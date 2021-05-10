Professional Research Services (PRS) is a research company located in Troy, Mich. They specialize in conducting peer review surveys of different professionals within markets nationwide. A large part of their research focuses on the medical field, specifically M.D. and D.O. physicians. PRS reaches out to both physicians and health systems within a specific area, encouraging them to vote for their peers who they believe deserve the honor of being a “Top Doctor” for their geographical area. These physicians excel within their medical specialties and positively contribute to the medical profession as well as the community at large.

The research for Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors was conducted from November 3rd, 2020 until January 3rd, 2021. Physicians throughout Kern, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Allegan counties were contacted by email and/or postcard, and they were encouraged to log onto the PRS survey site and cast their votes. PRS also contacted hospitals and medical clinics, informing them about the research. Some health groups joined in the effort by distributing the survey to their practicing physicians. For the survey itself, each doctor was able to log on and vote for up to three physicians within 71 board-certified specialties. The physicians with the highest number of votes within each of the specialties were the ones who were fact-checked further with the state of Michigan, as well as their individual practices. Each name that is published as part of Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors list is an active and practicing physician in the area who is in good standing with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory A.airs. The final list of winners reflects extremely talented and esteemed physicians practicing in the Grand Rapids area.

Professionals may be screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information, visit prscom.com or email PRS at apotter@prscom.com.

Top Doctors 2021 List

Addiction Medicine

Sandy Dettmann

Mercy Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine and Residency Center

Grand Rapids Talal Khan

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Grand Rapids Bruce C. Springer

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Grand Rapids Bradley Riley

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Cara Poland

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Adolescent Medicine

Lisa M. Lowery

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids

Allergy and Immunology

Mark M. Millar

Allergy & Asthma Care of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Vincent Dubravec

Allergy/Asthma Specialists W. MI

Grand Rapids Karyn Gell

Grand Rapids Allergy

Grand Rapids Christine Schafer

Grand Rapids Allergy

Grand Rapids Sara J. Uekert

Grand Rapids Allergy

Grand Rapids Dariush Orandi

Orandi Allergy + Asthma Center

Wyoming Nicholas Hartog

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Theodore Kelbel

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Jacqueline Eastman

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Anesthesiology

Matthew Armstrong

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Grand Rapids Todd Hart

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Grand Rapids Paul Jaklitsch

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Grand Rapids Eric L. Larson

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Grand Rapids Mark Laughlin

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Grand Rapids Matthew Parlmer

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Grand Rapids Matthew Reynolds

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Grand Rapids Shanna TenClay

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Grand Rapids

Breast Surgery

Jamie Caughran

Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center

Grand Rapids Jessica Keto

Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center

Grand Rapids Amie Hop

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Jayne Paulson

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Colleen A.C. App

The Breast Health & Wellness Center, PC

Grand Rapids

Cardiac Surgery

Edward Murphy

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Tomasz Timek

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Charles Willekes

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Cardiology

Roger Shammas

Mercy Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular

Grand Rapids Barbara Karenko

Metro Health

Wyoming Paul Kovack

Metro Health

Wyoming Matthew Sevensma

Metro Health

Wyoming Eric Walchak

Metro Health

Wyoming Michael Vredenburg

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids David H. W. Wohns

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Mark Jacoby

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Richard McNamara

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids David Fermin

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Laura Franey

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Wyoming Ryan Madder

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Wyoming Michael McNamara

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Colon and Rectal Surgery

Nadav Dujovny

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Ryan Figg

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Rebecca Hoedema

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Donald Kim

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Martin Luchtefeld

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids James Ogilvie

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Arida Siripong

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Theodor Asgeirsson

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC

Wyoming

Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease

Eric Geiser

Mercy Health Physician Partners Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Paul Harris

Mercy Health Physician Partners Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Terrance Barnes

Metro Health

Wyoming Mounir Ghali

Metro Health

Wyoming Gregory Neagos

Metro Health

Wyoming Timothy Daum

Metro Health Sleep Disorders Center

Wyoming Gustavo Cumbo-Nacheli

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids John Egan

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Stephen Fitch

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Marc McClelland

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Shelley Schmidt

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Glenn VanOtteren

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Critical Care Surgery

Alistair Chapman

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Charles Gibson

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Dermatology

Richard J. Ashack

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Daniel C. Dapprich

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Brian J. Gerondale

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Rebecca M. Jansen

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids John E. Miner

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Michelle M. Emery

Dermatology at MidTowne, PC

Grand Rapids Dipa S. Patel

Dermatology at MidTowne, PC

Grand Rapids Marek A. Stawiski

Marek A. Stawiski Dermatology

Grand Rapids Mary A. Yurko

Mary A. Yurko, MD, Dermatology PLC

Grand Rapids Gina C. Ang

West Michigan Dermatology

Grandville J. Gabriel Vasquez

West Michigan Dermatology

Grandville Douglas Winstanley

West Michigan Dermatology

Grandville Bridget A. Green

West Michigan Dermatology

Grand Rapids

Ryan Freeland M.D., FAAD

Wolverine Dermatology

1673 Gezon Pkwy.

Wyoming, MI 49519

616-243-3376

wolverinedermatology.com

Ear, Nose, and Throat

Darryl J. Elzinga

ENT Center

Grand Rapids John M. Kosta

ENT Center

Grand Rapids Mark R. Winkle

ENT Center

Grand Rapids

Gregory J. Artz M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat

1555 44th St. SW

Wyoming, MI 49509

616-249-8000

grentpc.com

Joseph C. Taylor M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat

1425 Michigan St. NE, Ste. A

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-459-4514

grentpc.com

Devin Mistry D.O.

Grand Rapids Ear, Nose & Throat

1555 44th St. SW

Wyoming, MI 49509

616-249-8000

grentpc.com

Robert J. Meleca

Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat

Wyoming Richard J. Strabbing

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Holland Andrew Behler

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Grandville Veronique Wan

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Chad Afman

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Francis Hart

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Keith Postma

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Emergency Medicine

Marc A. Afman

Certified Emergency Medicine Specialist

Wyoming Dana D. Hop

Certified Emergency Medicine Specialist

Wyoming Trieu Pham

Emergency Care Specialists

Grand Rapids Eric VanDePol

Emergency Care Specialists

Grand Rapids Phillip Stawski

Emergency Care Specialists

Grand Rapids Adam Anderson

Grand River Emergency Medical Group

Grand Rapids Todd Chassee

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids

Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism

Emilie Collins

Mercy Health Physician Partners Diabetes and Endocrine Center

Grand Rapids Cyprian Gardine

Mercy Health Physician Partners Diabetes and Endocrine Center

Grand Rapids Courtney Soubliere

Mercy Health Physician Partners Diabetes and Endocrine Center

Grand Rapids Ashley Therasse

Mercy Health Physician Partners Diabetes and Endocrine Center

Grand Rapids Edward Kryshak

Metro Health Endocrinology

Grand Rapids Nathan Pomeroy

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Family Medicine

Terrence P. Wright

Family Medicine Specialists PC

Grand Rapids John W. Hamersma

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Margret Duncan

Holland Community Health Center

Holland Rose Ramirez

Jupiter Family Medicine, P.C.

Belmont Beth Peter

Lakewood Family Medicine PLC

Holland Morgan Daul

Mercy Health Physician Partners Rivertown

Grandville Daniel Harro

Mercy Health Physician Partners Southeast

Kentwood Brian Hinkley

Metro Health Beltline

Grand Rapids Kristi Kern

Metro Health Beltline

Grand Rapids Edwin Kornoelje

Metro Health Beltline

Grand Rapids Steven Bargwell

Metro Health Cedar Springs

Cedar Springs Hilary Schmid

Metro Health Cedar Springs

Cedar Springs Janice Wabeke

Metro Health Comstock Park

Comstock Park John Dykstra

Metro Health Hudsonville

Hudsonville Lance Owens

Metro Health Southwest

Wyoming Stacie Griemsman

Spectrum Health Medical Group

East Grand Rapids Angela Oostema

Spectrum Health Medical Group

East Grand Rapids Christopher Barnes

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Kara Krol

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids John Sprague

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Kentwood Lee Begrow

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Shawn Ruth

Spectrum Health United Hospital

Greenville

Gastroenterology

John Papp

Gastroenterology Specialists PC

Grand Rapids Srinivas K. Janardan

Grand River Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Stephen T. Webster

Grand River Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids J. Bradley Morrow

Grand River Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Luke DeRoo

Metro Health Gastroenterology

Wyoming Armita Ghoddousi

Metro Health Gastroenterology

Wyoming Ryan Hamby

Metro Health Gastroenterology

Wyoming Ammar Hassan

Metro Health Gastroenterology

Wyoming Jeremy Barber

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Courtney Ferch

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Lia Kaufman

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Randall Meisner

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Michael Puff

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Ryan Wong

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Vladimir Ferrer

West Michigan Gastroenterology

Muskegon Steven R. Fox

West Michigan Gastroenterology

Muskegon

General Surgery

Kerent D. Pihl

Grand Rapids Surgical Associates PLLC

Wyoming Joel Green

Mercy Health Kidney Transplant Center

Grand Rapids Jill Onesti

Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center

Grand Rapids Mathew Chung

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids G. Paul Wright Jr.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids M. Mura Assifi

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Jeffrey Gawel

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids David Scheeres

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Jaret Beane

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC

Wyoming Daniel Borreson

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC

Wyoming Michael J. DeJong

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC

Wyoming Michael Leahy

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC

Wyoming Rachel Titus

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC

Wyoming Wayne VanderKolk

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC

Wyoming Shanna Williams

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC

Wyoming

Genetics

Judith Hiemenga

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Geriatric Medicine

Kevin Foley

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

Grand Rapids James Passinault

Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center

Grand Rapids Iris Boettcher

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Byron Center

Gynecologic Oncology

Kevin Brader

Metro Health Women’s Health – Gynecologic Oncology

Grand Rapids Charles Harrison

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Leigh Seamon

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Hand Surgery

Donald Condit

Condit Hand Clinic

Grand Rapids Shannon Armstrong

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids

Randy Lovell M.D.

Lovell Hand & Orthopedic Center

2155 E. Paris Ave. SE. Ste. 210

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-655-1570

lovellhand.com

Scott Burgess

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Viet Do

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Julian Kuz

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Steven Naum

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Johanna R. Krebiehl

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Levi Hinkelman

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Hematology and Oncology

Brett Brinker M.D., M.S.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

145 Michigan St.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

800-411-7999

info@chcwm.com

chcwm.com

Alan Campbell M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of

Western Michigan

145 Michigan St.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

800-411-7999

info@chcwm.com

chcwm.com

Amy Vander Woude M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

145 Michigan St.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

800-411-7999

info@chcwm.com

chcwm.com

Thomas Gribbin M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

145 Michigan St.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

800-411-7999

info@chcwm.com

chcwm.com

Nehal Lakhani M.D., Ph.D

SMART Midwest

5800 Foremost Dr. SE. Ste. 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

800-411-7999

info@chcwm.com

chcwm.com

Kathryn Alguire M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

6425 S. Harvey St.Norton Shores, MI 49444

800-411-7999

info@chcwm.com

chcwm.com

Yuanbin Chen M.D., Ph.D

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

145 Michigan St.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

800-411-7999

info@chcwm.com

chcwm.com

Erin Pettijohn M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of

Western Michigan

6425 S. Harvey St.

Norton Shores, MI 49444

800-411-7999

info@chcwm.com

chcwm.com

Eric Santos

Mercy Health Center and Hematology Centers of West MI

Grand Rapids Frances Wong

Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center

Grand Rapids Kathrine Cooper

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s

Grand Rapids Stephanie A. Dublis

The Cancer Center at Metro Health Village

Wyoming Michael H. Zakem

The Cancer Center at Metro Health Village

Wyoming

Hospice and Palliative Medicine

John Mulder MD, FAAHPM, HMDC

Holland Home

2100 Raybrook SE. Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-235-5000

hollandhome.org

Steven Dupuis

Mercy Health Geriatrics

Grand Rapids Susan Terrell

Mercy Health Palliative Care

Grand Rapids Gretchen Roe

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Infectious Disease

Steven Triesenberg

Mercy Health Concierge Medicine

Grand Rapids Anamaria Bondici

Mercy Health Infectious Disease

Grand Rapids Nnaemeka Egwuatu

Mercy Health Infectious Disease

Grand Rapids Andrew Jameson

Mercy Health Infectious Disease

Grand Rapids Mohamad El Mortada

Metro Health

Wyoming Russell Lampen

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Brian Petroelje

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Liam Sullivan

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Internal Medicine

Gary N. Humphries

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Melonie S. Ice

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Bruce A. Langerak

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Leslie Pelkey

Heart of the City Health Center

Grand Rapids Michael J. App

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics West Michigan

Grand Rapids William Baer

Mercy Health Concierge Medicine

Grand Rapids Steven Triesenberg

Mercy Health Concierge Medicine

Grand Rapids Chad Friend

Mercy Health Hospitalists

Grand Rapids Bryan Hull

Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center

Grand Rapids Nasir Khan

Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center

Grand Rapids Mark Spoolstra

Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center

Grand Rapids Mohammad Saleh

Mercy Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine

Grand Rapids Adam Wolfe

Metro Health Cascade

Grand Rapids Robert Gleffe

Metro Health Community Clinic

Wyoming David Albrecht

Metro Health Southwest

Wyoming Natalie Parr

Metro Health Southwest

Wyoming Eryn Quinn

Metro Health Southwest

Wyoming Richard Feenstra

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Interventional Cardiology

Gregory Pellizzon

Mercy Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular

Grand Rapids Barbara Karenko

Metro Health

Wyoming Michael Sumners

Metro Health

Wyoming Eric Walchak

Metro Health

Wyoming Ryan Madder

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Wyoming

Maternal and Fetal Medicine

David Colombo

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Marcos Cordoba Munoz

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Erin Fricke

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Vivian Romero

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Lisa Thiel

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Nephrology

Mark Boelkins

Mercy Health Kidney Transplant Center

Grand Rapids Bonita Mohamed

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s

Grand Rapids Srivilliputtur Santhana Krishnan

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s

Grand Rapids Kseniya V. Filippova

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Daniel J. Legault

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids James Visser

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Joseph P. McKenna

West Michigan Nephrology

Muskegon Muhammad Farooq

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

Grand Rapids Jessica Hedeman

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

Grand Rapids Herman Sullivan

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

Grand Rapids Melanie Taylor

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

Grand Rapids Min Zhu

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

Grand Rapids David M. Ehrhardt

Metro Health

Wyoming Jordan Taylor

Metro Health

Wyoming David Burdette

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Mohamad Haykal

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids John Visser

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Neurosurgery

Justin C. Clark M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates PC

3350 Eagle Park Dr. NE, Ste. 102

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

800-832-1815

greatlakesneuro.com

Bryan E. Figueroa M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates PC

3350 Eagle Park Dr. NE, Ste. 102

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

800-832-1815

greatlakesneuro.com

John F. Keller M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates PC

3350 Eagle Park Dr. NE, Ste. 102

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

800-832-1815

greatlakesneuro.com

Steve Klafeta

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

Grand Rapids Jurgen Luders

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

Grand Rapids Konstantin Elisevich

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Paul Mazaris

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Sanjay Patra

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Justin Singer

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Todd Vitaz

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Monica Gary

Grand Rapids Women’s Health

Grand Rapids Robyn Hubbard

Grand Rapids Women’s Health

Grand Rapids Sejal Bennett

Mercy Health Physician Partners OB/GYN Downtown

Grand Rapids Constance Leahy

Mercy Health Physician Partners OB/GYN Downtown

Grand Rapids Geron Turke

Mercy Health Physician Partners OB/GYN Downtown

Grand Rapids Kirsten Anderson

Mercy Health Physician Partners OB/GYN Rockford

Rockford Brad Irving

Metro Health OB/GYN at Metro Health Village

Wyoming Steven Lown

Metro Health OB/GYN at Metro Health Village

Wyoming Jeffrey Dood

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Andrew Van Slooten

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Jessica Lalley

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Elizabeth Leary

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Suzanne West

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Ophthalmology

Alan Margherio

Associated Retinal Consultants

Grand Rapids Elizabeth H. Henry

Cascade Ophthalmology, P.C.

Grand Rapids Eiyass Albeiruti

Eye Center of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

Adam S. Hassan M.D.

Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

2757 Leonard St. NE, Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-942-6687

info@newfacegr.com

newfacegr.com

Melissa Meldrum-Aaberg M.D.

Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

2757 Leonard St. NE, Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-942-6687

newfacegr.com

Scott Weber M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

750 E. Beltline Ave. NE,

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-949-2600

seeitclear.com

David Barrett M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

750 E. Beltline Ave. NE,

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-949-2600

seeitclear.com

Thomas Cowden M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

750 E. Beltline Ave. NE,

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-949-2600

seeitclear.com

Yosef Gindzin M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

3300 Walker View Dr.

Walker, MI 49544

616-949-2600

seeitclear.com

Parin Gohel M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

4475 Wilson Ave. SE.

Grandville, MI 49418

616-949-2600

seeitclear.com

Marcus Muallem M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

750 E. Beltline Ave. NE,

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-949-2600

seeitclear.com

Leslie K. Norris D.O.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

3300 Walker View Dr.

Walker, MI 49544

616-949-2600

seeitclear.com

Laura Piippo M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

6050 Northland Dr. NE,

Rockford, MI 49341

616-949-2600

seeitclear.com

Marko Habekovic

Marko Habekovic Ophthalmology

Grand Rapids Douglas Doyle

Metro Health

Wyoming Paul A. Brown

Metro Health Ophthalmology

Wyoming Richard H. Benninger

Michigan Street Optical

Grand Rapids

Patrick J. Droste M.D., M.D.

Pediatric Ophthalmology P.C.

5050 Cascade Rd.

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-957-0866

grpedoph.com

Thomas M. Aaberg Jr. M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

5030 Cascade Rd.

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-954-2020

retinaspecialistsofmichigan.com

Liliya Sutherland D.O.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

5030 Cascade Rd.

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-954-2020

retinaspecialistsofmichigan.com

Scott Westhouse D.O.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

5030 Cascade Rd.

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-954-2020

retinaspecialistsofmichigan.com

Brooke Geddie

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Peter Bast

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Zeeland Bryan Huffman

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Zeeland Ann M. Renucci

Verdier Eye Center

Grand Rapids Karl J. Siebert

Verdier Eye Center

Grand Rapids David D. Verdier

Verdier Eye Center

Grand Rapids

Orthopedic Surgery

Cameron Patthanacharoenphon

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s

Grand Rapids John Anderson

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids James E. Bakeman

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids David J. Bielema

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Terrence Endres

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Erik Hedlund

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Michael Jabara

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Kory Johnson

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Thomas Matelic

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Peter Theut

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Scott Burgess

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Tim Henne

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Kevin Kane

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Tim Lenters

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Geoffrey Sandman

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Scott Russo

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Matthew Steensma

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Matthew Karek

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Kendall Hamilton

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids James Lebolt

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Karl Roberts

West Michigan Orthopaedics

Grand Rapids

Pain Medicine

Keith Javery

Javery Pain Institute

Grand Rapids James Hudson

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids

Mark Juska M.D.

Michigan Pain Consultants

1675 E. Mt. Garfield Rd. Ste. 135

Muskegon, MI 49444

231-799-8880

mjuska@procarepain.com

michiganpain.com

Thomas Basch

Michigan Pain Consultants

Grand Rapids Kevin M. Nemeth

Michigan Pain Consultants

Grand Rapids Stephen Winston

Michigan Pain Consultants

Grand Rapids Diane Czuk-Smith

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Pathology

William V. Chopp

Spectrum Health Laboratories

Grand Rapids Meryem M. Langenbach

Spectrum Health Laboratories

Grand Rapids

Pediatric/Adolescent Psychiatry

Heide Rollings

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Cardiology

Ronald Grifka

Metro Heart & Vascular

Grand Rapids Jeffrey Schneider

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine

Dominic Sanfilippo

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Dermatology

Mary A. Yurko

Mary A. Yurko, MD, Dermatology PLC

Grand Rapids Rachel Laarman

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Endocrinology

Yaw Appiagyei-Dankah

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Maala Daniel

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Aditya Dewoolkar

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Deborah Cloney

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Ryan Cox

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Peter Freswick

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Hematology and Oncology

Allison Close

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Albert Cornelius

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids James Fahner

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Beth Kurt

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Deanna Mitchell

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Jessica Foley

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Bradd Hemker

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Infectious Disease

George Fogg

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Rosemary Olivero

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Nephrology

Alejandro Quiroga

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Julia Steinke

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Jason Thomas

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Olufemi Soyode

Center for Adolescent and Child Neurology

Grand Rapids Steven DeRoos

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Neurosurgery

Casey Madura

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Surgery

James M. DeCou

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Emily Durkin

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Marc G. Schlatter

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Daniel Watkins

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Urology

Theodore D. Barber

Urologic Consultants, P.C.

Grand Rapids Brian A. Roelof

Urologic Consultants, P.C.

Grand Rapids David L. Weatherly

Urologic Consultants, P.C.

Grand Rapids

Pediatrics (General)

Jayne Rauwerda

Alger Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Greg Jereb

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Tiffany Letts

Metro Health Southwest

Wyoming Kelly Huggett

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Hudsonville

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Kelly Armstrong

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Benjamin J. Bruinsma

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Michael S. Jakubowski

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Christopher Morelli

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Carolyn Vollmer

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids James Ellis

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids James Lee

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Randal Palmitier

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Randolph Russo

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Sampson Ho

Rehabilitation & Physical Medicine Specialists PC

Grand Rapids Michael Distler

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

David Alfonso M.D., FACS

Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery

2155 E. Paris Ave. SE. Ste. 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-588-8880

bengtsoncenter.com

Brad Bengtson M.D., FACS

Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and

Plastic Surgery

2155 E. Paris Ave. SE. Ste. 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-588-8880

bengtsoncenter.com

Steven Ringler

Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Scott R. Brundage

Centre for Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Douglas Leppink

Centre for Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Benjamin Rechner

Centre for Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Terri A. Zomerlei

Centre for Pure Skin

Grand Rapids Shannon Armstrong

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids William T. Cullen

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Ronald D. Ford

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Matthew Martin

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids

Stephen Zonca M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, MSA Plastic Surgery

1675 Patriot Dr.

Muskegon, MI 49444

231-739-1933

msapc.com

Viet Do

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Steven Naum

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Dennis Hammond

Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Marguerite E. Aitken

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Johanna R. Krebiehl

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids John D. Renucci

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Douglas L. Vander Woude

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Andrew Livingston

Plastic Surgery Specialists, PLLC

Grand Rapids John Girotto

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Robert Mann

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids John Polley

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids

Podiatry

Michael G. David

Foot & Ankle Specialists

Grand Rapids Daniel Koschtial

Metro Health Podiatry

Comstock Park

Psychiatry

Denise Gribbin

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s

Grand Rapids Carey Krause

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s

Grand Rapids Aaron Plattner

Michigan State University College of Human Medicine

Grand Rapids Eric D. Achtyes

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Grand Rapids Mon Poulose

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services – Northeast Clinic

Grand Rapids

Radiation Oncology

James Kane

Mercy Health Radiation Oncology

Grand Rapids Eric Buth

Spectrum Health Hospitals

Grand Rapids Brian Kastner

Spectrum Health Hospitals

Grand Rapids Michael Mahacek

Spectrum Health Hospitals

Grand Rapids Julie M. Forstner

The Cancer Center at Metro Health Village

Wyoming

Radiology

Joseph Junewick

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Chris Therasse

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Stuart Vollmer

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Jarrod MacFarlane

Advanced Radiology Services, PC

Grand Rapids Andrew Moriarity

Advanced Radiology Services, PC

Grand Rapids Andrew Zbojniewicz

Advanced Radiology Services, PC

Grand Rapids Baljit S. Deol

Kent Radiology, P.C.

Grand Rapids

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

William G. Dodds

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids Valerie I. Shavell

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids Mili Thakur

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids James E. Young

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids

Rheumatology

Robert Hylland

Mercy Health Mercy Campus

Muskegon James Birmingham

Metro Health Rheumatology

Grand Rapids Philip N. Velderman

Rheumatology Centers of Western Michigan

Holland Aaron Eggebeen

West Michigan Rheumatology, PLLC

Grand Rapids Andrew Head

West Michigan Rheumatology, PLLC

Grand Rapids Richard Martin

West Michigan Rheumatology, PLLC

Grand Rapids Eric Slavin

West Michigan Rheumatology, PLLC

Grand Rapids

Sleep Medicine

Christopher Morgan

Mercy Health Physician Partners Sleep Center

Grand Rapids Timothy Daum

Metro Health Sleep Disorders Center

Wyoming Jason Coles

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Kelly Waters

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Sports Medicine

Kristi Kern

Metro Health Beltline

Grand Rapids Edwin Kornoelje

Metro Health Beltline

Grand Rapids Kenneth Dood

Metro Health Cedar Springs

Cedar Springs Erik Hedlund

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Michael Jabara

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Thomas Matelic

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Peter Theut

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Tim Henne

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Matthew Axtman

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Jason Lazor

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Thoracic Surgery

Bruce Shabahang

Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center

Grand Rapids Geoffrey Lam

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Charles Willekes

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Cathryn Chadwick

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Alistair Chapman

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Charles Gibson

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Eric J. Mitchell

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC

Wyoming

Urology

Thomas J. Maatman

Michigan Urological Clinic

Grand Rapids Kenneth F. Shockley

Michigan Urological Clinic

Grand Rapids Christopher Brede

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids John Humphrey

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Brian Lane

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Hector Pimentel

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Jon Curry

Spectrum Health United Hospital

Greenville John G. Anema

Urologic Consultants, P.C.

Grand Rapids Alexander P. DeHaan

Urologic Consultants, P.C.

Grand Rapids Jannah H. Thompson

Urologic Consultants, P.C.

Grand Rapids Jeffrey B. Casamento

Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, P.C.

Grand Rapids Paul N. Rodriguez

Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, P.C.

Grand Rapids Markian Iwaszko

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids Randall S. Kuntzman

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids John R. Lobo

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids

Vascular/Interventional Radiology

Michael Doherty

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Michael Knox

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Jeffrey VanErp

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Manish Varma

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Orrie Close

Advanced Radiology Services, P.C.

Grand Rapids Jarrod MacFarlane

Advanced Radiology Services, PC

Grand Rapids Baljit S. Deol

Kent Radiology, P.C.

Grand Rapids Christina Bakalis

Metro Health

Wyoming Guillermo Sanchez

Metro Health

Wyoming Matthew Tiede

Metro Health

Wyoming

Vascular Surgery

Joshua Greenberg

Mercy Health Physician Partners Vascular and Vein Specialists

Grand Rapids Michelle Kosovec

Mercy Health Physician Partners Vascular and Vein Specialists

Grand Rapids John Morris

Mercy Health Physician Partners Vascular and Vein Specialists

Grand Rapids

Lawrence Mallon M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates

1316 Mercy Dr.

Muskegon, MI 49444

231-739-9461

msapc.com