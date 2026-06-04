With 28 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, award-winning beaches, and unforgettable sunsets, it’s easy to see why so many visitors make Ludington their summer destination. Days spent building sandcastles, swimming in refreshing waters, strolling the pier, and watching the sun sink below the horizon are part of the classic Ludington experience.

But beyond the beach, visitors will discover a destination filled with unique adventures, rich history, local flavor, and unexpected experiences.

Set Sail on an Icon

No Ludington visit is complete without experiencing the SS Badger. Designated a National Historic Landmark, the historic car ferry has connected Michigan and Wisconsin for generations and remains one of the most iconic ways to experience Lake Michigan.

Whether you’re crossing the lake, enjoying one of the Badger’s popular Shoreline Cruises or dockside events, or simply watching her arrive or depart from the harbor, the SS Badger is an attraction in itself. Panoramic lake views, fresh breezes, and the unmistakable sound of her horn echoing across the water create a nostalgic experience that has become a treasured summer tradition for generations of visitors.

Reel in a Great Lakes Adventure

Ludington is widely recognized as Michigan’s premier salmon fishing port, drawing anglers from across the Midwest each summer. More than 25 charter captains operate from Ludington’s harbor, offering unforgettable opportunities to pursue salmon and trout on Lake Michigan. Best of all, charter fishing is accessible to all experience levels – from first-time anglers and families looking for a memorable day on the water to seasoned fishermen chasing their next trophy catch.

The Ludington Charter Boat Association is a great resource for finding the captain and experience that best fits your group. Their member captains provide the equipment, expertise, and local knowledge needed to create a successful and enjoyable day on the lake.

Even non-anglers enjoy the excitement of the Ludington Offshore Classic, one of Lake Michigan’s premier fishing tournaments, when boats return to port with impressive catches, lively weigh-ins, and stories from the water. Whether you’re fishing or simply taking in the atmosphere, it’s a uniquely Ludington summer experience.

Sip and Savor the Lakeshore

For those seeking a slower pace, Mason County’s growing wine scene offers the perfect afternoon escape. Just south of Ludington, Pere Marquette Winery offers estate-grown and Michigan-made wines in a peaceful setting surrounded by nature. In nearby downtown Scottville, North Branch Winery’s tasting room pairs award-winning wines with small-town charm and hospitality. A bit farther south, Fox Barn Winery welcomes visitors to a beautifully restored barn where handcrafted wines, live music, and countryside views create a memorable experience.

Together, these wineries offer a chance to slow down, connect, and savor the flavors of this West Michigan region.

Discover Ludington’s Maritime Heritage

Lake Michigan has shaped Ludington’s identity for generations, and visitors can explore that rich history at the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum. Interactive exhibits and engaging stories bring the area’s shipping, lighthouse, and car ferry heritage to life.

Continue your exploration downtown, where public art, waterfront parks, local boutiques, galleries, and restaurants invite visitors to slow down and discover the community’s character. Be sure to stop at the Waterfront Sculpture Park, where harbor views and maritime-inspired artwork create one of downtown’s most picturesque settings.

Start Planning Now

While the beaches may bring visitors to Ludington, it’s often these unexpected discoveries—the historic ships, world-class fishing, local wines, and maritime stories—that become the memories they talk about long after summer ends.

Start planning your Ludington getaway at pureludington.com/seasonal-activities/summer/