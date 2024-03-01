Faces of West Michigan 2024 Special Section

DR. ROBERT GREENLAND — GREENLAND ADVANCED ORAL CARE

1179 E. PARIS AVE. SE, STE. 100, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49546 | 616-256-8770 | GREENLANDAOC.COM

Greenland Advanced Oral Care is a leading provider of specialized dental services, catering to patients in need of restorative care, dentures, implants, full-mouth reconstruction, and individuals with complex medical histories. Their commitment to comprehensive dental care extends to concierge maintenance plans, which are included with full-mouth reconstruction. These plans encompass educational resources and essential hygiene tools to ensure each patient maintains their oral health.

Dr. Robert Greenland is not only a highly skilled professional; he’s also a cancer survivor. His educational journey included truly unique learning opportunities at the prestigious Mayo Clinic for his residency and a fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Greenland’s personal experience and extensive training put him in a position to understand and address the needs of patients who request all types of dental care.

GAOC takes pride in collaborating with many of the area’s fine dental specialists. In particular, their innovative partnership with highly skilled oral surgeons enables them to offer in-house surgical services. This means that patients receive both surgical and prosthetic care from two specialists on the same day, within the same office. GAOC strives to bridge the gap between the medical and dental communities, ultimately enhancing the quality of care provided to their patients.

Exciting news is on the horizon! GAOC is thrilled to announce the construction of their Destination Dental Center, slated to open in the summer of 2024. Phase one of this development includes expanded facilities for implant and denture services, and a larger laboratory that will further elevate their ability to serve patients effectively and comprehensively.