral stories, while Innovation Central High School is haunted by a ghost involved in a Lizzie Borden-style massacre, lingering near nearby residences. At the Decadence Vintage Shop, the smell of cigar smoke fills the air, accompanied by the intriguing tale of two spirits named Ed and Ed. The Almassian Law Offices add another layer to the city’s haunted history, while the Masonic Temple is known for the presence of Brother Lou, who haunts its premises. At the United Methodist Church, a ghost named “Edythe” emerged from beyond through a Ouija board, and the Kendall Building on Monroe Center is haunted by the spirit of Mortimer, a 14-year-old boy who tragically died while cleaning its windows. For those intrigued by ghostly tales and local lore, Rathsack’s work provides a captivating glimpse into the hidden narratives that haunt the streets of Grand Rapids. With her enthusiasm and expertise, she continues to breathe life into the stories of the past, ensuring that the ghosts of Grand Rapids will not be forgotten.

This fall, Rathsack invites the public to join her on guided tours that navigate the streets of Grand Rapids, illuminating the city’s ghostly hotspots.

And while there may be other ghost tours around Grand Rapids, Rathsack has passionately researched, conducted interviews, and has first-hand undertaken paranormal investigations. To support her as the driving force and source of the stories that have become our city’s urban legends, join her for an unforgettable adventure.

THE TOURS

Each two-hour tour features compelling stories from A Haunted History of Grand Rapids, allowing participants to connect with the spirits that linger in the shadows of the city’s landmarks. Upcoming tour dates are available online, and signed copies of her book can be purchased during the events, offering attendees a chance to delve deeper into Grand Rapids’ spectral tales.

COMIC-CON

In addition to her tours, Rathsack is set to appear at the Grand Rapids Comic-Con, November 15-17, where she will engage with fans and share insights into her paranormal experiences. Through her writing and tours, Julie Rathsack not only celebrates the haunted history of Grand Rapids but also invites the community to explore the fascinating intersection of history and the supernatural.

For more information on tours and upcoming events, visit www.GhostsOfGrandRapids.com. Connect with Julie at book signing with local retailers, and stay updated on new tours and lectures through her Facebook page: Haunted History of Grand Rapids.