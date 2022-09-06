Upcoming river cleanup will kick off with beer garden

Grand Rapids area mayors and residents will come together to keep the Grand River clean and the entire community is invited to participate. The West Michigan Environmental Action Council – along with a slew of sponsors – hosts the annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup, a riverfront beautification campaign that’s been going strong for nineteen years.

Registration for the free event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. on Gillett Bridge, across from the Gerald R. Ford Museum, 303 Pearl St., NW, in downtown Grand Rapids. Free parking is available for participants at the Scribner lot, 307-205 Scribner Ave., NW.

“It’s a weeklong event this year that kicks off on Sept. 10,” said WMEAC Event and Communications Contractor Kalina Foster. “There will be coffee and snacks in the morning while people are signing up, speeches from the mayors and then people will split up in groups.”

Participants will clean up sites along the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids before returning to Gillett Bridge for food, music and a beer garden for attendees 21 years of age and over. Participants who wish to enter the beer garden must present valid identification.

WMEAC is looking for groups of five or more to adopt sites to clean at their convenience throughout the duration of the event, which runs through Sept. 17. Volunteers from Grand Rapids, Grandville, Kentwood, Walker and East Grand Rapids are invited to participate.

Participants are advised to dress casually and wear comfortable walking shoes. Garbage bags and gloves will be provided.

Kayak Cleanup

On Monday, Sept, 12, there will be an opportunity for additional cleanup activity on the Grand River. Anyone who has a kayak is invited to meet at Veteran’s Boat Launch at Johnson Park, 2600 Wilson Ave SW, in Walker.

For more information, visit the WMEAC website.