Special Advertising Section

West Michigan’s Standout Lawyers and Attorneys

In the ever-evolving landscape of law, certain attorneys stand out not only for their expertise but also for their unwavering commitment to their clients. Our Top Lawyers section spotlights the legal professionals who set the standard for excellence in their fields. If you find yourself in need of representation, look no further. These exceptional individuals have earned their place at the forefront of their specialties, whether it be complex corporate litigation, intricate intellectual property matters, or nuanced family law disputes. With sharp skills and steadfast dedication, they have achieved remarkable success and garnered widespread respect within the West Michigan legal community. Join us as we highlight these top practitioners, whose passion and skill elevate the practice of law to new heights.

View the Top Lawyers 2024 List

The professionals listed herein were selected by their peers in a survey conducted by Professional Research Services Company of Troy, Michigan. Professionals may be screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information visit www.prscom.com or email PRS at sshevin@prscom.com.

Antitrust Law

Brian J. Masternak

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Appellate Law

Aaron D. Lindstrom

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3931

aaron.lindstrom@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3931

John Bursch

Bursch Law PLLC Laura B. Danielson

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Brendan P. Karl

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8000

bkarl@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8000

Paul D. Hudson

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.

Greg Timmer

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5132

gtimmer@rhoadesmckee.com

Jonathan B. Koch

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-3620

jkoch@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-3620

Conor B. Dugan

SouthBank Legal

616-706-1103

cdugan@southbank.legal SouthBank Legal616-706-1103

Ashley G. Chrysler

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Gaëtan Gerville-Réache

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Matthew T. “Matt” Nelson

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Banking & Financial Service Law

David A. Hall

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3954

David.Hall@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3954

Darren J. Burmania

Bodman PLC Floyd E. Gates Jr.

Bodman PLC Brian E. Kersey

Bodman PLC Michael E. Moore

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C. Trent J. Taylor

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.

David Bevins

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5130

debevins@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5130

Kimberly A. Baber

Varnum LLP Harvey Koning

Varnum LLP Charlie Goode

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Ott

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Bankruptcy and Creditor/Debtor Rights Law

David A. Hall

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3954

david.hall@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3954

Patrick Miles Jr.

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3939

patrick.miles@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3939

Steve Bylenga

CBH Attorneys & Counselors, PLLC Mike Hanrahan

CBH Attorneys & Counselors, PLLC April Hulst

CBH Attorneys & Counselors, PLLC David W. Centner

Clark Hill PLC Daniel F. Gosch

Dickinson Wright PLLC Matthew F. Burns

Gentex Corporation A. Todd Almassian

Keller & Almassian, PLC

Daniel R. Kubiak

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8018

dkubiak@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8018

Robert D. Wolford

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. Robert D. Mollhagen

Varnum LLP Robb F. “Robb” Wardrop II

Wardrop & Wardrop, P.C. Stephen B. Grow

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Robert H. “Bob” Skilton III

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Gordon J. Toering

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Commercial Law

Ronald J. Vander Veen

Cunningham Dalman PC

616-392-1821

rjvv@cunninghamdalman.com Cunningham Dalman PC616-392-1821

Robert P. Cooper

Hilger Hammond, Attorneys at Law

Peter Lozicki

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5113

lozicki@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5113

Matthew T. Tompkins

Straub, Seaman & Allen, PC

616-257-5158

tompkins@kolaw.com

Construction Law

Scott R. Murphy

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3938

scott.murphy@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3938

Benjamin H. Hammond

Hilger Hammond, Attorneys at Law Aileen M. Leipprandt

Hilger Hammond, Attorneys at Law Mark A. Rysberg

Hilger Hammond, Attorneys at Law

Bruce Courtade

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5152

bcourtade@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5152

Thomas Saxe

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5219

tlsaxe@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5219

Corporate Law

David A. Malson

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3990

david.malson@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3990

Patrick Miles Jr.

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3939

patrick.miles@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3939

Robert R. Stead

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3995

robert.stead@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3995

Gregory J. Guest

Dickinson Wright PLLC John T. Schuring

Dickinson Wright PLLC Jeffrey G. York

Dickinson Wright PLLC George W. Johnson

Parmenter Law Christopher L. Kelly

Parmenter Law William J. Meier

Parmenter Law Joshua A. Reece

Parmenter Law

Jake Dunlop

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5117

jsdunlop@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5117

Thomas Hogan

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5215

tphogan@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5215

Tony Pearson

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5180

apearson@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5180

Robert Shaver

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5143

rcshaver@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5143

Jon Siebers

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5226

jsiebers@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5226

Robert C. Rutgers

Rutgers Law

Michael E. Doversberger

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-499-6356

mdoversberger@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-499-6356

James M. Eardley

Varnum LLP Scott A. Huizenga

Varnum LLP Daniel C. Molhoek

Varnum LLP Kurt G. Yost

Varnum LLP Loren Andrulis

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Jeffrey S. “Jeff” Battershall

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Cameron S. “Cam” DeLong

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Matthew D. “Matt” Johnson

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Gordon R. “Gordy” Lewis

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Bruce C. Young

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Criminal Defense – Non-White Collar

David A. Dodge

Dodge & Dodge PC

Michael R. Bartish

SBBL Law

616-458-5500

mike@sbbllaw.com SBBL Law616-458-5500

Heath M. Lynch

SBBL Law

616-458-5500

heath@sbbllaw.com SBBL Law616-458-5500

Tessa K. Muir

SBBL Law

616-458-5500

tessa@sbbllaw.com SBBL Law616-458-5500

Gary K. Springstead

SBBL Law

231-924-8700

gary@sbbllaw.com SBBL Law231-924-8700

Britt Morton Cobb

Willey & Chamberlain LLP Julia Anne Kelly

Willey & Chamberlain LLP Larry C. Willey

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

Criminal Defense – White Collar

Nicholas V. Dondzila

Dondzila Law, PLLC Jeffery S. Crampton

Grand Law Attorneys Matthew L. Vicari

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Matthew G. Borgula

SBBL Law

616-458-5500

matt@sbbllaw.com SBBL Law616-458-5500

Gary Springstead

SBBL Law

231-924-8700

gary@sbbllaw.com SBBL Law231-924-8700

Ronald G. DeWaard

Varnum LLP Madelaine C. Lane

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Brian P. Lennon

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Charles E. “Chip” Chamberlain

Willey & Chamberlain LLP Peter VanGelderen

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

Employee Benefits Law

Troy W. Haney

Haney Law Frank E. Berrodin

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. John D. Arendshorst

Varnum LLP Jeffrey A. DeVree

Varnum LLP William R. Hineline

Varnum LLP Heidi A. Lyon

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Energy Law

Joshua D. Beard

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8043

jbeard@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8043

Nikole L. Canute

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8049

ncanute@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8049

John M. Devries

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8012

jdevries@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8012

Michael C. Haines

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8013

mhaines@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8013

Matthew D. Zimmerman

Varnum LLP

Environmental Law

Charles M. Denton

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3974

charles.denton@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3974

Tammy L. Helminski

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3926

tammy.helminski@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3926

Scott M. Watson

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3991

scott.watson@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3991

Douglas A. Donnell

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8035

ddonnell@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8035

William A. Horn

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8016

whorn@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8016

Emily Green

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5189

eagreen@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5189

Mary Jane Rhoades

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5196

mjrhoades@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5196

Scott Steiner

Rhoades McKee PC

616-235-5206

sjsteiner@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-235-5206

Seth B. Arthur

Varnum LLP Matthew B. Eugster

Varnum LLP John V. Byl

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Daniel K. “Dan” DeWitt

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Dennis J. Donohue

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Michael L. “Mike” Robinson

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Family Law

Jeffrey P. Arnson

Arnson VanTol Law, PLC

Michelle M. McLean

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC

616-531-7711

michellem@bolhouselaw.com Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC616-531-7711

Bethany D. Spencer

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC

616-531-7711

beths@bolhouselaw.com Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC616-531-7711

Katie N. Steffes

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC

616-531-7711

katies@bolhouselaw.com Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC616-531-7711

Susan E. Vroegop

Cunningham Dalman PC

616-392-1821

svroegop@cunninghamdalman.com Cunningham Dalman PC616-392-1821

Michele M. Giordano

Giordano Law, PLC Susan Wilson Keener

Keener Law Offices PLC

James Kraayveeld

Kraayeveld Family Law

616-300-2575

jim@kraayeveld.com

Kelsey A. McCalmon

Kraayeveld Family Law

616-300-2575

kelsey@kraayeveld.com

Holly Robrahn

Kraayeveld Family Law

616-300-2575

holly@kraayeveld.com

Jordan Swears

Kraayeveld Family Law

616-300-2575

jordan@kraayeveld.com

Katie M. Johnson

Madarang Hoort & Associates

Matthew G. Reens

Matthew G. Reens, PLLC

Jennie B. Bryan

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Kyle J. Quinn

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Kristen S. Wolfram

MI Family Law Center

Matthew S. DeLange

MI Family Law Group

Elizabeth K. Bransdorfer

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8029

ebransdorfer@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8029

Kimberly M. Large

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8024

klarge@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8024

Amber M. Soler

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8037

asoler@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8037

Courtney Quist

Quist Law Firm, PLLC

Stephanie S. Fekkes

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5250

sfekkes@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5250

Paul McCarthy

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5133

mccarthy@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5133

Tom Saxe

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5219

tlsaxe@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5219

Robert C. Rutgers Jr.

Rutgers Law

Emily Rysberg

Thacker Sleight, PC

616-300-2367

erysberg@dickinsonwright.com Thacker Sleight, PC616-300-2367

Courtney Sierra

Thacker Sleight, PC

616-300-2367

Allison Sleight

Thacker Sleight, PC

616-300-2367

allison@thackersleight.com Thacker Sleight, PC616-300-2367

Connie Thacker

Thacker Sleight, PC

616-300-2367

connie@thackersleight.com Thacker Sleight, PC616-300-2367

Mike Toburen

Toburen Law Nicholas B. Missad

Varnum LLP Nathaniel J. Kaleefey

Verspoor Waalkes, PC Richard A. “Ric” Roane

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Erica L. Auster

West Michigan Divorce Jennifer L. Johnsen

West Michigan Divorce

Food and Beverage Law

Christopher J. Gartman

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C. Joseph M. Infante

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.

Health Care Law

Brian S. Fleetham

Dickinson Wright PLLC Stephen R. Ryan

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

John Lichtenberg

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5163

jmlichtenberg@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5163

Douglas Vanden Berge

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5127

dpvanden@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5127

Christopher R. Genther

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-0222

cgenther@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-0222

Brian J. Kilbane

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-0296

bkilbane@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-0296

Spencer K. Lickteig

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-5454

slickteig@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-5454

Christopher H. Reed

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-3319

creed@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-3319

Scott D. Alfree

Varnum LLP Zachary J. Meyer

Varnum LLP

Immigration Law

Susan Im

ImLaw Jenn Tello

Jenn Tello P.L.L.C.

Michael R. Bartish

SBBL Law

616-458-5500

mike@sbbllaw.com SBBL Law616-458-5500

Kimberly A. Clarke

Varnum LLP

Information Management & Discovery Law

Scott R. Carvo

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Information Technology Law

Jennifer A. Puplava

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8050

jpuplava@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8050

Jeffrey G. Muth

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Hal Ostrow

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5120

hostrow@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5120

Kelly R. Hollingsworth

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Nathan W. “Nate” Steed

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Insurance Law

Carole Bos

Bos & Glazier, PLC D. Andrew Portinga

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Devin Day

RizzoDay PC

616-451-8111

dday@rizzoday.com RizzoDay PC616-451-8111

Dale Arndt

Straub, Seaman & Allen, PC

616-257-5151

darndt@lawssa.com

Kerr Moyer

Straub, Seaman & Allen, PC

616-257-5149

kmoyer@lawssa.com Straub, Seaman & Allen, PC616-257-5149

Jason L. Byrne

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Carly A. Zagaroli

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Intellectual Property and Patent Law

Jeffrey A. Michael

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3925

jeffrey.michael@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3925

Peter A. Cummings

Bodman PLC Estella P. Riahi

Bodman PLC Monica J. Stover

Bodman PLC

Matthew D. Kendall

Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

616-988-4123

kendall@gardner-linn.com Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP616-988-4123

Terence J. Linn

Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

616-975-5503

linn@gardner-linn.com Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP616-975-5503

Karl T. Ondersma

Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

616-988-4117

ondersma@gardner-linn.com Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP616-988-4117

Gregory A. Lewis

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C. David Oppenhuizen

Oppenhuizen Law Firm PLC

Patricia H. Jander

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-335-6811

pjander@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-335-6811

Gregory P. “Greg” Bondarenko

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP William P. “Bill” Dani

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Labor and Employment Law

Keith J. Brodie

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3958

keith.brodie@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3958

Donald P. Lawless

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3994

dlawless@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3994

Grant T. Pecor

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3911

gpecor@clarkhill.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3911

Jennifer Stocker

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3932

jennifer.stocker@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3932

Amy J. Zdravecky

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3988

amy.zdravecky@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3988

John David Gardiner

Bodman PLC Cameron D. Ritsema

Bodman PLC Bradley Glazier

Bos & Glazier, PLC

Robert Howard

Cunningham Dalman PC

616-392-1821

robert@cunninghamdalman.com Cunningham Dalman PC616-392-1821

Christina K. McDonald

Dickinson Wright PLLC Stephen R. Drew

Drew Cooper & Anding Timothy J. Ryan

Jackson Lewis PC

Nikole L. Canute

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8049

ncanute@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8049

Dominic T. Clolinger

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8045

dclolinger@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8045

Scott E. Dwyer

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8033

sdwyer@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8033

Nathaniel R. Wolf

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8046

nwolf@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8046

Jeffrey J. Fraser

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. Nathan D. Plantinga

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. Catherine A. Tracey

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Erin Dornbos

Pinsky Smith, PC

616-451-8496

edornbos@pinskysmith.com Pinsky Smith, PC616-451-8496

John Lichtenberg

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5163

jmlichtenberg@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5163

Luis E. Avila

Varnum LLP Richard D. Fries

Varnum LLP David E. Khorey

Varnum LLP Elizabeth Wells Skaggs

Varnum LLP Carl E. Ver Beek

Varnum LLP DeAndre’ Harris

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Land Use & Zoning

Scott A. Dienes

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3917

scott.dienes@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3917

Clifford H. Bloom

Bloom Sluggett, P.C. Leslee M. Lewis

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Bradley A. Fowler

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8086

bfowler@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8086

Ross A. Leisman

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8017

rleisman@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8017

Legal Malpractice Law

Stephanie C. Hoffer

Hoffer & Sheremet, PLC Aubri N. Sheremet

Hoffer & Sheremet, PLC

Mark A. Gilchrist

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-1477

mgilchrist@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-1477

E. Thomas McCarthy Jr.

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-9224

tmccarthy@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-9224

Michael D. Wiese

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-9466

mwiese@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-9466

Litigation – Commercial

Anthony C. Sallah

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3976

anthony.sallah@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3976

Andrew T. Blum

Bodman PLC Alan J. Gocha

Bodman PLC Rachael W. Roseman

Bodman PLC Christopher J. Zdarsky

Butzel Thomas A. Kuiper

Kuiper Kraemer PC

Daniel J. Broxup

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8059

dbroxup@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8059

Dominic T. Clolinger

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8045

dclolinger@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8045

Neil P. Jansen

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8052

njansen@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8052

Ross A. Leisman

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8017

rleisman@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8017

David J. Gass

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. Jeffrey G. Muth

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. Christopher J. (C.J.) Schneider

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. Matthew David Mills

Parmenter Law

Bruce Courtade

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5252

bcourtade@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5252

Patrick Drueke

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5175

prdrueke@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5175

Stephen Hulst

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5155

sjhulst@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5155

Jon M. Bylsma

Varnum LLP Brion B. Doyle

Varnum LLP

Litigation – Construction

Anthony C. Sallah

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3976

anthony.sallah@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3976

Stephen A. Hilger

Hilger Hammond, Attorneys at Law

Mark Smith

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5216

mrsmith@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5216

Charles F. Behler

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-6245

cbehler@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-6245

William E. Rohn

Varnum LLP

Litigation – Insurance

Andrew McInnis

CBH Attorneys & Counselors, PLLC

Brandon M. Hewitt

Michigan Auto Law

616-259-4498

bhewitt@michiganautolaw.com Michigan Auto Law616-259-4498

Rick J. Houghton

Michigan Auto Law

616-259-4498

rhoughton@michiganautolaw.com Michigan Auto Law616-259-4498

Litigation – Intellectual Property

Monica J. Stover

Bodman PLC Richard A. Gaffin

Grand Law Attorneys Tom Williams

McGarry Bair PC

Litigation – Labor Employment Benefits

Sarah Riley Howard

Pinsky Smith, PC

616-451-8496

showard@pinskysmith.com Pinsky Smith, PC616-451-8496

Katherine Smith Kennedy

Pinsky Smith, PC

616-451-8496

kskennedy@pinskysmith.com Pinsky Smith, PC616-451-8496

John Lichtenberg

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5163

jmlichtenberg@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5163

Larry Murphy

Varnum LLP Stephanie R. Setterington

Varnum LLP Joseph J. Vogan

Varnum LLP Edward J. “Ed” Bardelli

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Andrea J. Bernard

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Amanda Fielder

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Litigation – Real Estate

Scott W. Kraemer

Kuiper Kraemer PC James R. Bruinsma

McShane & Bowie PLC Thomas M. “Tom” Amon

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Brandon J. Cory

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Brian T. Lang

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Mediation

Victoria Drake

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC

616-531-7711

victoria@bollhouselaw.com Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC616-531-7711

Lee T. Silver

Butzel Jayne A. Dykema

Dykema Law Offices, P.C.

Frederick D. Dilley

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

616-726-2247

fdilley@fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC616-726-2247

Michael Stephan Dantuma

Holmes & Wiseley, P.C. Dale Ann Iverson

JustMediation PLC Mary Benedict

Mary L. Benedict, PC Timothy F. Sheridan

Plunkett Cooney, PC

Bruce Neckers

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5217

bwneckers@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5217

Mary M. Mims

Scholten Fant

William W. Jack Jr.

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-6243

wjack@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-6243

Robert E. Wright

The Peace Talks PLC

Medical Malpractice Law

Rob Buchanan

Buchanan Firm Thomas R. Behm

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC Kevin M. Lesperance

Henn Lesperance PLC

Patrick Ellis

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5208

pbellis@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5208

Mark Fatum

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5162

mefatum@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5162

J.R. Poll

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5235

jrpoll@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5235

Tyler Anderson

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-4257

tanderson@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-4257

Carol D. Carlson

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-9289

ccarlson@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-9289

Christopher R. Genther

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-0222

cgenther@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-0222

Laura A. Johnson

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-3634

ljohnson@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-3634

Jason R. Sebolt

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-3628

jsebolt@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-3628

Stephen L. Grimm

Stephen L. Grimm, PC

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

Tracy T. Larsen

Honigman LLP Attorneys and Counselors

Daniel Kubiak

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8018

dkubiak@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8018

Benjamin A. Zainea

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8019

bzainea@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8019

Maxwell N. Barnes

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. Dustin J. Daniels

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. Dustin J. Jackson

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Jake Dunlop

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5117

jsdunlop@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5117

Jon Siebers

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5226

JSiebers@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5226

Seth W. Ashby

Varnum LLP Peter G. Roth

Varnum LLP Michael J. “Mike” Jones

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Greg E. “Greg” Schmidt

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Municipal Law

Jeffrey Sluggett

Bloom Sluggett, P.C. Jessica L. Wood

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Thomas S. Baker

Michigan Auto Law

616-259-4498

tbaker@michiganautolaw.com Michigan Auto Law616-259-4498

Ronald M. Redick

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8053

rredick@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8053

James F. Scales

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8047

jscales@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8047

Kathryn Z. Stegink

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8044

kstegink@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8044

John C. Schrier

Parmenter Law Randall W. Kraker

Varnum LLP

Nonprofit/Charities Law Jamie J. Vander Kolk

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC

616-531-7711

jamievk@bolhouselaw.com

Dale R. Rietberg

Varnum LLP Jeffrey B. “Jeff” Power

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Personal Injury

Justin Maxim

CBH Attorneys & Counselors, PLLC William M. Azkoul

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC J. Paul Janes

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC Benjamin W. Mills

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC Thomas J. Worsfold

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC Aaron David Wiseley

Holmes & Wiseley, P.C.

Thomas S. Baker

Michigan Auto Law

616-259-4498

tbaker@michiganautolaw.com Michigan Auto Law616-259-4498

Brandon M. Hewitt

Michigan Auto Law

616-259-4498

bhewitt@michiganautolaw.com Michigan Auto Law616-259-4498

Jason R. Hodge

Michigan Auto Law

616-259-4498

jhodge@michiganautolaw.com Michigan Auto Law616-259-4498

Timothy A. Holland

Michigan Auto Law

616-259-4498

tholland@michiganautolaw.com Michigan Auto Law616-259-4498

Rick J. Houghton

Michigan Auto Law

616-259-4498

rhoughton@michiganautolaw.com Michigan Auto Law616-259-4498

Jeremy R. Tiedt

Michigan Auto Law

616-259-4498

jrtiedt@michiganautolaw.com Michigan Auto Law616-259-4498

Stephen Hulst

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5155

sjhulst@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5155

Stephen Boehringer

The Sam Bernstein Law Firm

Thomas Murray Jr.

The Sam Bernstein Law Firm

616-560-7731

tmurray@sambernstein.com The Sam Bernstein Law Firm616-560-7731

Tom Sinas

Sinas Dramis Law Firm

616-301-3333

intake@sinasdramis.com

E. Thomas McCarthy Jr.

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-9224

tmccarthy@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-9224

Matthew L. Wikander

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-8605

mwikander@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-8605

F. William “Bill” McKee

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Product Liability

Scott R. Melton

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC William F. Mills

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Patrick F. Geary

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-5358

pgeary@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-5358

Professional Malpractice Law

William L. Henn

Henn Lesperance PLC

Public Finance Law

Scott H. Hogan

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

616-726-2207

shogan@fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC616-726-2207

Mark E. Nettleton

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8048

mnettleton@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8048

Susan M. Wyngaarden

Varnum LLP

Real Estate Law

David C. Hill

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3992

david.hill@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3992

Matthew R. Smith

Bodman PLC Justin R. Wheeler

Bodman PLC

Randall S. Schipper

Cunningham Dalman PC

616-392-1821

randy@cunninghamdalman.com Cunningham Dalman PC616-392-1821

John G. Cameron Jr.

Dickinson Wright PLLC Leslee M. Lewis

Dickinson Wright PLLC Richard A. Durell

Durellaw, PLC David L. Smith

McShane & Bowie, PLC

James R. Brown

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8031

jbrown@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8031

Curtis L. Underwood

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8021

cunderwood@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8021

R. Ryan McNally

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. Eric R. Starck

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. William J. Meier

Parmenter Law

Tim Dudley

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5272

trdudley@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5272

Todd Hendricks

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5128

thendricks@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5128

Tom Hogan

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5215

tphogan@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5215

Neil Kimball

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5140

nkimball@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5140

Harold Nelson

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5223

henelson@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5223

Dan Parmeter

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5137

dparmeter@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5137

Arthur Spalding

Rhoades McKee PC

616-260-5203

acs@grlaw.com Rhoades McKee PC616-260-5203

Jenny L. DeGraves

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-499-6357

jdegraves@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-499-6357

Christian K. Leeka

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-1408

cleeka@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-1408

Jonathan W. Anderson

Varnum LLP David T. Caldon

Varnum LLP Nyal D. Deems

Varnum LLP Steven J. Morren

Varnum LLP Melissa B. Papke

Varnum LLP Peter A. Schmidt

Varnum LLP Rob M. Davies

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP James J. “Jim” Rabaut

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Securities Law

Daniel J. Broxup

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8059

dbroxup@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8059

Melvin Moseley

Moseley Law PLLC

Matthew J. Wiebe

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-335-6793

mwiebe@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-335-6793

Harvey Koning

Varnum LLP Shane B. Hansen

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Tax Law

Erin M. Haney

Bodman PLC Wayne D. Roberts

Bodman PLC Mike Hanrahan

CBH Attorneys & Counselors, PLLC

Thomas J. Hillegonds

Cunningham Dalman PC

616-392-1821 ext. 252

thomas@cunninghamdalman.com Cunningham Dalman PC616-392-1821 ext. 252

Mark E. Rizik

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Terry Zabel

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5173

tlzabel@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5173

Trade Secrets

Scott R. Murphy

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3938

scott.murphy@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3938

Peter A. Cummings

Bodman PLC

Trusts and Estates

David A. Malson Jr.

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3990

david.malson@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3990

Lindsay M. Cummings

Bodman PLC Carrie E. Trimpe

Bodman PLC

Mark D. Hofstee

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC

616-531-7711

markh@bolhouselaw.com Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC616-531-7711

April Hulst

CBH Attorneys & Counselors, PLLC

P. Haans Mulder

Cunningham Dalman PC

616-392-1821

phmulder@cunninghamdalman.com Cunningham Dalman PC616-392-1821

Ronald E. David

David & Wierenga & Lauka, P.C. Alexandre M. Zucco

Dickinson Wright PLLC Jordan Bush

Hedge Life Law Wendy Parr Holtvluwer

Holtvluwer Law Holly A. Jackson

Kuiper Kraemer PC

Christopher D. Matthysse

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8042

cmatthysse@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8042

Robert D. Brower

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. Raj A. Malviya

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. Lauretta K. Murphy

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. Anna Urick Duggins

Parmenter Law

Katie Hogan Aguilar

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5134

kaguilar@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5134

Pam Cross

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5181

pjcross@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5181

Jim Schipper

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5220

skip@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5220

Andrea Snyder

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5295

asnyder@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5295

Jay C. Kakaty

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-3631

jkakaty@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-3631

Nicholas A. Reister

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

616-458-8286

nreister@shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC616-458-8286

Christopher J. Caldwell

Varnum LLP Linsey Gleason

Varnum LLP John M. Huff

Varnum LLP Thomas G. Kyros

Varnum LLP Marilyn Lankfer

Varnum LLP Laura E. Radle

Varnum LLP Fredric A. Sytsma

Varnum LLP Daniel W. “Dan” Borst

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Carl W. Dufendach

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Susan “Susie” Gell Meyers

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Laura A. Jeltema

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Workers’ Compensation Law

Leonard M. Hickey

Hickey Combs PLC James R. Rinck

James R. Rinck, P.C. Martha Reamon

Reamon Law PLC Themis J. Fotieo

Themis J. Fotieo, PLC Richard R. Symons

Varnum LLP

Circuit Court Judges