City launches slew of new summer events

For decades, Rosa Parks Circle has been one of downtown Grand Rapids’ most recognizable gathering spots — a place where people have danced, celebrated, protested, skated and simply taken a seat in the middle of the city.

This summer, the iconic downtown plaza is adding even more reasons to stop by.

The City of Grand Rapids is expanding programming at Rosa Parks Circle with a new lineup of events designed to bring people together through music, movement and community connection. The additions join longtime favorites like Tuesday Night Swing Dance and continue the evolution of a space designed by renowned artist and architect Maya Lin.

The new programming ranges from fitness classes and roller skating to Latin dance and alcohol-free social gatherings, offering more ways for residents and visitors of all ages to experience downtown.

“We know our community is looking for more opportunities to gather, move and celebrate together,” said Evette Pittman, the City’s special events manager. “Rosa Parks Circle has always been a place where people come together. These new events give our community even more reasons to gather, dance and enjoy summer in the heart of our city.”

Among the new offerings:

Sunday Soul Line Dancing invites participants to learn soul line dances set to R&B, soul, jazz, house, rap and gospel music. The weekly series runs Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m., beginning July 5.

Monday Zumba joins the City’s Free Outdoor Fitness series, bringing high-energy movement and music downtown Mondays from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Summer Sk8 Series brings roller skating back into the spotlight with a weekly event for skaters of all ages and experience levels beginning July 22. The series runs Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

Ice Guru Silent Disco transforms Thursday nights into a headphone-powered dance party under the downtown lights. The series runs Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m. beginning June 25.

Circle Up: Sober Social Game Night offers an alcohol-free space for games and conversation through Michigan Sober Social. The series is tentatively scheduled to begin in late July.

Baila at Rosa: Latin Dance Series celebrates Latin music, culture and movement with a family-friendly dance series beginning July 18.

The expanded programming reflects a broader trend in downtown public spaces: creating more opportunities for people to spend time together outside of traditional festivals or special events.

Rather than serving only as a backdrop for occasional celebrations, Rosa Parks Circle is increasingly becoming a place where everyday community happens — whether that means learning a new dance step, meeting friends for a game night or joining a workout after work.

Originally known as the Monroe Mall Amphitheater, the plaza was renamed Rosa Parks Circle in 2001 in honor of civil rights icon Rosa Parks, whose statue stands within the space. Today, it remains one of downtown’s most recognizable public gathering places.

Residents are encouraged to check the City’s events calendar for schedules, as some programs occur weekly while others rotate throughout the summer.