Your summer reading list from Reader’s World

Whether you’re sunning at the lake, catching golden hour on your back porch, or savoring a cool moment in the shade of a downtown café, there’s nothing like the right book to make summer truly sing. That’s why we turned to the passionate experts at Reader’s World Bookstore, a Holland mainstay since 1967, for a curated lineup that spans genre and mood. From sultry romances and chilling horror to sweeping fantasy epics and thoughtful nonfiction, this list has something for every kind of reader—and every kind of summer day.

Located at 194 S. River Ave., Reader’s World remains a beloved destination for book lovers, thanks to its independent spirit, literary know-how, and commitment to community. This season, their staff has handpicked six compelling reads you’ll want to add to your bag before your next beach day or road trip.

Read on, and find your next favorite.

Romance

Alone With You in the Ether – Olivie Blake



This is a beautifully written literary romance that explores the connections between people and how those connections can both bolster and overwhelm us. Told in a dual narrative following our two narrators, Regan and Aldo, we are swept along on a fast-paced journey through a sweet, fiery romance striving to survive through insecurities, fear, and codependency.

General Fiction

Sunburn – Chloe Michelle Howarth



A complicated and poignant coming of age story set in the hazy summer days of 90s Ireland. This is one that will make you cry. Howarth’s gorgeous prose renders a raw and heart wrenching depiction of struggling with your sexuality in a conservative small town.



Fantasy



She Who Became the Sun – Shelley Parker-Chan Parker-Chan delivers a

stunning historical fantasy debut, with an epic, sweeping plot that follows narrator Zhu through the founding of the Ming Dynasty. It’s impossible to put down, with richly drawn characters, a compelling plot, and fascinating historical detail.



Horror

Last Days – Brian Evenson



Evenson writes horror chilling enough to leave you shivering even in the depths of summer. Last Days is part gory cult horror, part hardboiled noir follow- ing our main character, the detective Kline, as he is recruited to investigate a murder within the ranks of a shadowy dismemberment cult.

Sci-Fi



This Is How You Lose the Time War

– Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone

You’ve never read anything quite like this! This fun, bizarre, and touching romp through time and space is written so each chapter alternates between authors and POVs. The result is two clear and distinct voices that nevertheless mesh to create a cohesive and gripping story.

Non-fiction



The Milkwood Permaculture Living Handbook: Habits for Hope in a Changing World

– Kirsten Bradley