The Lake Michigan coastal town of Ludington delivers the perfect combination of unspoiled natural resources and unrivaled outdoor recreation with small-town charm, making it a perfect fall getaway. And the best part is it’s 1.5 hours from Grand Rapids.
With 28 miles of shoreline, 2,000 miles of streams and 40 lakes, the Ludington area offers a quintessential “up north” experience that is magical in the fall.
Here are top ways to experience autumn in Ludington:
Walk in the woods
Ludington State Park is a 5,300-acre paradise with 25 miles of trails for fall hiking. Popular hikes include the two-mile Lost Lake-Island Trail Loop with views of Hamlin and Lost Lakes and the Skyline Trail, a half-mile boardwalk along a dune ridge reached via a staircase. Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area offers 10 miles of trails along Lake Michigan in Manistee National Forest.
Take a drive
Ludington offers a variety of fall color tours to explore by foot, car, or bicycle. Visit pureludington.com/Fall-Tours for suggestions. To see colors while learning about the area, drive one of six self-guided Mason County Cultural Trails (masoncountyculture.com/trails).
Visit a market
Ludington boasts u-pick farms, markets and orchards for the ultimate fall experience. Christofferson Farms sells apples and pumpkins; fifth-generation Kistlercrest Farms grows cherries and apples and makes maple products; Orchard Market sells u-pick produce, bread, flowers and gifts; and The Market sells flowers, apples, squash, pumpkins and more.
Paddle a river
See a unique view of fall colors from the water. Pere Marquette River is a favorite fall paddling spot, with local outfitters renting kayaks and canoes. Another popular place is Hamlin Lake in Ludington State Park.
Bike a pathway
Cartier Park, a mile north of downtown Ludington, offers a one-mile paved loop and a 3.5- mile single-track mountain bike path. Visitors are treated to serene, wooded surroundings and views of Lincoln Lake.
Experience a festival
Ludington celebrates fall with events like Octoberfest (Sept. 23-24), Haunted Village at Historic White Pine Village (Oct. 22), Run For Your Lives 5K/10K (Oct. 29) and Fall Festival Weekends at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo (Sept. 24-Oct. 31).
Play golf
Ludington features three golf courses in the city — Hemlock Golf Club, Lakeside Links and the semi-private Lincoln Hills Golf Club on Lake Michigan. It also boasts seven-disc golf courses within 15 minutes and one of Michigan’s only disc golf pro shops, Grip N Rip.
Shop and dine downtown
Downtown Ludington offers many boutiques and eateries to fill an afternoon. Shop Maude’s Garage for antiques, Grateful Heart & Home for décor, and Todd and Brad Reed Photography for art. Check out the new Port of Ludington — home to House & Harbor for candle-making, Britter’s Twisted Whisk for baked goods, Cluck Bucket for chicken and sides, Faire Heart for drop-in crafting, and HumaniTEA for teas and fair-trade gifts.
For fall beverages, hit Red Rooster Coffee for cozy lattes. For something stronger, Jamesport Brewing Company serves seasonal drafts like Pumpkin Wheat plus beer-infused entrees like JBC Cheese Ale Soup. Ludington Bay Brewing also delivers delicious food and drink (20-plus beers on draft). Fine dining also abounds, from South Carolina-inspired Table 14 to waterfront dining at Crown and Cork. And the newly remodeled STIX Ludington offers upscale dining indoors to casual fare on the patio with lawn games and fire pits outdoors. Mason County also has two new wineries — Pere Marquette Winery and North Branch Winery.
Sleep for less
Visitors who book at participating accommodations through Oct. 31 can get a second night at 50% off Sundays through Thursdays. (Visitors must mention deal at the time of booking.) Visit pureludington.com/fallspecial.
Start planning at PureLudington.com.
