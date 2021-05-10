Professional Research Services (PRS) is a research company located in Troy, Mich. They specialize in conducting peer review surveys of different professionals within markets nationwide. A large part of their research focuses on the medical field, specifically M.D. and D.O. physicians. PRS reaches out to both physicians and health systems within a specific area, encouraging them to vote for their peers who they believe deserve the honor of being a “Top Doctor” for their geographical area. These physicians excel within their medical specialties and positively contribute to the medical profession as well as the community at large.
The research for Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors was conducted from November 3rd, 2020 until January 3rd, 2021. Physicians throughout Kern, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Allegan counties were contacted by email and/or postcard, and they were encouraged to log onto the PRS survey site and cast their votes. PRS also contacted hospitals and medical clinics, informing them about the research. Some health groups joined in the effort by distributing the survey to their practicing physicians. For the survey itself, each doctor was able to log on and vote for up to three physicians within 71 board-certified specialties. The physicians with the highest number of votes within each of the specialties were the ones who were fact-checked further with the state of Michigan, as well as their individual practices. Each name that is published as part of Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors list is an active and practicing physician in the area who is in good standing with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory A.airs. The final list of winners reflects extremely talented and esteemed physicians practicing in the Grand Rapids area.
Professionals may be screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information, visit prscom.com or email PRS at apotter@prscom.com.
Addiction Medicine
Sandy Dettmann
Mercy Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine and Residency Center
Grand Rapids
Talal Khan
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
Grand Rapids
Bruce C. Springer
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
Grand Rapids
Bradley Riley
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Cara Poland
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Adolescent Medicine
Lisa M. Lowery
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Allergy and Immunology
Mark M. Millar
Allergy & Asthma Care of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Vincent Dubravec
Allergy/Asthma Specialists W. MI
Grand Rapids
Karyn Gell
Grand Rapids Allergy
Grand Rapids
Christine Schafer
Grand Rapids Allergy
Grand Rapids
Sara J. Uekert
Grand Rapids Allergy
Grand Rapids
Dariush Orandi
Orandi Allergy + Asthma Center
Wyoming
Nicholas Hartog
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Theodore Kelbel
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Jacqueline Eastman
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Anesthesiology
Matthew Armstrong
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Grand Rapids
Todd Hart
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Grand Rapids
Paul Jaklitsch
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Grand Rapids
Eric L. Larson
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Grand Rapids
Mark Laughlin
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Grand Rapids
Matthew Parlmer
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Grand Rapids
Matthew Reynolds
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Grand Rapids
Shanna TenClay
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Grand Rapids
Breast Surgery
Jamie Caughran
Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center
Grand Rapids
Jessica Keto
Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center
Grand Rapids
Amie Hop
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Jayne Paulson
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Colleen A.C. App
The Breast Health & Wellness Center, PC
Grand Rapids
Cardiac Surgery
Edward Murphy
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Tomasz Timek
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Charles Willekes
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Cardiology
Roger Shammas
Mercy Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular
Grand Rapids
Barbara Karenko
Metro Health
Wyoming
Paul Kovack
Metro Health
Wyoming
Matthew Sevensma
Metro Health
Wyoming
Eric Walchak
Metro Health
Wyoming
Michael Vredenburg
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
David H. W. Wohns
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Mark Jacoby
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Richard McNamara
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
David Fermin
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Laura Franey
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Wyoming
Ryan Madder
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Wyoming
Michael McNamara
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Nadav Dujovny
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Ryan Figg
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Rebecca Hoedema
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Donald Kim
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Martin Luchtefeld
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
James Ogilvie
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Arida Siripong
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Theodor Asgeirsson
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC
Wyoming
Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Eric Geiser
Mercy Health Physician Partners Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Paul Harris
Mercy Health Physician Partners Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Terrance Barnes
Metro Health
Wyoming
Mounir Ghali
Metro Health
Wyoming
Gregory Neagos
Metro Health
Wyoming
Timothy Daum
Metro Health Sleep Disorders Center
Wyoming
Gustavo Cumbo-Nacheli
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
John Egan
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Stephen Fitch
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Marc McClelland
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Shelley Schmidt
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Glenn VanOtteren
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Critical Care Surgery
Alistair Chapman
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Charles Gibson
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Dermatology
Richard J. Ashack
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Daniel C. Dapprich
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Brian J. Gerondale
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Rebecca M. Jansen
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
John E. Miner
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Michelle M. Emery
Dermatology at MidTowne, PC
Grand Rapids
Dipa S. Patel
Dermatology at MidTowne, PC
Grand Rapids
Marek A. Stawiski
Marek A. Stawiski Dermatology
Grand Rapids
Mary A. Yurko
Mary A. Yurko, MD, Dermatology PLC
Grand Rapids
Gina C. Ang
West Michigan Dermatology
Grandville
J. Gabriel Vasquez
West Michigan Dermatology
Grandville
Douglas Winstanley
West Michigan Dermatology
Grandville
Bridget A. Green
West Michigan Dermatology
Grand Rapids
Ryan Freeland M.D., FAAD
Wolverine Dermatology
1673 Gezon Pkwy.
Wyoming, MI 49519
616-243-3376
wolverinedermatology.com
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Darryl J. Elzinga
ENT Center
Grand Rapids
John M. Kosta
ENT Center
Grand Rapids
Mark R. Winkle
ENT Center
Grand Rapids
Gregory J. Artz M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
1555 44th St. SW
Wyoming, MI 49509
616-249-8000
grentpc.com
Joseph C. Taylor M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
1425 Michigan St. NE, Ste. A
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-459-4514
grentpc.com
Devin Mistry D.O.
Grand Rapids Ear, Nose & Throat
1555 44th St. SW
Wyoming, MI 49509
616-249-8000
grentpc.com
Robert J. Meleca
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
Wyoming
Richard J. Strabbing
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists
Holland
Andrew Behler
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists
Grandville
Veronique Wan
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Chad Afman
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Francis Hart
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Keith Postma
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Emergency Medicine
Marc A. Afman
Certified Emergency Medicine Specialist
Wyoming
Dana D. Hop
Certified Emergency Medicine Specialist
Wyoming
Trieu Pham
Emergency Care Specialists
Grand Rapids
Eric VanDePol
Emergency Care Specialists
Grand Rapids
Phillip Stawski
Emergency Care Specialists
Grand Rapids
Adam Anderson
Grand River Emergency Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Todd Chassee
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism
Emilie Collins
Mercy Health Physician Partners Diabetes and Endocrine Center
Grand Rapids
Cyprian Gardine
Mercy Health Physician Partners Diabetes and Endocrine Center
Grand Rapids
Courtney Soubliere
Mercy Health Physician Partners Diabetes and Endocrine Center
Grand Rapids
Ashley Therasse
Mercy Health Physician Partners Diabetes and Endocrine Center
Grand Rapids
Edward Kryshak
Metro Health Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
Nathan Pomeroy
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Family Medicine
Terrence P. Wright
Family Medicine Specialists PC
Grand Rapids
John W. Hamersma
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Margret Duncan
Holland Community Health Center
Holland
Rose Ramirez
Jupiter Family Medicine, P.C.
Belmont
Beth Peter
Lakewood Family Medicine PLC
Holland
Morgan Daul
Mercy Health Physician Partners Rivertown
Grandville
Daniel Harro
Mercy Health Physician Partners Southeast
Kentwood
Brian Hinkley
Metro Health Beltline
Grand Rapids
Kristi Kern
Metro Health Beltline
Grand Rapids
Edwin Kornoelje
Metro Health Beltline
Grand Rapids
Steven Bargwell
Metro Health Cedar Springs
Cedar Springs
Hilary Schmid
Metro Health Cedar Springs
Cedar Springs
Janice Wabeke
Metro Health Comstock Park
Comstock Park
John Dykstra
Metro Health Hudsonville
Hudsonville
Lance Owens
Metro Health Southwest
Wyoming
Stacie Griemsman
Spectrum Health Medical Group
East Grand Rapids
Angela Oostema
Spectrum Health Medical Group
East Grand Rapids
Christopher Barnes
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Kara Krol
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
John Sprague
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Kentwood
Lee Begrow
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Shawn Ruth
Spectrum Health United Hospital
Greenville
Gastroenterology
John Papp
Gastroenterology Specialists PC
Grand Rapids
Srinivas K. Janardan
Grand River Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Stephen T. Webster
Grand River Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
J. Bradley Morrow
Grand River Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Luke DeRoo
Metro Health Gastroenterology
Wyoming
Armita Ghoddousi
Metro Health Gastroenterology
Wyoming
Ryan Hamby
Metro Health Gastroenterology
Wyoming
Ammar Hassan
Metro Health Gastroenterology
Wyoming
Jeremy Barber
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Courtney Ferch
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Lia Kaufman
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Randall Meisner
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Michael Puff
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Ryan Wong
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Vladimir Ferrer
West Michigan Gastroenterology
Muskegon
Steven R. Fox
West Michigan Gastroenterology
Muskegon
General Surgery
Kerent D. Pihl
Grand Rapids Surgical Associates PLLC
Wyoming
Joel Green
Mercy Health Kidney Transplant Center
Grand Rapids
Jill Onesti
Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center
Grand Rapids
Mathew Chung
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
G. Paul Wright Jr.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
M. Mura Assifi
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey Gawel
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
David Scheeres
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Jaret Beane
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC
Wyoming
Daniel Borreson
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC
Wyoming
Michael J. DeJong
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC
Wyoming
Michael Leahy
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC
Wyoming
Rachel Titus
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC
Wyoming
Wayne VanderKolk
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC
Wyoming
Shanna Williams
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC
Wyoming
Genetics
Judith Hiemenga
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Geriatric Medicine
Kevin Foley
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
Grand Rapids
James Passinault
Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center
Grand Rapids
Iris Boettcher
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Byron Center
Gynecologic Oncology
Kevin Brader
Metro Health Women’s Health – Gynecologic Oncology
Grand Rapids
Charles Harrison
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Leigh Seamon
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Hand Surgery
Donald Condit
Condit Hand Clinic
Grand Rapids
Shannon Armstrong
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Randy Lovell M.D.
Lovell Hand & Orthopedic Center
2155 E. Paris Ave. SE. Ste. 210
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-655-1570
lovellhand.com
Scott Burgess
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Viet Do
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Julian Kuz
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Steven Naum
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Johanna R. Krebiehl
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Levi Hinkelman
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Hematology and Oncology
Brett Brinker M.D., M.S.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
145 Michigan St.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
800-411-7999
info@chcwm.com
chcwm.com
Alan Campbell M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of
Western Michigan
145 Michigan St.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
800-411-7999
info@chcwm.com
chcwm.com
Amy Vander Woude M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
145 Michigan St.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
800-411-7999
info@chcwm.com
chcwm.com
Thomas Gribbin M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
145 Michigan St.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
800-411-7999
info@chcwm.com
chcwm.com
Nehal Lakhani M.D., Ph.D
SMART Midwest
5800 Foremost Dr. SE. Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
800-411-7999
info@chcwm.com
chcwm.com
Kathryn Alguire M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
6425 S. Harvey St.Norton Shores, MI 49444
800-411-7999
info@chcwm.com
chcwm.com
Yuanbin Chen M.D., Ph.D
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
145 Michigan St.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
800-411-7999
info@chcwm.com
chcwm.com
Erin Pettijohn M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of
Western Michigan
6425 S. Harvey St.
Norton Shores, MI 49444
800-411-7999
info@chcwm.com
chcwm.com
Eric Santos
Mercy Health Center and Hematology Centers of West MI
Grand Rapids
Frances Wong
Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center
Grand Rapids
Kathrine Cooper
Mercy Health Saint Mary’s
Grand Rapids
Stephanie A. Dublis
The Cancer Center at Metro Health Village
Wyoming
Michael H. Zakem
The Cancer Center at Metro Health Village
Wyoming
Hospice and Palliative Medicine
John Mulder MD, FAAHPM, HMDC
Holland Home
2100 Raybrook SE. Ste. 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-235-5000
hollandhome.org
Steven Dupuis
Mercy Health Geriatrics
Grand Rapids
Susan Terrell
Mercy Health Palliative Care
Grand Rapids
Gretchen Roe
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Infectious Disease
Steven Triesenberg
Mercy Health Concierge Medicine
Grand Rapids
Anamaria Bondici
Mercy Health Infectious Disease
Grand Rapids
Nnaemeka Egwuatu
Mercy Health Infectious Disease
Grand Rapids
Andrew Jameson
Mercy Health Infectious Disease
Grand Rapids
Mohamad El Mortada
Metro Health
Wyoming
Russell Lampen
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Brian Petroelje
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Liam Sullivan
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Internal Medicine
Gary N. Humphries
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Melonie S. Ice
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Bruce A. Langerak
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Leslie Pelkey
Heart of the City Health Center
Grand Rapids
Michael J. App
Internal Medicine and Pediatrics West Michigan
Grand Rapids
William Baer
Mercy Health Concierge Medicine
Grand Rapids
Steven Triesenberg
Mercy Health Concierge Medicine
Grand Rapids
Chad Friend
Mercy Health Hospitalists
Grand Rapids
Bryan Hull
Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center
Grand Rapids
Nasir Khan
Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center
Grand Rapids
Mark Spoolstra
Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center
Grand Rapids
Mohammad Saleh
Mercy Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Adam Wolfe
Metro Health Cascade
Grand Rapids
Robert Gleffe
Metro Health Community Clinic
Wyoming
David Albrecht
Metro Health Southwest
Wyoming
Natalie Parr
Metro Health Southwest
Wyoming
Eryn Quinn
Metro Health Southwest
Wyoming
Richard Feenstra
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Interventional Cardiology
Gregory Pellizzon
Mercy Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular
Grand Rapids
Barbara Karenko
Metro Health
Wyoming
Michael Sumners
Metro Health
Wyoming
Eric Walchak
Metro Health
Wyoming
Ryan Madder
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Wyoming
Maternal and Fetal Medicine
David Colombo
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Marcos Cordoba Munoz
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Erin Fricke
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Vivian Romero
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Lisa Thiel
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Nephrology
Mark Boelkins
Mercy Health Kidney Transplant Center
Grand Rapids
Bonita Mohamed
Mercy Health Saint Mary’s
Grand Rapids
Srivilliputtur Santhana Krishnan
Mercy Health Saint Mary’s
Grand Rapids
Kseniya V. Filippova
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Daniel J. Legault
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
James Visser
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Joseph P. McKenna
West Michigan Nephrology
Muskegon
Muhammad Farooq
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
Grand Rapids
Jessica Hedeman
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
Grand Rapids
Herman Sullivan
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
Grand Rapids
Melanie Taylor
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
Grand Rapids
Min Zhu
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
Grand Rapids
David M. Ehrhardt
Metro Health
Wyoming
Jordan Taylor
Metro Health
Wyoming
David Burdette
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Mohamad Haykal
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
John Visser
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Neurosurgery
Justin C. Clark M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates PC
3350 Eagle Park Dr. NE, Ste. 102
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
800-832-1815
greatlakesneuro.com
Bryan E. Figueroa M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates PC
3350 Eagle Park Dr. NE, Ste. 102
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
800-832-1815
greatlakesneuro.com
John F. Keller M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates PC
3350 Eagle Park Dr. NE, Ste. 102
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
800-832-1815
greatlakesneuro.com
Steve Klafeta
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
Grand Rapids
Jurgen Luders
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
Grand Rapids
Konstantin Elisevich
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Paul Mazaris
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Sanjay Patra
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Justin Singer
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Todd Vitaz
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Monica Gary
Grand Rapids Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
Robyn Hubbard
Grand Rapids Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
Sejal Bennett
Mercy Health Physician Partners OB/GYN Downtown
Grand Rapids
Constance Leahy
Mercy Health Physician Partners OB/GYN Downtown
Grand Rapids
Geron Turke
Mercy Health Physician Partners OB/GYN Downtown
Grand Rapids
Kirsten Anderson
Mercy Health Physician Partners OB/GYN Rockford
Rockford
Brad Irving
Metro Health OB/GYN at Metro Health Village
Wyoming
Steven Lown
Metro Health OB/GYN at Metro Health Village
Wyoming
Jeffrey Dood
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Andrew Van Slooten
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Jessica Lalley
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth Leary
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Suzanne West
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Ophthalmology
Alan Margherio
Associated Retinal Consultants
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth H. Henry
Cascade Ophthalmology, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Eiyass Albeiruti
Eye Center of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Adam S. Hassan M.D.
Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery
2757 Leonard St. NE, Ste. 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-942-6687
info@newfacegr.com
newfacegr.com
Melissa Meldrum-Aaberg M.D.
Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery
2757 Leonard St. NE, Ste. 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-942-6687
newfacegr.com
Scott Weber M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
750 E. Beltline Ave. NE,
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-949-2600
seeitclear.com
David Barrett M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
750 E. Beltline Ave. NE,
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-949-2600
seeitclear.com
Thomas Cowden M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
750 E. Beltline Ave. NE,
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-949-2600
seeitclear.com
Yosef Gindzin M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
3300 Walker View Dr.
Walker, MI 49544
616-949-2600
seeitclear.com
Parin Gohel M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
4475 Wilson Ave. SE.
Grandville, MI 49418
616-949-2600
seeitclear.com
Marcus Muallem M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
750 E. Beltline Ave. NE,
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-949-2600
seeitclear.com
Leslie K. Norris D.O.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
3300 Walker View Dr.
Walker, MI 49544
616-949-2600
seeitclear.com
Laura Piippo M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
6050 Northland Dr. NE,
Rockford, MI 49341
616-949-2600
seeitclear.com
Marko Habekovic
Marko Habekovic Ophthalmology
Grand Rapids
Douglas Doyle
Metro Health
Wyoming
Paul A. Brown
Metro Health Ophthalmology
Wyoming
Richard H. Benninger
Michigan Street Optical
Grand Rapids
Patrick J. Droste M.D., M.D.
Pediatric Ophthalmology P.C.
5050 Cascade Rd.
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-957-0866
grpedoph.com
Thomas M. Aaberg Jr. M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
5030 Cascade Rd.
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-954-2020
retinaspecialistsofmichigan.com
Liliya Sutherland D.O.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
5030 Cascade Rd.
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-954-2020
retinaspecialistsofmichigan.com
Scott Westhouse D.O.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
5030 Cascade Rd.
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-954-2020
retinaspecialistsofmichigan.com
Brooke Geddie
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Peter Bast
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Zeeland
Bryan Huffman
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Zeeland
Ann M. Renucci
Verdier Eye Center
Grand Rapids
Karl J. Siebert
Verdier Eye Center
Grand Rapids
David D. Verdier
Verdier Eye Center
Grand Rapids
Orthopedic Surgery
Cameron Patthanacharoenphon
Mercy Health Saint Mary’s
Grand Rapids
John Anderson
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
James E. Bakeman
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
David J. Bielema
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Terrence Endres
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Erik Hedlund
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Michael Jabara
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kory Johnson
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Thomas Matelic
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Peter Theut
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Scott Burgess
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Tim Henne
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kevin Kane
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Tim Lenters
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Geoffrey Sandman
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Scott Russo
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Matthew Steensma
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Matthew Karek
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Kendall Hamilton
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
James Lebolt
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Karl Roberts
West Michigan Orthopaedics
Grand Rapids
Pain Medicine
Keith Javery
Javery Pain Institute
Grand Rapids
James Hudson
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Mark Juska M.D.
Michigan Pain Consultants
1675 E. Mt. Garfield Rd. Ste. 135
Muskegon, MI 49444
231-799-8880
mjuska@procarepain.com
michiganpain.com
Thomas Basch
Michigan Pain Consultants
Grand Rapids
Kevin M. Nemeth
Michigan Pain Consultants
Grand Rapids
Stephen Winston
Michigan Pain Consultants
Grand Rapids
Diane Czuk-Smith
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Pathology
William V. Chopp
Spectrum Health Laboratories
Grand Rapids
Meryem M. Langenbach
Spectrum Health Laboratories
Grand Rapids
Pediatric/Adolescent Psychiatry
Heide Rollings
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Cardiology
Ronald Grifka
Metro Heart & Vascular
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey Schneider
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
Dominic Sanfilippo
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Dermatology
Mary A. Yurko
Mary A. Yurko, MD, Dermatology PLC
Grand Rapids
Rachel Laarman
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Endocrinology
Yaw Appiagyei-Dankah
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Maala Daniel
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Aditya Dewoolkar
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Deborah Cloney
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Ryan Cox
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Peter Freswick
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
Allison Close
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Albert Cornelius
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
James Fahner
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Beth Kurt
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Deanna Mitchell
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Jessica Foley
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Bradd Hemker
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Infectious Disease
George Fogg
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Rosemary Olivero
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Nephrology
Alejandro Quiroga
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Julia Steinke
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Jason Thomas
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Olufemi Soyode
Center for Adolescent and Child Neurology
Grand Rapids
Steven DeRoos
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Neurosurgery
Casey Madura
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Surgery
James M. DeCou
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Emily Durkin
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Marc G. Schlatter
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Daniel Watkins
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Urology
Theodore D. Barber
Urologic Consultants, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Brian A. Roelof
Urologic Consultants, P.C.
Grand Rapids
David L. Weatherly
Urologic Consultants, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Pediatrics (General)
Jayne Rauwerda
Alger Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Greg Jereb
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Tiffany Letts
Metro Health Southwest
Wyoming
Kelly Huggett
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Hudsonville
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Kelly Armstrong
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Benjamin J. Bruinsma
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Michael S. Jakubowski
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Christopher Morelli
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Carolyn Vollmer
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
James Ellis
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
James Lee
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Randal Palmitier
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Randolph Russo
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Sampson Ho
Rehabilitation & Physical Medicine Specialists PC
Grand Rapids
Michael Distler
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
David Alfonso M.D., FACS
Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery
2155 E. Paris Ave. SE. Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-588-8880
bengtsoncenter.com
Brad Bengtson M.D., FACS
Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and
Plastic Surgery
2155 E. Paris Ave. SE. Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-588-8880
bengtsoncenter.com
Steven Ringler
Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Scott R. Brundage
Centre for Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Douglas Leppink
Centre for Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Benjamin Rechner
Centre for Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Terri A. Zomerlei
Centre for Pure Skin
Grand Rapids
Shannon Armstrong
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
William T. Cullen
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Ronald D. Ford
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Matthew Martin
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Stephen Zonca M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, MSA Plastic Surgery
1675 Patriot Dr.
Muskegon, MI 49444
231-739-1933
msapc.com
Viet Do
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Steven Naum
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Dennis Hammond
Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Marguerite E. Aitken
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Johanna R. Krebiehl
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
John D. Renucci
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Douglas L. Vander Woude
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Andrew Livingston
Plastic Surgery Specialists, PLLC
Grand Rapids
John Girotto
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Robert Mann
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
John Polley
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Podiatry
Michael G. David
Foot & Ankle Specialists
Grand Rapids
Daniel Koschtial
Metro Health Podiatry
Comstock Park
Psychiatry
Denise Gribbin
Mercy Health Saint Mary’s
Grand Rapids
Carey Krause
Mercy Health Saint Mary’s
Grand Rapids
Aaron Plattner
Michigan State University College of Human Medicine
Grand Rapids
Eric D. Achtyes
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
Grand Rapids
Mon Poulose
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services – Northeast Clinic
Grand Rapids
Radiation Oncology
James Kane
Mercy Health Radiation Oncology
Grand Rapids
Eric Buth
Spectrum Health Hospitals
Grand Rapids
Brian Kastner
Spectrum Health Hospitals
Grand Rapids
Michael Mahacek
Spectrum Health Hospitals
Grand Rapids
Julie M. Forstner
The Cancer Center at Metro Health Village
Wyoming
Radiology
Joseph Junewick
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Chris Therasse
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Stuart Vollmer
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Jarrod MacFarlane
Advanced Radiology Services, PC
Grand Rapids
Andrew Moriarity
Advanced Radiology Services, PC
Grand Rapids
Andrew Zbojniewicz
Advanced Radiology Services, PC
Grand Rapids
Baljit S. Deol
Kent Radiology, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
William G. Dodds
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
Valerie I. Shavell
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
Mili Thakur
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
James E. Young
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
Rheumatology
Robert Hylland
Mercy Health Mercy Campus
Muskegon
James Birmingham
Metro Health Rheumatology
Grand Rapids
Philip N. Velderman
Rheumatology Centers of Western Michigan
Holland
Aaron Eggebeen
West Michigan Rheumatology, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Andrew Head
West Michigan Rheumatology, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Richard Martin
West Michigan Rheumatology, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Eric Slavin
West Michigan Rheumatology, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Sleep Medicine
Christopher Morgan
Mercy Health Physician Partners Sleep Center
Grand Rapids
Timothy Daum
Metro Health Sleep Disorders Center
Wyoming
Jason Coles
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Kelly Waters
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Sports Medicine
Kristi Kern
Metro Health Beltline
Grand Rapids
Edwin Kornoelje
Metro Health Beltline
Grand Rapids
Kenneth Dood
Metro Health Cedar Springs
Cedar Springs
Erik Hedlund
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Michael Jabara
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Thomas Matelic
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Peter Theut
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Tim Henne
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Matthew Axtman
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Jason Lazor
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Thoracic Surgery
Bruce Shabahang
Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center
Grand Rapids
Geoffrey Lam
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Charles Willekes
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Cathryn Chadwick
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Alistair Chapman
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Charles Gibson
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Eric J. Mitchell
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC
Wyoming
Urology
Thomas J. Maatman
Michigan Urological Clinic
Grand Rapids
Kenneth F. Shockley
Michigan Urological Clinic
Grand Rapids
Christopher Brede
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
John Humphrey
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Brian Lane
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Hector Pimentel
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Jon Curry
Spectrum Health United Hospital
Greenville
John G. Anema
Urologic Consultants, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Alexander P. DeHaan
Urologic Consultants, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Jannah H. Thompson
Urologic Consultants, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey B. Casamento
Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Paul N. Rodriguez
Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Markian Iwaszko
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Randall S. Kuntzman
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
John R. Lobo
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Vascular/Interventional Radiology
Michael Doherty
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Michael Knox
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey VanErp
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Manish Varma
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Orrie Close
Advanced Radiology Services, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Jarrod MacFarlane
Advanced Radiology Services, PC
Grand Rapids
Baljit S. Deol
Kent Radiology, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Christina Bakalis
Metro Health
Wyoming
Guillermo Sanchez
Metro Health
Wyoming
Matthew Tiede
Metro Health
Wyoming
Vascular Surgery
Joshua Greenberg
Mercy Health Physician Partners Vascular and Vein Specialists
Grand Rapids
Michelle Kosovec
Mercy Health Physician Partners Vascular and Vein Specialists
Grand Rapids
John Morris
Mercy Health Physician Partners Vascular and Vein Specialists
Grand Rapids
Lawrence Mallon M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates
1316 Mercy Dr.
Muskegon, MI 49444
231-739-9461
msapc.com
Christopher Chambers
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Robert Cuff
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Jason Slaikeu
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Eanas Yassa
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
