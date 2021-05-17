Kiss tribute band to perform in West Michigan

Strutter, a Kiss tribute band, will be performing at an evening outdoor concert at 8 p.m. June 5 on the grounds of the Gilmore Car Museum, 6865 W. Hickory Road in Hickory Corners.
The band will perform Kiss’ hits in full costume and makeup.
This show and all 2021 Gilmore Summer Outdoor Concerts will be walk-in only, no cars will be allowed. Guests can bring their own blankets or folding chairs for use in general admission lawn seating.
The proceeds will benefit community programming the museum provides, including cruise nights, K-12 educational tours and field trips, the Gilmore Garage Works High School Program, among others.
Museum memberships are not valid for free admission to this special museum fundraiser event.
General admission tickets: $20 per person
- Includes admission to concert
- Gate opens at 6 p.m.
- Concert begins at 8 p.m.
- George & Sally’s Blue Moon Diner, as well as The Grill, will serve food and beverages before and during the show
- The Gilmore Bar will be open all evening, offering beer, wine, spirits and soda
VIP Tickets: $40 per person
- Includes admission to concert
- Reserved VIP seating section in front of the stage
- Private VIP bar
- Access to VIP-only portable restroom facilities
Important concert guest policies:
- Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets or folding chairs for lawn seating
- As a precaution, guest temperature screenings will be undertaken at the entry gate
- Guests are not allowed to bring in outside food, beverage or alcohol
- Coolers or cooler bags will not be allowed on the grounds
- No backpacks or bags larger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches will be permitted, and the contents of all bags, purses or clutches are subject to inspection upon entry
- The event is rain or shine. If there is inclement weather in our area, the concert will be delayed until the threat has passed. The decision to continue a concert after adverse weather passes will be determined on a case-by-case basis, based on consultation with appropriate weather experts. If a storm or tornado situation arises and the concert needs to end, there will be no refunds.
Facebook Comments