The Lake Michigan coastal town of Ludington delivers the perfect combination of unspoiled natural resources and unrivaled outdoor recreation with small-town charm, making it a perfect fall getaway. And the best part is it’s 1.5 hours from Grand Rapids.

With 28 miles of shoreline, 2,000 miles of streams and 40 lakes, the Ludington area offers a quintessential “up north” experience that is magical in the fall.

Here are top ways to experience autumn in Ludington:

Walk in the woods

Ludington State Park is a 5,300-acre paradise with 25 miles of trails for fall hiking. Popular hikes include the two-mile Lost Lake-Island Trail Loop with views of Hamlin and Lost Lakes and the Skyline Trail, a half-mile boardwalk along a dune ridge reached via a staircase. Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area offers 10 miles of trails along Lake Michigan in Manistee National Forest.

Take a drive

Ludington offers a variety of fall color tours to explore by foot, car, or bicycle. Visit pureludington.com/Fall-Tours for suggestions. To see colors while learning about the area, drive one of six self-guided Mason County Cultural Trails (masoncountyculture.com/trails).

Visit a market

Ludington boasts u-pick farms, markets and orchards for the ultimate fall experience. Christofferson Farms sells apples and pumpkins; fifth-generation Kistlercrest Farms grows cherries and apples and makes maple products; Orchard Market sells u-pick produce, bread, flowers and gifts; and The Market sells flowers, apples, squash, pumpkins and more.

Paddle a river

See a unique view of fall colors from the water. Pere Marquette River is a favorite fall paddling spot, with local outfitters renting kayaks and canoes. Another popular place is Hamlin Lake in Ludington State Park.

Bike a pathway

Cartier Park, a mile north of downtown Ludington, offers a one-mile paved loop and a 3.5- mile single-track mountain bike path. Visitors are treated to serene, wooded surroundings and views of Lincoln Lake.

Experience a festival

Ludington celebrates fall with events like Octoberfest (Sept. 23-24), Haunted Village at Historic White Pine Village (Oct. 22), Run For Your Lives 5K/10K (Oct. 29) and Fall Festival Weekends at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo (Sept. 24-Oct. 31).

Play golf

Ludington features three golf courses in the city — Hemlock Golf Club, Lakeside Links and the semi-private Lincoln Hills Golf Club on Lake Michigan. It also boasts seven-disc golf courses within 15 minutes and one of Michigan’s only disc golf pro shops, Grip N Rip.