Kiss tribute band to perform in West Michigan

Strutter, a Kiss tribute band, will be performing at an evening outdoor concert at 8 p.m. June 5 on the grounds of the Gilmore Car Museum, 6865 W. Hickory Road in Hickory Corners.

The band will perform Kiss’ hits in full costume and makeup.

This show and all 2021 Gilmore Summer Outdoor Concerts will be walk-in only, no cars will be allowed. Guests can bring their own blankets or folding chairs for use in general admission lawn seating.

The proceeds will benefit community programming the museum provides, including cruise nights, K-12 educational tours and field trips, the Gilmore Garage Works High School Program, among others.

Museum memberships are not valid for free admission to this special museum fundraiser event.

General admission tickets: $20 per person

Includes admission to concert

Gate opens at 6 p.m.

Concert begins at 8 p.m.

George & Sally’s Blue Moon Diner, as well as The Grill, will serve food and beverages before and during the show

The Gilmore Bar will be open all evening, offering beer, wine, spirits and soda

VIP Tickets: $40 per person

Includes admission to concert

Reserved VIP seating section in front of the stage

Private VIP bar

Access to VIP-only portable restroom facilities

Important concert guest policies: