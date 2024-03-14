Irish On Ionia organizers ‘manifesting sunshine’

If forecasts are correct, a sunny day is on the horizon for the eleventh annual Irish On Ionia celebration.

The event, presented yearly by HopCat, is Michigan’s largest St. Patrick’s Day street festival, which “takes over” a three-block stretch of Ionia Avenue, from Fulton Street to Oakes Street. This year 12-hour event takes place on the Saturday before St. Patricks Day– March 16, beginning at 10 a.m.

“After the historic snowfall last year, we are manifesting sunshine this year,” stated HopCat’s brand manager Michele Ary on the event website.

The luck of the Irish is on cue to deliver. Forecasts call for cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing, with a high of 53 degrees. But hold on to your Leprechaun hats! It’s going to be breezy, with winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour (and gusts reaching even higher speeds expected) according to weather.com.

“The day will be filled with fantastic music, performances, and an atmosphere that radiates the spirit of celebration. Let’s paint Grand Rapids green and make Irish On Ionia 2024 a memorable celebration,” Ary said.

Who’s on stage?

Irish On Ionia 2024 will feature two stages showcasing a diverse range of entertainment, including live music, dance performances, street acts, and DJs. The lineup includes popular acts like Belfast Gin, Ironwood, The Leprecons, and Stone Clover.

Attendees will be treated to a variety of Irish-inspired and local food from food trucks, complemented by a selection of Irish beer, green beer, local craft beer, canned cocktails, and zero-proof beverages, all served under heated tents.

In line with HopCat’s commitment to sustainability, Irish On Ionia 2024 will be a zero-waste event, using all biodegradable products to ensure that nearly 100 percent of the waste produced at the festival is diverted from local landfills.

Tickets are $25 for presale (through Friday, March 15); $30 at the gate the day of the event while supplies last; $15 for anyone entering after dark (7 – 10 p.m.); and VIP: $65. Included in the VIP package is a fast pass re-entry, exclusive 22-ounce stein, and Irish On Ionia swag. Tickets for Irish On Ionia 2024 are on sale now here.