Adam S. Hassan, M.D. – Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

2757 Leonard St. NE, Ste. 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-942-6687

newfacegr.com



A native of Michigan, Dr. Adam S. Hassan has been serving the Grand Rapids area for nearly 15 years, striving to provide the highest quality of medical care to each of his patients. “I’m very fortunate to practice a specialty that allows me to care for a wide variety of patients,” Dr. Hassan says.

“It is an honor to help others by providing surgical care for complex eyelid and orbital conditions. I also feel privileged to help others look and feel their best by providing cutting edge cosmetic techniques.”

He received his medical degree from the University of Michigan where he also completed residency and fellowship. He served on the faculty at the university until moving to Grand Rapids in 2007. He is board-certified and a member of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Since 2012, Dr. Hassan has served as the division chief of ophthalmology for Spectrum Health.