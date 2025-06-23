$50K competition puts female painters in the spotlight

If you’re looking for a little inspiration amid the summer heat—and somewhere cool, in both senses of the word—look no further than the Muskegon Museum of Art. “The Bennett Prize: Rising Voices 4,” a nationally juried exhibition of figurative realist paintings by women artists, is on view now through Aug. 24.

Presented every two years, “The Bennett Prize” awards $50,000 and a solo traveling exhibition to one of 10 finalists. It’s one of the largest art prizes in the country dedicated exclusively to women figurative realist painters—artists working in a style that portrays the human form with emotional and narrative depth.

The exhibition showcases the work of this year’s 10 finalists, each selected by a four-member jury from a national pool of emerging talent. This year, those finalists are:

● Olivia Chigas, New York, New York

● Nimah Gobir, Oakland, Calif.

● Ambrin Ling, Salem, Oregon

● Abbey Rosko, New Tripoli, Penn.

● Jane Phillips, Brooklyn, New York

● Audrey Rodriguez, Brooklyn, New York

● Nicole M. Santiago, Williamsburg, Virginia

● Amy Werntz, Dallas, Texas

● Helena Wurzel, Cambridge, Mass.

● Rei Xiao, Brooklyn, New York

Their paintings delve into themes ranging from identity and memory to contemporary social issues—each one offering viewers a reason to linger, look closer, and reflect.

Established by collectors Steven Alan Bennett and Dr. Elaine Melotti Schmidt in partnership with The Pittsburgh Foundation, the prize was created to address the long-standing underrepresentation of women in the art world. The Muskegon Museum of Art was chosen as the launch venue for this fourth iteration of the exhibition in recognition of its dedication to both realist art and the promotion of women artists.

Also on display is “The Cost of Life,” a solo exhibition by 2023 Bennett Prize winner Deng Shiqing. Her new body of work continues the thoughtful exploration of the human condition that earned her the top award two years ago.

With powerful visuals, compelling narratives and cool, quiet galleries, the Muskegon Museum of Art offers an ideal summer escape—and a chance to engage with some of the most vital figurative painting being made today.