Grand Rapids Gold releases 2022-23 season schedule 

The basketball team has announced their schedule for the next season, which will be its first in their new home arena.

The Grand Rapids Gold, the West Michigan NBA G League team and affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, has released their full upcoming season schedule.

The Gold will start their season on Nov. 5 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, returning to their home court Nov. 10 to take on their in-state rival, Motor City Cruise and to make their debut in a new home arena, Van Andel Arena.

“Our team is ready to get this season started in our new home arena. The move to Van Andel Arena has allowed us the opportunity to give fans an experience unlike anything years prior” said Steve Jbara, president of the Grand Rapids Gold. “Heading into year two with the Denver Nuggets and year one of our new arena, fans have a lot to look forward to this season.”

The 2022-23 NBA G League season begins on Nov. 5 with the Showcase Cup, a 18-game competition featuring all 30 G League teams and the NBA G League Ignite. It culminates at the NBA G League Winter Showcase with the Showcase Cup Championship Game. All NBA G League teams’ records will reset on December 27 with the start of the 32-game regular season.

