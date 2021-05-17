Top Doctors 2021 Special Section

Thomas M. Aaberg Jr., M.D. – Retina Specialists of Michigan

5030 Cascade Rd., Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-954-2020 | retinaspecialistsofmichigan.com

Dr. Thomas Aaberg Jr. is a board-certified ophthalmologist and a subspecialist in ocular oncology and vitreoretinal diseases and surgery. As founder of Retina Specialists of Michigan, Dr. Aaberg’s goal was to create a practice with a culture he would want as a patient — and he believes he has achieved it. “With help from an amazing group of doctors (several of whom have also been named Top Docs), insightful administrators, talented ophthalmic technicians, and a skilled front office staff, we have created a center of excellence with subspecialists in every field of medical and surgical retina, pediatric retina, retinal degeneration, uveitis, and ocular oncology,” Dr. Aaberg says.

Dr. Aaberg also has a passion for clinical research. After years of work, he created the Foundation for Vision Research. Today, he and his partners are principal investigators for trials in macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal vein occlusion, ocular melanoma, and other retinal diseases. “We can now offer advanced care for retinal diseases before they are widely available to the general public,” Dr. Aaberg says.