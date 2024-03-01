Dr. Matthew S. Phinney happened on a career in health care while playing rugby with the Canadian National team. On a rugby tour to New Zealand, he injured two discs in his neck during a match. The damage was so severe, he was ruled out of any competition by team doctors and was told his career as a rugby player was essentially over.

The limited ability of conventional medicine to understand and treat his injury left a strong impression on him. It wasn’t until he returned to his home in Victoria, BC, that a chiropractor was able to help him restore function in his body and get him back into competition. That’s when Dr. Phinney decided to pursue a career in health care.

Dr. Phinney has committed himself to lifelong learning. He reads, attends seminars, and pursues clinical excellence by keeping up with information that might give his patients a winning edge when it comes to their health and their life. He’s dedicated to helping all individuals, businesses, organizations, and community groups that want to experience improved health, vitality, productivity, and performance. His concern for others drives his pursuit of excellence in his work and in service to the community.