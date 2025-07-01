Professional Research Services is a research company located in Troy, Michigan that specializes in conducting peer reviewed surveys of various professionals across numerous markets nationwide. A large part of its research focuses on the medical field, specifically M.D. and D.O. physicians. To determine an area’s Top Doctors, PRS contacts health systems and physicians and encourages them to cast votes for the peers they believe excel within their medical specialties, as well as positively contribute to the medical profession and the community at large. The final list of winners reflects extremely talented and esteemed physicians practicing in the Grand Rapids area.
The research for Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors was conducted Nov. 1, 2024 –Jan. 22, 2025. Physicians throughout Ottawa, Kent, Muskegon, and Allegan counties were contacted via email and/or postcard and encouraged to log onto the PRS survey site to cast their votes. PRS also contacted hospitals and medical clinics to inform them about the research. Some health groups joined in the effort by distributing the survey to practicing physicians. For the survey itself, each doctor was allowed to vote for up to five physicians across 71 board-certified specialties. The physicians with the highest number of votes within each of the specialties were further investigated and verified by the State of Michigan, as well as their individual practices. Each name that is published as part of Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors list is an active and practicing physician in good standing with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
Professionals may be screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information, visit prscom.com or email PRS at sshevin@prscom.com.
Addiction Medicine
Stephanie L. Cunningham, M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists
Grand Rapids
Charles D. Draznin, M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists
Grand Rapids
Cara Poland, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Recovery Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Bradley D. Riley, M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists
Grand Rapids
Erica M. Tavares, M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists
Grand Rapids
Adolescent Medicine
Lisa M. Lowery, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Adolescent Medicine – Barclay
Grand Rapids
Allergy and Immunology
Bradley Boelkins, M.D.
Corewell Health Allergy and Immunology – Summit Park
Grand Rapids
Vincent Dubravec, M.D.
Allergy/Asthma Specialists West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Karyn Gell, M.D.
Grand Rapids Allergy
Grand Rapids
Nicholas L. Hartog, M.D.
Corewell Health Allergy and Immunology – Summit Park
Grand Rapids
Amanda R. Holsworth, D.O.
Corewell Health Allergy and Immunology – Summit Park
Grand Rapids
Julie Hutson, M.D.
Lakeshore Allergy PC
Holland
Ted Kelbel, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Allergy and Immunology
Grand Rapids
Mark M. Millar, M.D.
Allergy & Asthma Care of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Thomas Miller, M.D.
Allergy Associates of Western Michigan PC
Grand Rapids
Dariush Orandi, M.D.
Orandi Allergy + Asthma Center
Wyoming
Christine Schafer, M.D.
Grand Rapids Allergy
Grand Rapids
Sara J. Uekert, M.D.
Grand Rapids Allergy
Grand Rapids
Anesthesiology
Courtney McKay Abernathy, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Ashley Agerson, M.D.
Haven Spine + Pain
Grand Rapids
Matthew Armstrong, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Alex Behm, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Payal Boss, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Laurie Chalifoux, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Kim Thuy Nguyen, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Matthew Posner, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Matthew R. Reynolds, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Ashley Screws, M.D.
Trinity Health Muskegon Anesthesia
Muskegon
Nicholas C. Watson, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Breast Surgery
Colleen A.C. App, M.D.
The Breast Health & Wellness Center, PC
Grand Rapids
Jamie Caughran, M.D.
Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Kristina Ann Gaunt, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Amie M. Hop, M.D.
Corewell Health Comprehensive Breast Clinic – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Jayne E. Paulson, M.D.
Corewell Health Comprehensive Breast Clinic – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Vicki Sharma, D.O.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Jessica L. Thompson, M.D.
Corewell Health Comprehensive Breast Clinic – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Cardiac Surgery
Justin S. Fanning, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Robert L. Hooker Jr., M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Stephane Leung Wai Sang, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Edward T. Murphy, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular
Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Tomasz A. Timek, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Charles L. Willekes, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Cardiology
Nagib T. Chalfoun, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
Sanjay Dandamudi, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
Laura M. Franey, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Wyoming
Wyoming
Andre J. Gauri, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
Ali Mahajerin, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
Vinayak Manohar, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Richard F. McNamara, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
David A. McNamara, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
Michael W. McNamara, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Wyoming
Wyoming
Gregory Miller, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Abiy Nigatu, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group – Cardiology
Muskegon
Roger A. Shammas, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris
Grand Rapids
H. Paul Singh, M.D.
West Michigan Cardiology
Grand Rapids
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Nadav Dujovny, M.D.
Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery
Grand Rapids
Ryan E. Figg, M.D.
Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery
Grand Rapids
Rebecca E. Hoedema, M.D.
Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery
Grand Rapids
Donald G. Kim, M.D.
Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery
Grand Rapids
Martin A. Luchtefeld, M.D.
Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery
Grand Rapids
James W. Ogilvie Jr., M.D.
Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery
Grand Rapids
Arida Siripong, M.D.
Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery
Grand Rapids
Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Julia B. Becker, M.D.
Corewell Health Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Wael K. Berjaoui, M.D.
Corewell Health Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Timothy E. Daum, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Sleep Disorders Center
Wyoming
John P. Egan III, M.D.
Corewell Health Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Eric Geiser, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Paul D. Harris, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Drew Jorgensen, M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Marc R. McClelland, M.D.
Corewell Health Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Gayathri Sathiyamoorthy, M.D.
Corewell Health Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Shelley L. Schmidt, M.D.
Corewell Health Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Glenn M. VanOtteren, M.D.
Corewell Health Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Critical Care Surgery
Alistair J. Chapman, M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Kailyn S. Kwong Hing, M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Patricia A. Pentiak, M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth A. Steensma, M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Dermatology
Gina C. Ang, M.D.
West Michigan Dermatology
Grandville
Adam Asarch, M.D.
Forefront Dermatology
Grand Rapids
Kurt A. Ashack, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Eileen L. Axibal, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Lisa M. Bedford, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Nicholas Bontumasi, M.D.
Forefront Dermatology
Grand Rapids
Nicole Bossenbroek, M.D.
The Derm Institute of West Michigan
Caledonia
Stephen C. Cahill, D.O.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Daniel C. Dapprich, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Brian J. Gerondale, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Bridget A. Green, M.D.
West Michigan Dermatology
Rockford
Kristi B. Hawley, D.O.
The Derm Institute of West Michigan
Caledonia
Sara Herman, M.D.
Forefront Dermatology
Grand Rapids
Rebecca M. Jansen, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
John E. Miner, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Nathan Nartker, M.D.
The Derm Institute of West Michigan
Caledonia
Luke Nicholas, M.D.
West Michigan Dermatology
Grandville
David Oberlin, M.D.
Forefront Dermatology
Grand Rapids
Dipa Patel, M.D.
Dermatology at MidTowne, PC
Grand Rapids
Timothy S. Wang, M.D.
Forefront Dermatology – Norton Shores
Norton Shores
Douglas A. Winstanley, D.O.
West Michigan Dermatology
Grandville
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Chad E. Afman, M.D.
Corewell Health Ear, Nose and Throat
Grand Rapids
Gregory J. Artz, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
Wyoming
Andrew M. Behler, D.O.
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
Grand Rapids
Veronique G. Wan Fook Cheung, M.D.
Corewell Health Head and Neck Surgery
Grand Rapids
Claudell Cox, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
Wyoming
Robert L. Daniels, M.D.
ENT Center
Grand Rapids
Darryl J. Elzinga, M.D.
Ear Nose & Throat Center, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Michael F. Foster, D.O.
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists
Grand Rapids
Francis G. Hart, M.D.
Corewell Health Ear, Nose and Throat
Grand Rapids
Andrew C. Heaford, M.D.
Corewell Health Ear, Nose and Throat
Grand Rapids
Anthony L. Howard, D.O.
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists
Holland
Devin Mistry, D.O.
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
Grand Rapids
Keith J. Postma, M.D.
Corewell Health Ear, Nose and Throat
Grand Rapids
Richard J. Strabbing, D.O.
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists
Holland
Joseph C. Taylor, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
Grand Rapids
James D. Thompson, M.D.
Corewell Health Head and Neck Surgery
Grand Rapids
Mark R. Winkle, M.D.
Ear Nose & Throat Center, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Emergency Medicine
Adam Anderson, M.D.
Grand River Emergency Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Jennifer A. Bach, D.O.
Emergency Care Specialists
Grand Rapids
Justin C. Bedford, M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists
Grand Rapids
Todd Chassee, M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists
Grand Rapids
Sean M. Farley, M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists
Grand Rapids
Alexander Gutfraynd, D.O.
Grand River Emergency Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Nick Rademacher, M.D.
Grand River Emergency Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Tom Witham, M.D.
Grand River Emergency Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism
Emilie Collins, M.D.
West Michigan Endocrine
Grand Rapids
Nathan E. Pomeroy, M.D.
Corewell Health Diabetes and Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
Josefina Shen, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Courtney Soubliere, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Ashley Therasse, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Family Medicine
Muriam N. Afzal, M.D.
Corewell Health Hospitalists – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jana Baatenburg, M.D.
Concierge Medicine of West Michigan
Ada
Lara Baatenburg, M.D.
Concierge Medicine of West Michigan
Ada
Gabrielle Barringer, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – Walker
Walker
Morgan Daul, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care & Pediatrics – Rockford
Rockford
Karen M. Dempsey, M.D.
Partners In Family Health
Hudsonville
Gerald Durfee, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care & Pediatrics – Rockford
Rockford
Michael Fitzgerald, D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West – Comstock Park Health Center
Comstock Park
Christina Garcia, D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West Hospital – Cedar Springs Health Center
Cedar Springs
Afriyie Gray, D.O.
MD VIP – Gray Reign Medical
Grand Rapids
David Lieuwen, M.D.
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Karri MacMillan, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Angela R. Oostema, M.D.
Corewell Health Family Medicine – Gaslight
East Grand Rapids
Beth Peter, M.D.
Lakewood Family Medicine
Holland
Camille Ryan, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care & Pediatrics – Rockford
Rockford
Richard Sadowski, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Emily Schipper, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – Jenison
Jenison
Hilary Schmid, D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West Hospital – Cedar Springs Health Center
Cedar Springs
Leslie A. Schulte, M.D.
Corewell Health Family Medicine – Gaslight
East Grand Rapids
Mitchell Sydloski, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – Caledonia
Caledonia
Eugene Tay, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Marc Travis, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – East Beltline
Grand Rapids
Gregory Van Wienen, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – Jenison
Jenison
Benjamin Willenbring, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Gabriel Williams IV, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – Browning Claytor
Grand Rapids
Gerald Witherell, M.D.
Exponential Health
Grand Rapids
Gastroenterology
Jeremy D. Barber, D.O.
Corewell Health Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Courtney C. Ferch, M.D.
Corewell Health Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Ryan Hamby, D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West – HealthPark
Wyoming
Srinivas K. Janardan, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Lia C. Kaufman, M.D.
Corewell Health Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Benny J. Kieff, M.D.
Corewell Health Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Matthew J. Moeller, M.D.
Corewell Health Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Jay Bradley Morrow, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Christopher Murphy, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Michelle Muza-Moons, M.D.
University of Michigan Health-West – HealthPark
Wyoming
Lindsay S. Negash, D.O.
Corewell Health Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Thomas H. Rupp, M.D.
Corewell Health Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Dana Stewart, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Curtis R. Weaver, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Ryan J. Wong, M.D.
Corewell Health Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Eugene Zolotarevsky, M.D.
Corewell Health Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
General Surgery
Joel Anderson, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Murwarid M. Assifi, M.D.
Corewell Health Surgical Oncology – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Randal Baker, M.D.
Grand Health Partners
Grand Rapids
Amy L. Banks-Venegoni, M.D.
Corewell Health General Surgery
Grand Rapids
Jaret Beane, D.O.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Mark Bieszka II, D.O.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Daniel Borreson, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Jennifer Bradley, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Jamie Caughran, M.D.
Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Alistair J. Chapman, M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Mathew H. Chung, M.D.
Corewell Health Surgical Oncology – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Michael Dejong, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Matthew B. Dull, M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Luke T. Durling, M.D.
Corewell Health General Surgery
Grand Rapids
Kristina Ann Gaunt, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Jeffrey C. Gawel, M.D.
Corewell Health General Surgery
Grand Rapids
Joel Green, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Adam Henke, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Kailyn S. Kwong Hing, M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Michael Leahy, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Eric Mitchell, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Gregory Myers, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
David E. Scheeres, M.D.
Corewell Health General Surgery
Grand Rapids
Vicki Sharma, D.O.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Bradley Sherman, D.O.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Lora Z. Silverman, M.D.
Corewell Health General Surgery
Grand Rapids
Gerald P. Wright Jr., M.D.
Corewell Health Surgical Oncology – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Giuseppe M. Zambito, M.D.
Corewell Health General Surgery
Grand Rapids
Mario P. Zambito, M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Genetics
Caleb P. Bupp, M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Medical Genetics
Grand Rapids
Laurie H. Seaver, M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Medical Genetics
Grand Rapids
Geriatric Medicine
Iris F. Boettcher, M.D.
Corewell Health Geriatric and Special Care – Byron Center
Byron Center
Ronald Duemler, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Guibin Li, M.D.
Corewell Health Geriatric and Special Care – Byron Center
Byron Center
James Passinault, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Robert Riekse, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Gynecologic Oncology
Kevin Brader, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Women’s Health – Gynecologic Oncology
Grand Rapids
Christopher E. Hummel, D.O.
Corewell Health Gynecologic Oncology – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Leigh M. Seamon, D.O.
Corewell Health Gynecologic Oncology – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Mae Zakhour, M.D.
Corewell Health Gynecologic Oncology – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Hand Surgery
Shannon Armstrong, M.D.
Elite Hand and Plastic Surgery Center
Grand Rapids
Scott D. Burgess, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Donald P. Condit, M.D.
Condit Hand Clinic
Grand Rapids
Viet H. Do, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Stephen P. Duquette, M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Matthew P. Fahrenkopf, M.D.
Elite Hand and Plastic Surgery Center
Grand Rapids
Leland Gossett, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Daniel E. Hess, M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Levi L. Hinkelman, M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
John P. Kelpin, M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Johanna R. Krebiehl, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Julian Kuz, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Randy Lovell, M.D.
Lovell Hand & Orthopedic Center
Grand Rapids
Matthew Martin, M.D.
Elite Hand and Plastic Surgery Center
Grand Rapids
S. Andrei Ostric, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Hematology and Oncology
Kathryn B. Alguire, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Norton Shores
Eric D. Batts, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Holland
Brett T. Brinker, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Sreenivasa R. Chandana, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Yuanbin Chen, M.D.
The Cancer &
Hematology Centers
Norton Shores
Stephanie Ann Dublis, D.O.
Corewell Health Medical Oncology Program – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Thomas E. Gribbin, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Colin Hardin, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Jared D. Knol, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Norton Shores
Nehal Lakhani, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Emerson A. Lim, M.D.
Corewell Health Medical Oncology Program – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Erin M. Pettijohn, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Norton Shores
Haritha Reddy, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Oncology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Eric C. Santos, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Manish R. Sharma, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Andrew L. Sochacki, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Amy C. Vander Woude, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Frances Wong, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Ben Yan, M.D.
University of Michigan Health-West – Cancer Center at the Village
Wyoming
Hospice and Palliative Medicine
Jonathan B. Abraham, M.D.
Corewell Health Palliative Care – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Vani Koets, M.D.
Corewell Health Palliative Care – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Joel Phillips, D.O.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Infectious Disease
Anamaria Bondici, M.D.
Infectious Disease Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Nnaemeka E. Egwuatu, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Minerva Galang, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Habiba Hassouna, M.D.
Corewell Health Infectious Disease Specialists
Grand Rapids
Andrew Jameson, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Russell J. Lampen, D.O.
Corewell Health Infectious Disease Specialists
Grand Rapids
Brian K. Petroelje, M.D.
Corewell Health Infectious Disease Specialists
Grand Rapids
Liam R. Sullivan, D.O.
Corewell Health Infectious Disease Specialists
Grand Rapids
Internal Medicine
Michael J. App, M.D.
Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
William Baer, M.D.
Exponential Health
Grand Rapids
Jordan Cantor, D.O.
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Jennifer Cory, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Sheetal A. Das, M.D.
Corewell Health Internal Medicine
Grand Rapids
James S. Fitzgerald, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Matthew J. Gale, M.D.
Corewell Health Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine
Grand Rapids
Ryan Hop, D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West Hospital – Internal Medicine
Wyoming
Ken Johnson, M.D.
Exponential Health
Grand Rapids
Rebecca Klesmith, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Andrea Landon, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Bruce Langerak, D.O.
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Natalie Parr, D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West – Southwest Health Center
Wyoming
Zamir Podgorica, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Eryn Quinn, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Southwest Health Center
Wyoming
Emily Sheng, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Brian J. Stewart, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Steve Triesenberg, M.D.
Exponential Health
Grand Rapids
Abigail L. Wenzlick, M.D.
Corewell Health Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine
Grand Rapids
Adam Wolfe, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Interventional Cardiology
David Bonnema, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group – Cardiology
Muskegon
Timothy A. Joseph, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
Ryan D. Madder, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Wyoming
Wyoming
Tejinder Mander, M.D.
West Michigan Cardiology
Grand Rapids
William M. Merhi, D.O.
Corewell Health Structural Heart and Valve Center
Grand Rapids
Araya K. Negash, D.O.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
Maternal and Fetal Medicine
David F. Colombo, M.D.
Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Marcos I. Cordoba Munoz, M.D.
Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Erin M. Fricke, M.D.
Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Eryn J. Hart, D.O.
Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Vivian C. Romero, M.D.
Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Lisa M. Thiel, D.O.
Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Michael E. Tsimis, M.D.
Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine
Steven Gelfand, M.D.
Trinity Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Claudia Nadernejad, M.D.
Corewell Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Neonatology/NICU
Grand Rapids
Nephrology
Ramandeep S. Banga, M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Gregory Downer, M.D.
West Michigan Nephrology
Muskegon
Kseniya V. Filippova, M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Saurabh K. Goel, M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
R. Michael Hofmann, M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Daniel J. Legault, M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Srivilliputtur G. Santhana Krishnan, M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Neurology
David E. Burdette, M.D.
Corewell Health Neurology and Epilepsy
Grand Rapids
Joseph Corey, M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Muhammad Umar Farooq, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Christopher Goshgarian, M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Jessica Hedeman, D.O.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Kasim Qureshi, M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Audrey Sanders, D.O.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Hussam Shaker, M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Herman Sullivan, M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
Grand Rapids
Melanie Taylor, M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Paul T. Twydell, D.O.
Corewell Health Neurology and Epilepsy
Grand Rapids
Neurosurgery
Justin C. Clark, M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Bryan E. Figueroa, M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
John F. Keller, M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Steve Klafeta, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry
Grand Rapids
David W. Lowry, M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Holland
Jurgen Luders, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Paul A. Mazaris, M.D.
Corewell Health Neurosurgery
Grand Rapids
Todd W. Vitaz, M.D.
Corewell Health Neurosurgery
Grand Rapids
Todd D. Vogel, M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Kim A. Williams Jr., M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Sara J. DeNolf, M.D.
Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology
Grand Rapids
Alicia C. Eichenberg, M.D.
Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology
Grand Rapids
Stephanie L. Flermoen, M.D.
Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology
Grand Rapids
Monica Lane Gary, M.D.
Grand Rapids Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
Jessica Gibbie, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Obstetrics and Gynecology – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Robyn Hubbard, M.D.
Grand Rapids Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
Joya Johnson, M.D.
Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology
Grand Rapids
Casey Parini, M.D.
Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology
Grand Rapids
Andrew J. Van Slooten, M.D.
Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology
Grand Rapids
Ophthalmology
Thomas M. Aaberg Jr., M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Eiyass Albeiruti, M.D.
Eye Center of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jasmina Bajric, M.D.
Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Gregory Bever Jr., M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Joseph Boss, M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Michael Hugh Boyle, M.D.
Oculoplastic Associates of West Michigan, PLC
Grand Rapids
Paul Brown, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Ophthalmology at the Village
Wyoming
Thomas P. Cowden, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Walker
Kathleen DeHorn, M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Douglas Doyle, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Ophthalmology at the Village
Wyoming
Patrick J. Droste, M.D.
Pediatric Ophthalmology PC
Grand Rapids
Brooke E. Geddie, D.O.
Corewell Health Pediatric Ophthalmology
Grand Rapids
Yosef Gindzin, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Walker
Parin Gohel, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Grandville
Adam S. Hassan, M.D.
Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth H. Henry, M.D.
Cascade Ophthalmology, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Tiffany Kent, M.D.
Oculoplastic Associates of West Michigan, PLC
Grand Rapids
Edward Korot, M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Ed Leuschner, M.D.
Sight Eye Clinic, PC
Zeeland
Kyle B. McKey, M.D.
Verdier Eye Center
Grand Rapids
Marcus Muallem, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Grand Rapids
Leslie Norris, D.O.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Walker
Priyanka Parekh, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Grand Rapids
Nathan Pezda, M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Laura Piippo, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Grandville
Nathan Reed, D.O.
Shoreline Vision
Muskegon
Ann M. Renucci, M.D.
Verdier Eye Center
Grand Rapids
Karl J. Siebert, M.D.
Verdier Eye Center
Grand Rapids
Liliya Sutherland, D.O.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
David D. Verdier, M.D.
Verdier Eye Center
Grand Rapids
Lee Webster, M.D.
Shoreline Vision
Muskegon
Scott J. Westhouse, D.O.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Orthopedic Surgery
John Anderson, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Derek Axibal, M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery – Caledonia
Caledonia
Rick A. Baszler, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon
Muskegon
J. Todd Brown, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Scott D. Burgess, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kristopher (Kris) R. Danielson, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Viet H. Do, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kenneth J. Easton, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Terrence J. Endres, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Andrew Fras, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopaedics – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kendall D. Hamilton, M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
John H. Healey Jr., M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group Orthopedics – Byron Center
Byron Center
Erik C. Hedlund, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Timothy D. Henne, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopaedics – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Daniel E. Hess, M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Jon D. Hop, M.D.
Shoreline Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Clinic
Holland
Michael R. Jabara, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kory J. Johnson, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
James R. Lebolt, D.O.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Tim R. Lenters, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopaedics – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
John P. Mahajan, M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Thomas A. Malvitz, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Thomas M. Matelic, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Travis J. Menge, M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Garett J. Pangrazzi, M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
James R. Ringler, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon
Muskegon
Karl Roberts, M.D.
West Michigan Orthopaedics
Grand Rapids
Scott S. Russo, M.D.
Recover Health, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Geoffrey A. Sandman, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopaedics – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Charles C. Sherry, D.O.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Bruce A. Stewart, M.D.
Shoreline Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Clinic
Holland
James R. Stubbart, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Peter C. Theut, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Peter A. Ugolini, M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Carl Wierks, M.D.
West Michigan Orthopaedics
Grand Rapids
Patrick Zietz, M.D.
West Michigan Orthopaedics
Grand Rapids
Pain Medicine
Yi Jia Chu, M.D.
Corewell Health Spine and Pain Management
Grand Rapids
Keith Javery, D.O.
Grand Rapids Pain
Grand Rapids
Girish Juneja, M.D.
Grand Rapids Pain
Grand Rapids
Marc A. Korn, M.D.
Haven Spine + Pain
Grand Rapids
Pathology
Kay L. Aardema, M.D.
Pathology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC
Grand Rapids
Britni R.E. Bryant, M.D.
Michigan Pathology Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Kathleen Weber Montgomery, M.D.
Pathology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC
Grand Rapids
Pediatric / Adolescent Psychiatry
Heide Rollings, M.D.
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Cardiology
Yasser Al-Khatib, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology
Grand Rapids
Sarah Y. Badran, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology
Grand Rapids
Ronald G. Grifka, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Kim G. Lee, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology
Grand Rapids
Christopher Ratnasamy, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey R. Schneider, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology
Grand Rapids
Heather A. Sowinski, D.O.
Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
Lauren Alessi, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Critical Care (PICU)
Grand Rapids
Francis Y. Kim, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Critical Care (PICU) Grand Rapids
Elizabeth R. Prentice, D.O.
Corewell Health Pediatric Critical Care (PICU)
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth A. Rosner, D.O.
Corewell Health Pediatric Critical Care (PICU)
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Dermatology
Katherine L. Foster, D.O.
Corewell Health Pediatric Dermatology
Grand Rapids
Rachel Laarman, M.D.
West Michigan Dermatology
Grandville
Pediatric Endocrinology
Yaw Appiagyei-Dankah, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
Maala S. Daniel, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
Donna S. Eng, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
Christel M. Keefe, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
Emily R. Miller, D.O.
Corewell Health Pediatric Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Vanessa Cardenas Kimball, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Ryan F. Cox, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
Allison G. Close, M.D.
Corewell Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology
Grand Rapids
Albert S. Cornelius, M.D.
Corewell Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology
Grand Rapids
Beth A. Kurt, M.D.
Corewell Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology
Grand Rapids
Deanna S. Mitchell, M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Cancer Hematology – Helen DeVos Children’s
Grand Rapids
Matthew G. Pridgeon, M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Cancer Hematology – Helen DeVos Children’s
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Infectious Disease
George C. Fogg, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Infectious Disease
Grand Rapids
Rosemary Olivero, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Infectious Disease
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Nephrology
Jens Goebel, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Nephrology
Grand Rapids
Jason P. Thomas, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Nephrology
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Neurology
Steven T. DeRoos, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Neurology
Grand Rapids
Daniel R. Fain, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Neurology
Grand Rapids
Jena M. Krueger, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Neurology
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Pulmonology
Susan L. Millard, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Sleep Disorders Clinic – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
John N. Schuen, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Sleep Disorders Clinic – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Johanna A. Zea-Hernandez, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Sleep Disorders Clinic – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Surgery
Emily Tompkins Durkin, M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan P.C.
Grand Rapids
Elliot C. Pennington, M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan P.C.
Grand Rapids
Marc G. Schlatter, M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan P.C.
Grand Rapids
Daniel J. Watkins, M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan P.C.
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Urology
Theodore D. Barber, M.D.
Urologic Consultants – Downtown
Grand Rapids
David L. Weatherly, M.D.
Urologic Consultants – Downtown
Grand Rapids
Pediatrics (General)
Robert Budinsky, M.D.
MiKids Pediatrics PC
Caledonia
Alison Gehle, M.D.
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Andrew Gunderson, M.D.
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Miranda L. Hillard, M.D.
Corewell Health Inpatient Newborn Care – Butterworth
Grand Rapids
Greg Jereb, M.D.
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Michael Meindertsma, M.D.
Forest Hills Pediatric Associates
Grand Rapids
Shawna Pierce, M.D.
Western Michigan Pediatrics
Jenison
Candace T. Smith-King, M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Academic General Pediatric Clinic
Grand Rapids
Paul Spilotro, M.D.
Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital
Muskegon
Jeremy Veenema, D.O.
Alger Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Mark Weirich, M.D.
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Cara Zokoe, M.D.
Forest Hills Pediatric Associates
Grand Rapids
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Kelly A. Armstrong, M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Benjamin J. Bruinsma, M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Michael K. Distler, M.D.
Corewell Health Spine and Pain Management
Grand Rapids
James R. Ellis, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
David K. Hakopian, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Physical Medicine and Spine – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Douglas Henry, M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Sampson Wun-Sang Ho, M.D.
Rehabilitation & Physical Medicine Specialists PC
Grand Rapids
Adam C. Hull, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Thereseann M. Huprikar, D.O.
Shoreline Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Clinic
Holland
Naomi Kaplan, M.D., M.B.B.S.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
James Lee, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Christopher M. Morelli, D.O.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Joshua T. Nicholson, D.O.
Trinity Health Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Brittni S. Rohde, M.D.
Corewell Health Spine and Joint Integrated Care Program Neurology
Grand Rapids
Adam (AJ) Joseph Rush, M.D.
Grand River Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
Randolph (Randy) B. Russo, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Meagan Ann Smith, D.O.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Marguerite E. Aitken, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
David Alfonso, M.D.
Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Shannon Armstrong, M.D.
Elite Hand and Plastic Surgery Center
Grand Rapids
Brad Bengtson, M.D.
Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Anna Carlson, M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
William T. Cullen, M.D.
Elite Hand and Plastic Surgery Center
Grand Rapids
Matthew P. Fahrenkopf, M.D.
Elite Hand and Plastic Surgery Center
Grand Rapids
Ronald D. Ford, M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Adult Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Dennis C. Hammond, M.D.
Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Johanna R. Krebiehl, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Douglas Leppink, M.D.
Centre for Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Matthew Martin, M.D.
Elite Hand and Plastic Surgery Center
Grand Rapids
S. Andrei Ostric, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Benjamin Rechner, M.D.
Centre for Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
John D. Renucci, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Ryan P. Ter Louw, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Dena W. Thayer, D.O.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Douglas L. Vander Woude, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Terri Ann Zomerlei, M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Adult Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Stephen N. Zonca, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Podiatry
Brian E. Buchanan, D.P.M.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Bradley Christiansen, D.P.M.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Podiatry – Rivertown
Grandville
John F. Harris, D.P.M.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Christine C. Jarocki, D.P.M.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Marisha I. Stawiski, D.P.M.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Courtney Thenn, D.P.M.
Trinity Health Would Care – Grand Rapids Campus
Grandville
Psychiatry
Carey Krause, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Radiation Oncology
Derek Bergsma, M.D.
Trinity Health Richard J. Lacks Sr. Cancer Center
Grand Rapids
Terri Lynn Bott-Kothari, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Radiology Oncology
Wyoming
Eric Buth, M.D.
Radiation Oncology Centers – Corewell Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion
Grand Rapids
Patrick Fabrizio, M.D.
Radiation Oncology Centers – Corewell Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion
Grand Rapids
Brian Kastner, M.D.
Radiation Oncology Centers – Corewell Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion
Grand Rapids
Matthew W. Packard, M.D.
Lakeshore Area Radiation Oncology Center
Holland
Chester Wilson Jr., M.D.
University of Michigan Health-West – Cancer Center at the Village
Wyoming
Radiology
Alex A. Dombrowski, M.D.
Kent Radiology, PC
Grand Rapids
Katy Humphrey, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services, PC
Grand Rapids
Michael Johnson, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services, PC
Grand Rapids
Anjali Mander, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services, PC
Grand Rapids
Jennifer E. Rollenhagen, M.D.
Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Chris Therasse, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services, PC
Grand Rapids
Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility
Sarah Bjorkman, M.D.
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
Emma Giuliani, M.D.
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
Valerie I. Shavell, M.D.
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
Mili Thakur, M.D.
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
Rheumatology
James Birmingham, M.D.
River City Rheumatology
Ada
Aaron Eggebeen, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Rheumatology – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Andrew Lewandoski, D.O.
River City Rheumatology
Ada
Mohamed A. Mohamed, M.D.
Corewell Health Rheumatology – Summit Park
Grand Rapids
Eric Slavin, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Rheumatology – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Barakat A. Thabet, M.D.
Corewell Health Rheumatology – Summit Park
Grand Rapids
Philip Velderman, M.D.
Holland Hospital Rheumatology
Holland
Nour Zleik, M.D.
Corewell Health Rheumatology – Summit Park
Grand Rapids
Sleep Medicine
Timothy E. Daum, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Sleep Disorders Center
Wyoming
Soumya Madala, M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Christopher Morgan, M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
David Shen, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Kelly A. Waters, M.D.
Corewell Health Sleep Disorders Clinic
Grand Rapids
Sports Medicine
Matthew C. Axtman, D.O.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Derek C. Blok, M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Michael R. Jabara, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Edwin Kornoelje, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Jason N. Lazor, D.O.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Laura M. Mattson, D.O.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Jacob H. Reisner, D.O.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Peter C. Theut, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Thoracic Surgery
Jordan Groskurth, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Geoffrey T. Lam, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Edward T. Murphy, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular
Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery Grand Rapids
Charles L. Willekes, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Trauma Surgery
Cathryn L. Chadwick, M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Alistair J. Chapman, M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Bradley Sherman, D.O.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Andrew B. Sorah, M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Jess A. Spradling, M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Urology
John G. Anema, M.D.
Urologic Consultants – Downtown
Grand Rapids
Adam D. Bezinque, D.O.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Christopher M. Brede, M.D.
Corewell Health Urology
Grand Rapids
George M. Ghareeb, M.D.
Corewell Health Urology
Grand Rapids
John Humphrey, M.D.
Corewell Health Urology
Grand Rapids
Markian Iwaszko, M.D.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Randall S. Kuntzman, M.D.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Brian R. Lane, M.D.
Corewell Health Urology
Grand Rapids
John R. Lobo, M.D.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Navneet S. Mander, M.D.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Andrew L. McElroy, M.D.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Hector Pimentel, M.D.
Corewell Health Urology
Grand Rapids
Christopher B. Riedinger, M.D.
Corewell Health Urology
Grand Rapids
Conrad M. Tobert, M.D.
Corewell Health Urology
Grand Rapids
Vascular / Interventional Radiology
Christina Bakalis, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Duane C. Berkompas, M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
Orrie Close, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services, PC
Grand Rapids
Baljit S. Deol, M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Michael Koets, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Medical Staff Office
Wyoming
Jarrod Macfarlane, D.O.
Advanced Radiology Services, PC
Grand Rapids
William M. Merhi, D.O.
Corewell Health Structural Heart and Valve Center
Grand Rapids
Vascular Surgery
Stefano J. Bordoli, M.D.
Corewell Health Vascular Surgery
Grand Rapids
Christopher M. Chambers, M.D.
Corewell Health Vascular Surgery
Grand Rapids
Justin A. Eisenberg, D.O.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Joshua Greenberg, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Vascular Surgery – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Andrew S. Kimball, M.D.
Corewell Health Vascular Surgery
Grand Rapids
Michelle Kosovec, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Vascular Surgery – Byron Center
Byron Center
Lawrence Mallon, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
John Morris, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Vascular Surgery – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Justin M. Simmons, D.O.
Corewell Health Vascular Surgery
Grand Rapids
Jason Slaikeu, M.D.
Corewell Health Vascular Surgery
Grand Rapids
Eanas Yassa, M.D.
Corewell Health Vascular Surgery
Grand Rapids