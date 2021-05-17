Dr. Sutherland specializes in vitreoretinal disease and surgery, as well as inherited retinal diseases, and finds her greatest excitement in research — and what the future holds in treatment of inherited retinal diseases.

Top Doctors 2021 Special Section

Liliya Sutherland, D.O. – Retina Specialists of Michigan

5030 Cascade Rd., Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-954-2020 | retinaspecialistsofmichigan.com

Dr. Sutherland specializes in vitreoretinal disease and surgery, as well as inherited retinal diseases, and finds her greatest excitement in research — and what the future holds in treatment of inherited retinal diseases.

She has participated in multiple research studies and has published several medical articles and book chapters related to her field. Besides English, she is also fluent in Russian and Ukrainian.

“I take time with my patients and individualize my approach and treatment plan to each individual, while relying on evidence-based medicine,” she says. “I educate my patients so they can participate in decision-making regarding their eye health.”

She is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Ophthalmology and a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, American Society of Retinal Specialists, American Osteopathic Association, Michigan Society of Eye Physicians, the American Osteopathic College of Ophthalmology, and Sigma Sigma Phi National; an Honorary Osteopathic Service Fraternity.