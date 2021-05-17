With more than 20 years of serving the West Michigan community, Dr. Melissa Meldrum-Aaberg feels honored to consistently be named a top doctor in the city she calls home.

Top Doctors 2021 Special Section

Melissa Meldrum-Aaberg, M.D. – Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

2757 Leonard St. NE, Ste. 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-942-6687

newfacegr.com



With more than 20 years of serving the West Michigan community, Dr. Melissa Meldrum-Aaberg feels honored to consistently be named a top doctor in the city she calls home. As a board-certified ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained oculoplastic surgeon, she takes pride and finds purpose in making her patients feel and look their best. With each encounter, it is her goal to develop a personalized and trusting relationship, allowing her to better understand the goals and motivations behind seeking out eyelid surgery.

Dr. Meldrum-Aaberg has years of experience, extensive training and an artistic eye. With the help of her dedicated team, she creates a treatment plan customized to each patient’s needs and goals.

“My true passion and daily reward is being able to partake in restoring a patient’s self-confidence and vision through natural-looking and refined results.