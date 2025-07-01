Professional Research Services is a research company located in Troy, Michigan that specializes in conducting peer reviewed surveys of various professionals across numerous markets nationwide. A large part of its research focuses on the medical field, specifically M.D. and D.O. physicians. To determine an area’s Top Doctors, PRS contacts health systems and physicians and encourages them to cast votes for the peers they believe excel within their medical specialties, as well as positively contribute to the medical profession and the community at large. The final list of winners reflects extremely talented and esteemed physicians practicing in the Grand Rapids area.

The research for Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors was conducted Nov. 1, 2024 –Jan. 22, 2025. Physicians throughout Ottawa, Kent, Muskegon, and Allegan counties were contacted via email and/or postcard and encouraged to log onto the PRS survey site to cast their votes. PRS also contacted hospitals and medical clinics to inform them about the research. Some health groups joined in the effort by distributing the survey to practicing physicians. For the survey itself, each doctor was allowed to vote for up to five physicians across 71 board-certified specialties. The physicians with the highest number of votes within each of the specialties were further investigated and verified by the State of Michigan, as well as their individual practices. Each name that is published as part of Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors list is an active and practicing physician in good standing with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Professionals may be screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information, visit prscom.com or email PRS at sshevin@prscom.com.

Top Doctors 2025 List

Addiction Medicine

Stephanie L. Cunningham, M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists

Grand Rapids Charles D. Draznin, M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists

Grand Rapids Cara Poland, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Recovery Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Bradley D. Riley, M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists

Grand Rapids Erica M. Tavares, M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists

Grand Rapids

Adolescent Medicine

Lisa M. Lowery, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Adolescent Medicine – Barclay

Grand Rapids

Allergy and Immunology

Bradley Boelkins, M.D.

Corewell Health Allergy and Immunology – Summit Park

Grand Rapids Vincent Dubravec, M.D.

Allergy/Asthma Specialists West Michigan

Grand Rapids Karyn Gell, M.D.

Grand Rapids Allergy

Grand Rapids Nicholas L. Hartog, M.D.

Corewell Health Allergy and Immunology – Summit Park

Grand Rapids Amanda R. Holsworth, D.O.

Corewell Health Allergy and Immunology – Summit Park

Grand Rapids Julie Hutson, M.D.

Lakeshore Allergy PC

Holland Ted Kelbel, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Allergy and Immunology

Grand Rapids Mark M. Millar, M.D.

Allergy & Asthma Care of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Thomas Miller, M.D.

Allergy Associates of Western Michigan PC

Grand Rapids Dariush Orandi, M.D.

Orandi Allergy + Asthma Center

Wyoming Christine Schafer, M.D.

Grand Rapids Allergy

Grand Rapids Sara J. Uekert, M.D.

Grand Rapids Allergy

Grand Rapids

Anesthesiology

Courtney McKay Abernathy, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Ashley Agerson, M.D.

Haven Spine + Pain

Grand Rapids Matthew Armstrong, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Alex Behm, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Payal Boss, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Laurie Chalifoux, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Kim Thuy Nguyen, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Matthew Posner, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Matthew R. Reynolds, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Ashley Screws, M.D.

Trinity Health Muskegon Anesthesia

Muskegon Nicholas C. Watson, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids

Breast Surgery

Colleen A.C. App, M.D.

The Breast Health & Wellness Center, PC

Grand Rapids Jamie Caughran, M.D.

Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Kristina Ann Gaunt, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Amie M. Hop, M.D.

Corewell Health Comprehensive Breast Clinic – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Jayne E. Paulson, M.D.

Corewell Health Comprehensive Breast Clinic – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Vicki Sharma, D.O.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Jessica L. Thompson, M.D.

Corewell Health Comprehensive Breast Clinic – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids

Cardiac Surgery

Justin S. Fanning, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery

Grand Rapids Robert L. Hooker Jr., M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery

Grand Rapids Stephane Leung Wai Sang, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery

Grand Rapids Edward T. Murphy, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular

Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery

Grand Rapids Tomasz A. Timek, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery

Grand Rapids Charles L. Willekes, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery

Grand Rapids

Cardiology

Nagib T. Chalfoun, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids Sanjay Dandamudi, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids Laura M. Franey, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Wyoming

Wyoming Andre J. Gauri, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids Ali Mahajerin, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids Vinayak Manohar, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris

Grand Rapids Richard F. McNamara, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids David A. McNamara, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids Michael W. McNamara, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Wyoming

Wyoming Gregory Miller, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris

Grand Rapids Abiy Nigatu, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group – Cardiology

Muskegon Roger A. Shammas, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris

Grand Rapids H. Paul Singh, M.D.

West Michigan Cardiology

Grand Rapids

Colon and Rectal Surgery

Nadav Dujovny, M.D.

Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery

Grand Rapids Ryan E. Figg, M.D.

Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery

Grand Rapids Rebecca E. Hoedema, M.D.

Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery

Grand Rapids Donald G. Kim, M.D.

Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery

Grand Rapids Martin A. Luchtefeld, M.D.

Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery

Grand Rapids James W. Ogilvie Jr., M.D.

Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery

Grand Rapids Arida Siripong, M.D.

Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery

Grand Rapids

Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease

Julia B. Becker, M.D.

Corewell Health Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Wael K. Berjaoui, M.D.

Corewell Health Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Timothy E. Daum, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Sleep Disorders Center

Wyoming John P. Egan III, M.D.

Corewell Health Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Eric Geiser, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Paul D. Harris, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Drew Jorgensen, M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Marc R. McClelland, M.D.

Corewell Health Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Gayathri Sathiyamoorthy, M.D.

Corewell Health Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Shelley L. Schmidt, M.D.

Corewell Health Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Glenn M. VanOtteren, M.D.

Corewell Health Pulmonology

Grand Rapids

Critical Care Surgery

Alistair J. Chapman, M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Kailyn S. Kwong Hing, M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Patricia A. Pentiak, M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Elizabeth A. Steensma, M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids

Dermatology

Gina C. Ang, M.D.

West Michigan Dermatology

Grandville Adam Asarch, M.D.

Forefront Dermatology

Grand Rapids Kurt A. Ashack, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Eileen L. Axibal, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Lisa M. Bedford, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Nicholas Bontumasi, M.D.

Forefront Dermatology

Grand Rapids Nicole Bossenbroek, M.D.

The Derm Institute of West Michigan

Caledonia Stephen C. Cahill, D.O.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Daniel C. Dapprich, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Brian J. Gerondale, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Bridget A. Green, M.D.

West Michigan Dermatology

Rockford Kristi B. Hawley, D.O.

The Derm Institute of West Michigan

Caledonia Sara Herman, M.D.

Forefront Dermatology

Grand Rapids Rebecca M. Jansen, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids John E. Miner, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Nathan Nartker, M.D.

The Derm Institute of West Michigan

Caledonia Luke Nicholas, M.D.

West Michigan Dermatology

Grandville David Oberlin, M.D.

Forefront Dermatology

Grand Rapids Dipa Patel, M.D.

Dermatology at MidTowne, PC

Grand Rapids Timothy S. Wang, M.D.

Forefront Dermatology – Norton Shores

Norton Shores Douglas A. Winstanley, D.O.

West Michigan Dermatology

Grandville

Ear, Nose, and Throat

Chad E. Afman, M.D.

Corewell Health Ear, Nose and Throat

Grand Rapids Gregory J. Artz, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat

Wyoming Andrew M. Behler, D.O.

Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat

Grand Rapids Veronique G. Wan Fook Cheung, M.D.

Corewell Health Head and Neck Surgery

Grand Rapids Claudell Cox, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat

Wyoming Robert L. Daniels, M.D.

ENT Center

Grand Rapids Darryl J. Elzinga, M.D.

Ear Nose & Throat Center, PLLC

Grand Rapids Michael F. Foster, D.O.

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Grand Rapids Francis G. Hart, M.D.

Corewell Health Ear, Nose and Throat

Grand Rapids Andrew C. Heaford, M.D.

Corewell Health Ear, Nose and Throat

Grand Rapids Anthony L. Howard, D.O.

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Holland Devin Mistry, D.O.

Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat

Grand Rapids Keith J. Postma, M.D.

Corewell Health Ear, Nose and Throat

Grand Rapids Richard J. Strabbing, D.O.

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Holland Joseph C. Taylor, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat

Grand Rapids James D. Thompson, M.D.

Corewell Health Head and Neck Surgery

Grand Rapids Mark R. Winkle, M.D.

Ear Nose & Throat Center, PLLC

Grand Rapids

Emergency Medicine

Adam Anderson, M.D.

Grand River Emergency Medical Group

Grand Rapids Jennifer A. Bach, D.O.

Emergency Care Specialists

Grand Rapids Justin C. Bedford, M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists

Grand Rapids Todd Chassee, M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists

Grand Rapids Sean M. Farley, M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists

Grand Rapids Alexander Gutfraynd, D.O.

Grand River Emergency Medical Group

Grand Rapids Nick Rademacher, M.D.

Grand River Emergency Medical Group

Grand Rapids Tom Witham, M.D.

Grand River Emergency Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism

Emilie Collins, M.D.

West Michigan Endocrine

Grand Rapids Nathan E. Pomeroy, M.D.

Corewell Health Diabetes and Endocrinology

Grand Rapids Josefina Shen, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Courtney Soubliere, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Ashley Therasse, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids

Family Medicine

Muriam N. Afzal, M.D.

Corewell Health Hospitalists – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Jana Baatenburg, M.D.

Concierge Medicine of West Michigan

Ada Lara Baatenburg, M.D.

Concierge Medicine of West Michigan

Ada Gabrielle Barringer, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – Walker

Walker Morgan Daul, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care & Pediatrics – Rockford

Rockford Karen M. Dempsey, M.D.

Partners In Family Health

Hudsonville Gerald Durfee, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care & Pediatrics – Rockford

Rockford Michael Fitzgerald, D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West – Comstock Park Health Center

Comstock Park Christina Garcia, D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West Hospital – Cedar Springs Health Center

Cedar Springs Afriyie Gray, D.O.

MD VIP – Gray Reign Medical

Grand Rapids David Lieuwen, M.D.

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Karri MacMillan, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Angela R. Oostema, M.D.

Corewell Health Family Medicine – Gaslight

East Grand Rapids Beth Peter, M.D.

Lakewood Family Medicine

Holland Camille Ryan, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care & Pediatrics – Rockford

Rockford Richard Sadowski, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Emily Schipper, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – Jenison

Jenison Hilary Schmid, D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West Hospital – Cedar Springs Health Center

Cedar Springs Leslie A. Schulte, M.D.

Corewell Health Family Medicine – Gaslight

East Grand Rapids Mitchell Sydloski, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – Caledonia

Caledonia Eugene Tay, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Marc Travis, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – East Beltline

Grand Rapids Gregory Van Wienen, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – Jenison

Jenison Benjamin Willenbring, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Gabriel Williams IV, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – Browning Claytor

Grand Rapids Gerald Witherell, M.D.

Exponential Health

Grand Rapids

Gastroenterology

Jeremy D. Barber, D.O.

Corewell Health Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Courtney C. Ferch, M.D.

Corewell Health Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Ryan Hamby, D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West – HealthPark

Wyoming Srinivas K. Janardan, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Lia C. Kaufman, M.D.

Corewell Health Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Benny J. Kieff, M.D.

Corewell Health Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Matthew J. Moeller, M.D.

Corewell Health Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Jay Bradley Morrow, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Christopher Murphy, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Michelle Muza-Moons, M.D.

University of Michigan Health-West – HealthPark

Wyoming Lindsay S. Negash, D.O.

Corewell Health Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Thomas H. Rupp, M.D.

Corewell Health Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Dana Stewart, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Curtis R. Weaver, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Ryan J. Wong, M.D.

Corewell Health Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Eugene Zolotarevsky, M.D.

Corewell Health Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids

General Surgery

Joel Anderson, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Murwarid M. Assifi, M.D.

Corewell Health Surgical Oncology – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Randal Baker, M.D.

Grand Health Partners

Grand Rapids Amy L. Banks-Venegoni, M.D.

Corewell Health General Surgery

Grand Rapids Jaret Beane, D.O.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Mark Bieszka II, D.O.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Daniel Borreson, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Jennifer Bradley, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Jamie Caughran, M.D.

Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Alistair J. Chapman, M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Mathew H. Chung, M.D.

Corewell Health Surgical Oncology – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Michael Dejong, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Matthew B. Dull, M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Luke T. Durling, M.D.

Corewell Health General Surgery

Grand Rapids Kristina Ann Gaunt, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Jeffrey C. Gawel, M.D.

Corewell Health General Surgery

Grand Rapids Joel Green, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Adam Henke, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Kailyn S. Kwong Hing, M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Michael Leahy, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Eric Mitchell, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Gregory Myers, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon David E. Scheeres, M.D.

Corewell Health General Surgery

Grand Rapids Vicki Sharma, D.O.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Bradley Sherman, D.O.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Lora Z. Silverman, M.D.

Corewell Health General Surgery

Grand Rapids Gerald P. Wright Jr., M.D.

Corewell Health Surgical Oncology – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Giuseppe M. Zambito, M.D.

Corewell Health General Surgery

Grand Rapids Mario P. Zambito, M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids

Genetics

Caleb P. Bupp, M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Medical Genetics

Grand Rapids Laurie H. Seaver, M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Medical Genetics

Grand Rapids

Geriatric Medicine

Iris F. Boettcher, M.D.

Corewell Health Geriatric and Special Care – Byron Center

Byron Center Ronald Duemler, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Guibin Li, M.D.

Corewell Health Geriatric and Special Care – Byron Center

Byron Center James Passinault, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Robert Riekse, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids

Gynecologic Oncology

Kevin Brader, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Women’s Health – Gynecologic Oncology

Grand Rapids Christopher E. Hummel, D.O.

Corewell Health Gynecologic Oncology – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Leigh M. Seamon, D.O.

Corewell Health Gynecologic Oncology – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Mae Zakhour, M.D.

Corewell Health Gynecologic Oncology – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids

Hand Surgery

Shannon Armstrong, M.D.

Elite Hand and Plastic Surgery Center

Grand Rapids Scott D. Burgess, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Donald P. Condit, M.D.

Condit Hand Clinic

Grand Rapids Viet H. Do, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Stephen P. Duquette, M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Matthew P. Fahrenkopf, M.D.

Elite Hand and Plastic Surgery Center

Grand Rapids Leland Gossett, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Daniel E. Hess, M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Levi L. Hinkelman, M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids John P. Kelpin, M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Johanna R. Krebiehl, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Julian Kuz, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Randy Lovell, M.D.

Lovell Hand & Orthopedic Center

Grand Rapids Matthew Martin, M.D.

Elite Hand and Plastic Surgery Center

Grand Rapids S. Andrei Ostric, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon

Hematology and Oncology

Kathryn B. Alguire, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Norton Shores Eric D. Batts, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Holland Brett T. Brinker, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Sreenivasa R. Chandana, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Yuanbin Chen, M.D.

The Cancer &

Hematology Centers

Norton Shores Stephanie Ann Dublis, D.O.

Corewell Health Medical Oncology Program – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Thomas E. Gribbin, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Colin Hardin, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Jared D. Knol, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Norton Shores Nehal Lakhani, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Emerson A. Lim, M.D.

Corewell Health Medical Oncology Program – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Erin M. Pettijohn, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Norton Shores Haritha Reddy, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Oncology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Eric C. Santos, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Manish R. Sharma, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Andrew L. Sochacki, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Amy C. Vander Woude, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Frances Wong, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Ben Yan, M.D.

University of Michigan Health-West – Cancer Center at the Village

Wyoming

Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Jonathan B. Abraham, M.D.

Corewell Health Palliative Care – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Vani Koets, M.D.

Corewell Health Palliative Care – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Joel Phillips, D.O.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids

Infectious Disease

Anamaria Bondici, M.D.

Infectious Disease Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Nnaemeka E. Egwuatu, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Minerva Galang, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Habiba Hassouna, M.D.

Corewell Health Infectious Disease Specialists

Grand Rapids Andrew Jameson, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Russell J. Lampen, D.O.

Corewell Health Infectious Disease Specialists

Grand Rapids Brian K. Petroelje, M.D.

Corewell Health Infectious Disease Specialists

Grand Rapids Liam R. Sullivan, D.O.

Corewell Health Infectious Disease Specialists

Grand Rapids

Internal Medicine

Michael J. App, M.D.

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West Michigan

Grand Rapids William Baer, M.D.

Exponential Health

Grand Rapids Jordan Cantor, D.O.

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Jennifer Cory, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Sheetal A. Das, M.D.

Corewell Health Internal Medicine

Grand Rapids James S. Fitzgerald, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – East Paris

Grand Rapids Matthew J. Gale, M.D.

Corewell Health Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine

Grand Rapids Ryan Hop, D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West Hospital – Internal Medicine

Wyoming Ken Johnson, M.D.

Exponential Health

Grand Rapids Rebecca Klesmith, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Andrea Landon, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – East Paris

Grand Rapids Bruce Langerak, D.O.

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Natalie Parr, D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West – Southwest Health Center

Wyoming Zamir Podgorica, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Eryn Quinn, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Southwest Health Center

Wyoming Emily Sheng, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Brian J. Stewart, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Steve Triesenberg, M.D.

Exponential Health

Grand Rapids Abigail L. Wenzlick, M.D.

Corewell Health Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine

Grand Rapids Adam Wolfe, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids

Interventional Cardiology

David Bonnema, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group – Cardiology

Muskegon Timothy A. Joseph, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids Ryan D. Madder, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Wyoming

Wyoming Tejinder Mander, M.D.

West Michigan Cardiology

Grand Rapids William M. Merhi, D.O.

Corewell Health Structural Heart and Valve Center

Grand Rapids Araya K. Negash, D.O.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids

Maternal and Fetal Medicine

David F. Colombo, M.D.

Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Marcos I. Cordoba Munoz, M.D.

Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Erin M. Fricke, M.D.

Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Eryn J. Hart, D.O.

Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Vivian C. Romero, M.D.

Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Lisa M. Thiel, D.O.

Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Michael E. Tsimis, M.D.

Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids

Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine

Steven Gelfand, M.D.

Trinity Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Claudia Nadernejad, M.D.

Corewell Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Neonatology/NICU

Grand Rapids

Nephrology

Ramandeep S. Banga, M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Gregory Downer, M.D.

West Michigan Nephrology

Muskegon Kseniya V. Filippova, M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Saurabh K. Goel, M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids R. Michael Hofmann, M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Daniel J. Legault, M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Srivilliputtur G. Santhana Krishnan, M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids

Neurology

David E. Burdette, M.D.

Corewell Health Neurology and Epilepsy

Grand Rapids Joseph Corey, M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Muhammad Umar Farooq, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry

Grand Rapids Christopher Goshgarian, M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Jessica Hedeman, D.O.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Kasim Qureshi, M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Audrey Sanders, D.O.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Hussam Shaker, M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Herman Sullivan, M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

Grand Rapids Melanie Taylor, M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Paul T. Twydell, D.O.

Corewell Health Neurology and Epilepsy

Grand Rapids

Neurosurgery

Justin C. Clark, M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids Bryan E. Figueroa, M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids John F. Keller, M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids Steve Klafeta, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry

Grand Rapids David W. Lowry, M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Holland Jurgen Luders, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry

Grand Rapids Paul A. Mazaris, M.D.

Corewell Health Neurosurgery

Grand Rapids Todd W. Vitaz, M.D.

Corewell Health Neurosurgery

Grand Rapids Todd D. Vogel, M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids Kim A. Williams Jr., M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Sara J. DeNolf, M.D.

Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology

Grand Rapids Alicia C. Eichenberg, M.D.

Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology

Grand Rapids Stephanie L. Flermoen, M.D.

Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology

Grand Rapids Monica Lane Gary, M.D.

Grand Rapids Women’s Health

Grand Rapids Jessica Gibbie, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Obstetrics and Gynecology – Cherry

Grand Rapids Robyn Hubbard, M.D.

Grand Rapids Women’s Health

Grand Rapids Joya Johnson, M.D.

Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology

Grand Rapids Casey Parini, M.D.

Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology

Grand Rapids Andrew J. Van Slooten, M.D.

Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology

Grand Rapids

Ophthalmology

Thomas M. Aaberg Jr., M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Eiyass Albeiruti, M.D.

Eye Center of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Jasmina Bajric, M.D.

Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Grand Rapids Gregory Bever Jr., M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Joseph Boss, M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Michael Hugh Boyle, M.D.

Oculoplastic Associates of West Michigan, PLC

Grand Rapids Paul Brown, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Ophthalmology at the Village

Wyoming Thomas P. Cowden, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Walker Kathleen DeHorn, M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Douglas Doyle, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Ophthalmology at the Village

Wyoming Patrick J. Droste, M.D.

Pediatric Ophthalmology PC

Grand Rapids Brooke E. Geddie, D.O.

Corewell Health Pediatric Ophthalmology

Grand Rapids Yosef Gindzin, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Walker Parin Gohel, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Grandville Adam S. Hassan, M.D.

Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Grand Rapids Elizabeth H. Henry, M.D.

Cascade Ophthalmology, P.C.

Grand Rapids Tiffany Kent, M.D.

Oculoplastic Associates of West Michigan, PLC

Grand Rapids Edward Korot, M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Ed Leuschner, M.D.

Sight Eye Clinic, PC

Zeeland Kyle B. McKey, M.D.

Verdier Eye Center

Grand Rapids Marcus Muallem, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Grand Rapids Leslie Norris, D.O.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Walker Priyanka Parekh, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Grand Rapids Nathan Pezda, M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Laura Piippo, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Grandville Nathan Reed, D.O.

Shoreline Vision

Muskegon Ann M. Renucci, M.D.

Verdier Eye Center

Grand Rapids Karl J. Siebert, M.D.

Verdier Eye Center

Grand Rapids Liliya Sutherland, D.O.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids David D. Verdier, M.D.

Verdier Eye Center

Grand Rapids Lee Webster, M.D.

Shoreline Vision

Muskegon Scott J. Westhouse, D.O.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids

Orthopedic Surgery

John Anderson, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Derek Axibal, M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery – Caledonia

Caledonia Rick A. Baszler, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon

Muskegon J. Todd Brown, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Scott D. Burgess, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Kristopher (Kris) R. Danielson, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Viet H. Do, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Kenneth J. Easton, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Terrence J. Endres, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Andrew Fras, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopaedics – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Kendall D. Hamilton, M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids John H. Healey Jr., M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group Orthopedics – Byron Center

Byron Center Erik C. Hedlund, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Timothy D. Henne, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopaedics – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Daniel E. Hess, M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Jon D. Hop, M.D.

Shoreline Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Clinic

Holland Michael R. Jabara, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Kory J. Johnson, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids James R. Lebolt, D.O.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Tim R. Lenters, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopaedics – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids John P. Mahajan, M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Thomas A. Malvitz, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Thomas M. Matelic, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Travis J. Menge, M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Garett J. Pangrazzi, M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids James R. Ringler, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon

Muskegon Karl Roberts, M.D.

West Michigan Orthopaedics

Grand Rapids Scott S. Russo, M.D.

Recover Health, PLLC

Grand Rapids Geoffrey A. Sandman, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopaedics – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Charles C. Sherry, D.O.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Bruce A. Stewart, M.D.

Shoreline Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Clinic

Holland James R. Stubbart, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Peter C. Theut, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Peter A. Ugolini, M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Carl Wierks, M.D.

West Michigan Orthopaedics

Grand Rapids Patrick Zietz, M.D.

West Michigan Orthopaedics

Grand Rapids

Pain Medicine

Yi Jia Chu, M.D.

Corewell Health Spine and Pain Management

Grand Rapids Keith Javery, D.O.

Grand Rapids Pain

Grand Rapids Girish Juneja, M.D.

Grand Rapids Pain

Grand Rapids Marc A. Korn, M.D.

Haven Spine + Pain

Grand Rapids

Pathology

Kay L. Aardema, M.D.

Pathology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC

Grand Rapids Britni R.E. Bryant, M.D.

Michigan Pathology Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Kathleen Weber Montgomery, M.D.

Pathology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC

Grand Rapids

Pediatric / Adolescent Psychiatry

Heide Rollings, M.D.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Cardiology

Yasser Al-Khatib, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology

Grand Rapids Sarah Y. Badran, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology

Grand Rapids Ronald G. Grifka, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Kim G. Lee, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology

Grand Rapids Christopher Ratnasamy, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology

Grand Rapids Jeffrey R. Schneider, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology

Grand Rapids Heather A. Sowinski, D.O.

Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine

Lauren Alessi, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Critical Care (PICU)

Grand Rapids Francis Y. Kim, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Critical Care (PICU) Grand Rapids Elizabeth R. Prentice, D.O.

Corewell Health Pediatric Critical Care (PICU)

Grand Rapids Elizabeth A. Rosner, D.O.

Corewell Health Pediatric Critical Care (PICU)

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Dermatology

Katherine L. Foster, D.O.

Corewell Health Pediatric Dermatology

Grand Rapids Rachel Laarman, M.D.

West Michigan Dermatology

Grandville

Pediatric Endocrinology

Yaw Appiagyei-Dankah, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Endocrinology

Grand Rapids Maala S. Daniel, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Endocrinology

Grand Rapids Donna S. Eng, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Endocrinology

Grand Rapids Christel M. Keefe, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Endocrinology

Grand Rapids Emily R. Miller, D.O.

Corewell Health Pediatric Endocrinology

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Vanessa Cardenas Kimball, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Ryan F. Cox, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Hematology and Oncology

Allison G. Close, M.D.

Corewell Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology

Grand Rapids Albert S. Cornelius, M.D.

Corewell Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology

Grand Rapids Beth A. Kurt, M.D.

Corewell Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology

Grand Rapids Deanna S. Mitchell, M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Cancer Hematology – Helen DeVos Children’s

Grand Rapids Matthew G. Pridgeon, M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Cancer Hematology – Helen DeVos Children’s

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Infectious Disease

George C. Fogg, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Infectious Disease

Grand Rapids Rosemary Olivero, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Infectious Disease

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Nephrology

Jens Goebel, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Nephrology

Grand Rapids Jason P. Thomas, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Nephrology

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Neurology

Steven T. DeRoos, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Neurology

Grand Rapids Daniel R. Fain, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Neurology

Grand Rapids Jena M. Krueger, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Neurology

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Pulmonology

Susan L. Millard, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Sleep Disorders Clinic – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids John N. Schuen, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Sleep Disorders Clinic – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Johanna A. Zea-Hernandez, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Sleep Disorders Clinic – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Surgery

Emily Tompkins Durkin, M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan P.C.

Grand Rapids Elliot C. Pennington, M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan P.C.

Grand Rapids Marc G. Schlatter, M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan P.C.

Grand Rapids Daniel J. Watkins, M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan P.C.

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Urology

Theodore D. Barber, M.D.

Urologic Consultants – Downtown

Grand Rapids David L. Weatherly, M.D.

Urologic Consultants – Downtown

Grand Rapids

Pediatrics (General)

Robert Budinsky, M.D.

MiKids Pediatrics PC

Caledonia Alison Gehle, M.D.

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Andrew Gunderson, M.D.

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Miranda L. Hillard, M.D.

Corewell Health Inpatient Newborn Care – Butterworth

Grand Rapids Greg Jereb, M.D.

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Michael Meindertsma, M.D.

Forest Hills Pediatric Associates

Grand Rapids Shawna Pierce, M.D.

Western Michigan Pediatrics

Jenison Candace T. Smith-King, M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Academic General Pediatric Clinic

Grand Rapids Paul Spilotro, M.D.

Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital

Muskegon Jeremy Veenema, D.O.

Alger Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Mark Weirich, M.D.

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Cara Zokoe, M.D.

Forest Hills Pediatric Associates

Grand Rapids

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Kelly A. Armstrong, M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Benjamin J. Bruinsma, M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Michael K. Distler, M.D.

Corewell Health Spine and Pain Management

Grand Rapids James R. Ellis, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids David K. Hakopian, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Physical Medicine and Spine – Cherry

Grand Rapids Douglas Henry, M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Sampson Wun-Sang Ho, M.D.

Rehabilitation & Physical Medicine Specialists PC

Grand Rapids Adam C. Hull, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Thereseann M. Huprikar, D.O.

Shoreline Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Clinic

Holland Naomi Kaplan, M.D., M.B.B.S.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids James Lee, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Christopher M. Morelli, D.O.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Joshua T. Nicholson, D.O.

Trinity Health Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Brittni S. Rohde, M.D.

Corewell Health Spine and Joint Integrated Care Program Neurology

Grand Rapids Adam (AJ) Joseph Rush, M.D.

Grand River Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids Randolph (Randy) B. Russo, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Meagan Ann Smith, D.O.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Marguerite E. Aitken, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids David Alfonso, M.D.

Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Shannon Armstrong, M.D.

Elite Hand and Plastic Surgery Center

Grand Rapids Brad Bengtson, M.D.

Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Anna Carlson, M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids William T. Cullen, M.D.

Elite Hand and Plastic Surgery Center

Grand Rapids Matthew P. Fahrenkopf, M.D.

Elite Hand and Plastic Surgery Center

Grand Rapids Ronald D. Ford, M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Adult Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Dennis C. Hammond, M.D.

Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Johanna R. Krebiehl, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Douglas Leppink, M.D.

Centre for Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Matthew Martin, M.D.

Elite Hand and Plastic Surgery Center

Grand Rapids S. Andrei Ostric, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Benjamin Rechner, M.D.

Centre for Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids John D. Renucci, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Ryan P. Ter Louw, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Dena W. Thayer, D.O.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Douglas L. Vander Woude, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Terri Ann Zomerlei, M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Adult Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Stephen N. Zonca, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon

Podiatry

Brian E. Buchanan, D.P.M.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Bradley Christiansen, D.P.M.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Podiatry – Rivertown

Grandville John F. Harris, D.P.M.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Christine C. Jarocki, D.P.M.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Marisha I. Stawiski, D.P.M.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Courtney Thenn, D.P.M.

Trinity Health Would Care – Grand Rapids Campus

Grandville

Psychiatry

Carey Krause, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids

Radiation Oncology

Derek Bergsma, M.D.

Trinity Health Richard J. Lacks Sr. Cancer Center

Grand Rapids Terri Lynn Bott-Kothari, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Radiology Oncology

Wyoming Eric Buth, M.D.

Radiation Oncology Centers – Corewell Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Grand Rapids Patrick Fabrizio, M.D.

Radiation Oncology Centers – Corewell Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Grand Rapids Brian Kastner, M.D.

Radiation Oncology Centers – Corewell Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Grand Rapids Matthew W. Packard, M.D.

Lakeshore Area Radiation Oncology Center

Holland Chester Wilson Jr., M.D.

University of Michigan Health-West – Cancer Center at the Village

Wyoming

Radiology

Alex A. Dombrowski, M.D.

Kent Radiology, PC

Grand Rapids Katy Humphrey, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services, PC

Grand Rapids Michael Johnson, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services, PC

Grand Rapids Anjali Mander, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services, PC

Grand Rapids Jennifer E. Rollenhagen, M.D.

Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Chris Therasse, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services, PC

Grand Rapids

Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility

Sarah Bjorkman, M.D.

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids Emma Giuliani, M.D.

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids Valerie I. Shavell, M.D.

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids Mili Thakur, M.D.

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids

Rheumatology

James Birmingham, M.D.

River City Rheumatology

Ada Aaron Eggebeen, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Rheumatology – East Paris

Grand Rapids Andrew Lewandoski, D.O.

River City Rheumatology

Ada Mohamed A. Mohamed, M.D.

Corewell Health Rheumatology – Summit Park

Grand Rapids Eric Slavin, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Rheumatology – East Paris

Grand Rapids Barakat A. Thabet, M.D.

Corewell Health Rheumatology – Summit Park

Grand Rapids Philip Velderman, M.D.

Holland Hospital Rheumatology

Holland Nour Zleik, M.D.

Corewell Health Rheumatology – Summit Park

Grand Rapids

Sleep Medicine

Timothy E. Daum, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Sleep Disorders Center

Wyoming Soumya Madala, M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Christopher Morgan, M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids David Shen, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Kelly A. Waters, M.D.

Corewell Health Sleep Disorders Clinic

Grand Rapids

Sports Medicine

Matthew C. Axtman, D.O.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Derek C. Blok, M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Michael R. Jabara, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Edwin Kornoelje, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Jason N. Lazor, D.O.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Laura M. Mattson, D.O.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Jacob H. Reisner, D.O.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery

Grand Rapids Peter C. Theut, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids

Thoracic Surgery

Jordan Groskurth, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery

Grand Rapids Geoffrey T. Lam, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery

Grand Rapids Edward T. Murphy, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular

Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery Grand Rapids Charles L. Willekes, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery

Grand Rapids

Trauma Surgery

Cathryn L. Chadwick, M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Alistair J. Chapman, M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Bradley Sherman, D.O.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Andrew B. Sorah, M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Jess A. Spradling, M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids

Urology

John G. Anema, M.D.

Urologic Consultants – Downtown

Grand Rapids Adam D. Bezinque, D.O.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids Christopher M. Brede, M.D.

Corewell Health Urology

Grand Rapids George M. Ghareeb, M.D.

Corewell Health Urology

Grand Rapids John Humphrey, M.D.

Corewell Health Urology

Grand Rapids Markian Iwaszko, M.D.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids Randall S. Kuntzman, M.D.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids Brian R. Lane, M.D.

Corewell Health Urology

Grand Rapids John R. Lobo, M.D.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids Navneet S. Mander, M.D.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids Andrew L. McElroy, M.D.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids Hector Pimentel, M.D.

Corewell Health Urology

Grand Rapids Christopher B. Riedinger, M.D.

Corewell Health Urology

Grand Rapids Conrad M. Tobert, M.D.

Corewell Health Urology

Grand Rapids

Vascular / Interventional Radiology

Christina Bakalis, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Duane C. Berkompas, M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids Orrie Close, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services, PC

Grand Rapids Baljit S. Deol, M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Michael Koets, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Medical Staff Office

Wyoming Jarrod Macfarlane, D.O.

Advanced Radiology Services, PC

Grand Rapids William M. Merhi, D.O.

Corewell Health Structural Heart and Valve Center

Grand Rapids

Vascular Surgery