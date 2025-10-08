City hosts pitch night to fight gun violence

The Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force is on the hunt for fresh, innovative ideas to tackle gun violence in Grand Rapids — and they want your pitch.

If you’re part of a nonprofit or an individual passionate about making a difference, here’s your chance. Submit your proposal by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, through this application link.

Then, bring your best pitch to Pitch and Highlight Night on Tuesday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Church (510 M.L.K. Jr. St. SE). This event isn’t just about ideas — it’s about funding and support. The SAFE Task Force will award five winners with $10,000 each and partner with them to bring their visions to life.

“The upcoming Pitch and Highlight Night is a catalyst,” said Staff Liaison Asante Cain. “We know that the most effective solutions to address violence in Grand Rapids often come directly from our neighborhoods. The SAFE Task Force is committed to funding and elevating these homegrown strategies, turning community vision into real-world impact that helps build safer, stronger, and more vibrant neighborhoods.”

Here’s what they’re looking for in proposals:

Solutions aimed at reducing violence and/or gun violence in Grand Rapids

A focus on young people ages 12 to 24 who are involved in violence

Programs or interventions planned between March and September 2026

Clear alignment with SAFE Task Force recommendations, the Police Department’s Strategic Plan, and/or the city’s Strategic Plan

Get all the details and apply at the SAFE Task Force website.