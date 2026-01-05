Hitting all the right notes

Jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen returns to St. Cecilia Music Center on Feb. 26, bringing his signature blend of virtuosity and warmth. Many listeners discovered Cohen during his popular livestreams in the pandemic, but his live performances reveal an even deeper artistry. Known for his “nimble touch and warm harmonic vocabulary” (DownBeat), Cohen leads an all-star quintet in a dynamic tribute to Coltrane and Miles Davis. His concerts are a master class in connection—between musicians, audience, and the living tradition of jazz itself.

Tickets $35–$65 at scmusiccenter.org.