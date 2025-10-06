Anna’s House is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its 14th location in Grand Blanc, Michigan, slated for Summer 2026. This expansion follows the brand’s 13th location in Grand Ledge, which is planned to open on October 27, 2025. Construction at the West Lansing location is progressing as planned, and the team is looking forward to welcoming guests into spaces designed for community gathering and connection.

CEO Josh Beckett emphasizes that growth at Anna’s House is about more than opening new

locations—it’s about creating dining experiences that welcome everyone. “Our mission has

always been to provide a space where every guest feels valued, and every dish is crafted with care,” Beckett says.

To support the Grand Ledge opening, Anna’s House is currently hiring team members across allpositions. Interested applicants can explore opportunities here.

That balance comes to life on the menu. Anna’s House has become known for offering inclusive dining with options for every lifestyle—from gluten-free pancakes and vegan scrambles to seasonal menus inspired by fresh flavors and modern trends. This approach isn’t just about

accommodating dietary needs—it’s about making every dish feel like a main event.

Behind the scenes, Anna’s House continues to look ahead. New culinary initiatives, menu innovations, and thoughtful partnerships are all part of a long-term strategy to keep the brand at the forefront of Michigan’s dining scene. While specifics remain under wraps, guests can expect

both menu and location growth in the years ahead, with the same commitment to creativity, inclusivity, and quality guiding every step.

Expansion at Anna’s House also extends beyond the plate. Each restaurant is designed with the community in mind—featuring bright, welcoming interiors and an atmosphere where weekday regulars and weekend brunch-goers alike feel at home.

“Growth doesn’t mean doing more of the same,” Beckett says. “It means pushing ourselves, leading with innovation, and raising the bar for what breakfast can be.” With its 14th restaurant on the horizon and exciting plans ahead, Anna’s House is proving that

the future of breakfast is anything but ordinary.

Learn more about Anna’s House on their official website.