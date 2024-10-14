Six Tips for a Safe Halloween

As the leaves turn a fiery orange and the air becomes crisp, the enchanting spirit of Halloween beckons kids of all ages to to embrace the magic of Halloween with a delightful night of trick-or-treating. This year, the candy-collecting adventures in Grand Rapids are scheduled for Thursday, October 31, between the hours of 6 to 8 p.m.

In addition to the traditional trick-or-treating festivities, the city will be alive with themed events, including trunk-or-treats organized by local neighborhood associations, churches, and other spirited organizations, providing even more opportunities for Halloween fun throughout the month.

As the “witching hour” approaches, the Grand Rapids Police Department has shared these essential safety tips to ensure that families create fond memories that will linger long after the last piece of candy is consumed.

If you’re handing out candy, turn on your porch light: Families are reminded to light up their front porches at dusk to signal their welcoming spirit, encouraging little trick-or-treaters to knock on their doors. If you’re trick-or-treating, only approach lit houses.

2. Travel in groups: For those embarking on their spooky sojourns, it’s best to travel in groups, accompanied by a parent or adult chaperone, to maximize safety and fun. Wearing light-colored or reflective clothing will help ensure visibility, while masks should be carefully chosen to avoid blocking those all-important lines of sight.

3. Illumination! Carrying a trusty flashlight can turn a night filled with thrills into one filled with fun, illuminating the way to sugary treasures. Lit up costumes, reflectors and other glow-in-the-dark items are encouraged.

4. Take the safest route: It’s wise to approach homes on the same side of the street before doubling back, minimizing the need to cross busy roads. For those times when crossing is necessary, always use crosswalks and stick to corners, ensuring that safety is as paramount as candy.

5. No sidewalk access? With sidewalks as the preferred path, should you find yourself in the street, walk against traffic so you can keep a watchful eye on your surroundings. Remember, while the allure of candy can be tempting, it’s crucial not to enter any stranger’s home or vehicle, no matter how sweet the offer may sound.

6. Check treats before letting kids eat them! Once the bags are filled with colorful goodies, parents should inspect all treats before any tasting begins, keeping the spirit of Halloween safe and sweet. And for drivers navigating through the neighborhood’s bewitching streets, an extra layer of vigilance is encouraged, ensuring that every little monster can enjoy the festivities without a fright.