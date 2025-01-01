Women Who Move West Michigan – 2025 – Special Section

CATHY HOLBROOK

Executive and Artistic Director

ST. CECILIA MUSIC CENTER

24 Ransom Ave. NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-459-2224 | scmcgr.org

St. Cecilia Music Center was founded in 1883 by nine Grand Rapids women on a mission to promote the study, appreciation, and performance of music.

Serving as executive and artistic director since 2006, Cathy Holbrook has been pivotal in the organization’s growth. She started the Jazz and Folk series as well as a partnership with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, all of which have elevated the caliber of artists who perform at SCMC, making it a premier performance destination. She has also facilitated expansion of the School of Music’s programming, including outreach programs in local schools. Holbrook, who led SCMC through its 140th anniversary season this past year, says she is always looking ahead for ways SCMC can bring people together through music.