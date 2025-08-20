Ferry floats fun game-day voyage for football fans

Football fans eyeing the Detroit Lions’ showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 7 can skip the grueling drive around Lake Michigan and opt for a scenic cruise aboard the SS Badger, turning travel into a pre-game celebration.

The historic car ferry, departing from Ludington at 9 a.m. Eastern time, offers a four-hour voyage to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, arriving at noon Central time. From there, it’s just a 45-minute drive to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, where the regional rivals will clash in what promises to be a highlight of the early NFL season.

“The SS Badger transforms into a pre-game party atmosphere on game day,” said Thom Hawley, a representative for the ferry service. “Passengers are encouraged to wear their team colors and join in the excitement as we cruise across the lake.”

Operated by Lake Michigan Carferry, the SS Badger provides a stress-free alternative to highway congestion, complete with onboard amenities like food, drinks, entertainment and comfortable seating. Fans of both the Lions and Packers can mingle in a festive setting, kicking off the weekend with lake views instead of traffic jams.

“This is a great way to travel to Green Bay for the game,” Hawley added. “It’s a fun, scenic and hassle-free start to your weekend, avoiding the long drive and traffic congestion.”

The ferry encourages a game-day vibe with themed activities, making it an ideal option for West Michigan residents looking to blend adventure with fandom. Ludington, a 99-mile drive northwest of Grand Rapids, serves as the launch point for this unique journey across the Great Lakes. Reservations are available at ssbadger.com or by calling 800-841-4243 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time daily.

The SS Badger, the largest cross-lake passenger service on the Great Lakes, offers passenger and vehicle transport between Ludington and Manitowoc, delivering an authentic steamship experience since its inception.